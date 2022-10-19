Read full article on original website
Related
5 Illinois Towns Among The Best to Visit For Halloween
If you're looking for that one place in Illinois that you need to visit for Halloween how about five?. Whether you're looking for the best candy shop, a haunted town to explore, or the best place to get a costume, Illinois has some of the best places this Halloween to visit to do all of those and more.
Is It Illegal To Sleep in Your Car in Illinois?
Illinois has many roads, interstates, and the famous Route 66, but sometimes tiredness takes over and you may need to sleep for a bit. So, is it legal to sleep in your car?. All the states have their own sleeping-in-car laws, but in Illinois, you CAN LEGALLY sleep in your car at rest stops. According to smartfinancial.com there are 30 rest stops and 11 welcome centers in the state where people can get some sleep if they need a few hours off the road. You can see a full map of all the rest locations below.
A Pizza Restaurant is the Top Rated Fast Food Chain in Illinois
Sorry, McDonald's, Burger King, and Taco Bell you don't reign supreme in the Land of Lincoln. A pizza restaurant has earned the title of the Top Rated Fast Food Chain in all of Illinois, which chain is it?. According to cashnetusa.com, Papa Murphy's is the top-rated fast food chain in...
Take a trip to Illinois’ Oldest Dairy Queen open for 75 years
There is nothing quite like a classic soft-serve ice cream cone from Dairy Queen. And if you are looking for a special treat here in the Land of Lincoln, why not head to the Oldest Dairy Queen in Illinois, which has been serving customers from the same location for over 75 years.
New Kind Of Halloween Fun With Haunted Car Wash Coming To IL & WI
Finally, the haunted car wash is coming to Illinois and Wisconsin to scare the clean car out of visitors. Different Kinds Of Haunts Are Available In Illinois And Wisconsin. When I was a kid and first going to haunted houses, there wasn't a lot of variety. They were basically set up in old abandoned buildings. Nowadays, there are all sorts of different kinds and styles. To name a few, you've got...
Illinois Produces A Mind-Blowing Amount Of Tootsie Rolls Per Day
With a little over a week to go before Halloween, it's no surprise to see all sorts of stories being published about Halloween candy. There are articles all over the place about the candies we love, the candies we hate, each state's favorite and least favorite candy...yada, yada, yada. Since...
Great News for Illinois as Telsa will Open a Huge Warehouse
There have been countless bad news stories for the Land of Lincoln of businesses leaving in 2022. So the news that Tesla is opening a nearly three-quarters of a million square foot warehouse here in Illinois is very needed. Here are the details on where it is going and why it's a positive sign for Illinois.
Illinois Is One Of The Best States For Spotting Extraterrestrial Life In October
If you believe in life on other planets and in other galaxies you might be suspect about only spotting UFOs in October. Based on a variety of reports it is a fact that people report spotting unidentified flying objects year round. For whatever reason, most of the reports happen in October and Illinois is one of the top states for sighting a UFO.
Start Seeing Bobcats: Illinois’ Population Of Them Is Growing
Hot on the heels of a story earlier this week involving an Illinois mountain lion being struck and killed by a vehicle last Sunday in Dekalb County, we get the reassuring news that Illinois' bobcat population is adding new members constantly. Bobcats, and their expanding populations have been a fairly...
What’s Illinois’ Deepest Lake, And How Deep Is It?
I was watching a documentary the other day about the Pacific Ocean's Mariana Trench, the deepest part of any ocean on the planet. Its depth has been measured at 11,034 meters, or since we're all Americans here, 36,201 feet. That's 6.85 miles deep. Since Illinois is, the last time I...
The Best Halloween Race In Illinois Is Happening This Weekend
If you're looking for some fun festivities to help get you into the Halloween spirit, there's an event you definitely want to check out this weekend. If you want a truly unique Halloween-themed event to help you get into the spirit of the season, I highly suggest making your way to a special race this weekend. Trust me, you've never seen anything like it before. It's not running, driving, or biking. It's the 10th annual Casket Races.
DO NOT Give Illinois Kids THIS Candy For Halloween, You Might Get a ‘Trick’
Here's a sweet treat that "could" get your house TP'd or worse! This is the Halloween candy that is Illinois least favorite, and it's...interesting. MyTelescope. First off, did any of you use pillow cases to collect candy on Halloween night instead of a bag or bucket? It held more, and could also be used as a weapon...just saying.
Another Handful of Mothman Sightings in Chicago, One Spoke?
This "Mothman" made several appearances in the Chicago area recently, and one even spoke up?? ChicagoSuntimes. We have written about "Mothman" being seen throughout Illinois, a lot of Chicago area stuff, for quite a while now. The Brewed, a horror-themed coffee shop in Avondale, Illinois hosted a costume contest recently and Mothman showed up, and didn't win. See, it's a trick...because you can't win a costume contest if it ISN'T A COSTUME, dude.
Illinois Lands Near the Top of the ‘Hottest Wedding’ State List
Going to the chapel in Illinois? If you are, you aren't alone, but why is Illinois so popular?. Pretty much everything on earth was affected by the pandemic and a ton of industries are still recoverying. One industry that has come back possibly stronger than before though is the wedding industry.
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you also happen to love eating steaks, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Largest Halloween Candy Price Increase Ever In State Of Illinois
There could be a lot of porch lights turned off this Halloween in Illinois because candy has gotten too expensive. I have many great memories of Halloween from growing up in Illinois. My friends and I would race home from school, throw on our costumes, and hit the streets for trick-or-treating. After several hours of going door-to-door, my bag would be overflowing with candy. Just about every house in my neighborhood would give out something. That's what the holiday was all about.
60 Miles From Rockford…Raven’s Grin Inn, is The Most HAUNTED House in Illinois
There are "haunted houses" with employees dressed as Michael Meyers the "Scream" ghost, and the whole "evil" clown thing...But Raven's Grin Inn, in Mt. Carroll Illinois is a true HOUSE, that's haunted. Raven's Grin Inn isn't your typical, "open in October" haunted house. This is a place that will test...
starvedrock.media
Record fish caught in Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Illinois from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
These Christmas Toys May Be Incredibly Hard to Find in Illinois
When I was in the third grade, the Cabbage Patch Doll was the hottest Christmas gift that was impossible to find, and for those who had to have one under their tree, paying more than 10 times the retail price was normal. Then I recall that creepy Furby toy causing...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Illinois
If you're a fan of crispy chicken tenders and sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Illinois. Read on to learn more.
1440 WROK
Rockford, IL
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0