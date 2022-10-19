The Chicago Bulls host the Cleveland Cavaliers in a battle for the Central Division! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Bulls prediction and pick. The Cavaliers are (0-1) on the year after falling to the Toronto Raptors in the first game of the season. Donovan Mitchell made his Cavs debut and he scored 31 in the loss. There is a lot to look forward to for this Cavs team. As for the Bulls, they are (1-1) on the year after losing to the Washington Wizards last night. They took down the Miami Heat on Opening Night and will now get one of their top players back. Zach LaVine is expected to play tonight after not playing in the first two games. This should be an exciting matchup between two potential playoff teams.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO