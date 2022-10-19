Read full article on original website
Nellie Mitchell Yocum Riley
Nellie Mitchell Yocum Riley, 73 of Florence, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022. Nellie retired from the United States Air Force after 27 years of loyal service to her country and her flag. She achieved the rank of Colonel after years of hard work and sacrifice. She is survived by...
‘I’m going to call you Lola’
CRANE HILL, Ala. – Lynn Haynes’ broken heart was mended at the Crane Hill Senior Center Friday, Oct. 21, when she was presented with a dog. Yet, despite its yapping, responsive tail wagging and heartbeat, the new pup comes without the hazards and mess associated with owning a pet. Haynes’ new dog happens to be a robot. Haynes lost her best friend, a Yorkie/Shih Tzu mix named Lola, last year and still gets choked up when talking about her beloved best friend. “Lola was my best friend, and we did everything together. I never felt alone when I had Lola. Nothing’s been...
Resident who lost home to fire asks county commission to improve communication
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Commission at its Tuesday meeting heard from Sean Buntin, a resident of County Road 222, who requested improved communication among county departments, contractors and others to prevent additional tragedies similar to the one his family suffered last month when their home was destroyed by fire. “A call to 911 occurred at 6 a.m. in the morning,” Buntin said to the commissioners. “Our home was destroyed 40 minutes later.” Buntin said the closest fire hydrant to the home was approximately 800 feet away but was inoperable, which was unknown to the responding fire department whose truck carried...
‘It’s my addiction’
CULLMAN, Ala. – Every October, the green glow coming from the corner of Seventh Avenue and Sixth Street Southeast in Cullman’s historic district can be seen from blocks away. Marcus and Jessica Loegler create a dramatic Halloween scene on their lawn for passersby to admire each year. This year, the eerie skeleton graveyard spans the length of the front yard with well over 50 assembled ghosts and ghouls, not including the numerous lights casting the green glow. The Loeglers normally start setting up their Halloween decorations the first weekend in October, spending six or seven hours in their yard on the...
James Wallace Clark
James Wallace Clark, 83, of Haleyville, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at his residence. Wallace was born on March 12, 1939 in Haleyville, Alabama to Jesse Clark and Alice Canida Clark. He was a member of Union Grove Baptist Church. He loved working on machinery, gardening and helping others.
Pregnant woman killed in early Saturday crash in Limestone County
A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a pregnant woman. ALEA says 28-year-old Laurina R. Hernandez of Quincy, Illinois was fatally injured when the vehicle she was a passenger in went off the road, struck a ditch and overturned. Hernandez was not wearing a seat belt at the time...
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A pregnant woman was killed in an early morning crash in which she was ejected from a vehicle while it flipped over. According to the Limestone County Coroner, a pregnant woman was killed in a crash that occurred around 2 a.m. Saturday on Zehner Rd. south of highway 72.
Hartselle native honored for preserving Dale history
OZARK—Preserving the legacy of the Dale County settlers who founded Claybank Church in 1829, Mary Jane Proctor Collins strives to annually re-create a living history of the church now known as First Ozark United Methodist Church. For more than two decades, Collins and her husband, retired Army Lt. Col....
Harvest man killed in Limestone County motorcycle crash
The crash took the life of a 21-year-old from Harvest.
UNA’s ghosts remind Florence of its history
Having been in the Florence area since 1855, UNA is destined to be subject to a rich folklore regarding the supernatural. Whether it was offhandedly mentioned in a campus tour or used as an excuse for faulty lighting, most students have heard about the ghosts that roam the halls of many UNA buildings. UNA has history etched into nearly every wall and stone.
Cullman man on his way to care for stray cat receives free car from Good Samaritan
CULLMAN, Ala. – The book of Matthew is often cited from the pulpit on Sunday mornings, reminding followers of God to care for one another and not turn a blind eye to those in need around us. Matthew 25: 40-45 reads: “The King will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.’ “Then he will say to those on his left, ‘Depart from me, you who are cursed, into the eternal fire prepared for the devil and his angels. For I was hungry, and you gave me...
Colbert County woman convicted in husband’s death denied parole
A Tuscumbia woman convicted of killing her husband in 2010 will not be granted early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles .
Fallen Soldier remembered by hometown Cullman
A Cullman man is being honored posthumously by his city’s new charter organization of the Disabled American Veterans. Chapter 101 of the DAV is now named for Travis Nelson, a staff sergeant who died in Iraq in 2005 at the age of 41. His mother, Jeanice Galin of Cullman,...
‘The potential here is remarkable’
VINEMONT, Ala. – The ribbon was cut on Cullman Regional Airport’s newly refurbished runway 2/20 Thursday, a little more than a month before the 64th anniversary of the airport’s opening on Nov. 30, 1958. The runway can now support the weight of larger and heavier aircraft, which will make Cullman more accessible to existing and potential future industries. The project to improve the airport has been ongoing since 2014 when the Airport Layout Plan (ALP), a map with a legend accounting for every square inch of the airport, was developed as a guide to show surveyed data of the airport and...
Apparent ‘reckless driver’ crashes into Somerville woods
One person was injured in a wreck that started off with a call for a reckless driver last week, but the situation wasn't what it seemed to be, according to authorities.
Incarcerated Alabama woman found with fentanyl in ‘concealed’ location
Deputies claim the fentanyl was not found during Hensley's arrest "due to the location in which the substance was concealed" on her person.
5 injured after seven-vehicle crash, I-565 EB shuts down for hours
All Eastbound lanes of Interstate 565 were completely shut down Thursday morning after a major wreck near Exit 1 and Mooresville.
Harvest 21-year-old identified as victim in deadly motorcycle crash Tuesday
A 21-year-old from Harvest has been identified as the victim of Tuesday's deadly Limestone County motorcycle wreck. According to Coroner Mike West, Nicholas Newby died in the crash. Newby was fatally injured about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday when the 1997 Honda motorcycle he was operating hit a pickup, according to the...
Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 21
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 21, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $335. theft of property-3rd degree; Belk; Cullman Shopping Center N.W; general merchandise; $1,238. October 19. theft of property-4th degree; Chevron;...
