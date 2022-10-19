ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

5 Illinois Towns Among The Best to Visit For Halloween

If you're looking for that one place in Illinois that you need to visit for Halloween how about five?. Whether you're looking for the best candy shop, a haunted town to explore, or the best place to get a costume, Illinois has some of the best places this Halloween to visit to do all of those and more.
Is It Illegal To Sleep in Your Car in Illinois?

Illinois has many roads, interstates, and the famous Route 66, but sometimes tiredness takes over and you may need to sleep for a bit. So, is it legal to sleep in your car?. All the states have their own sleeping-in-car laws, but in Illinois, you CAN LEGALLY sleep in your car at rest stops. According to smartfinancial.com there are 30 rest stops and 11 welcome centers in the state where people can get some sleep if they need a few hours off the road. You can see a full map of all the rest locations below.
New Kind Of Halloween Fun With Haunted Car Wash Coming To IL & WI

Finally, the haunted car wash is coming to Illinois and Wisconsin to scare the clean car out of visitors. Different Kinds Of Haunts Are Available In Illinois And Wisconsin. When I was a kid and first going to haunted houses, there wasn't a lot of variety. They were basically set up in old abandoned buildings. Nowadays, there are all sorts of different kinds and styles. To name a few, you've got...
Great News for Illinois as Telsa will Open a Huge Warehouse

There have been countless bad news stories for the Land of Lincoln of businesses leaving in 2022. So the news that Tesla is opening a nearly three-quarters of a million square foot warehouse here in Illinois is very needed. Here are the details on where it is going and why it's a positive sign for Illinois.
What’s Illinois’ Deepest Lake, And How Deep Is It?

I was watching a documentary the other day about the Pacific Ocean's Mariana Trench, the deepest part of any ocean on the planet. Its depth has been measured at 11,034 meters, or since we're all Americans here, 36,201 feet. That's 6.85 miles deep. Since Illinois is, the last time I...
The Best Halloween Race In Illinois Is Happening This Weekend

If you're looking for some fun festivities to help get you into the Halloween spirit, there's an event you definitely want to check out this weekend. If you want a truly unique Halloween-themed event to help you get into the spirit of the season, I highly suggest making your way to a special race this weekend. Trust me, you've never seen anything like it before. It's not running, driving, or biking. It's the 10th annual Casket Races.
Another Handful of Mothman Sightings in Chicago, One Spoke?

This "Mothman" made several appearances in the Chicago area recently, and one even spoke up?? ChicagoSuntimes. We have written about "Mothman" being seen throughout Illinois, a lot of Chicago area stuff, for quite a while now. The Brewed, a horror-themed coffee shop in Avondale, Illinois hosted a costume contest recently and Mothman showed up, and didn't win. See, it's a trick...because you can't win a costume contest if it ISN'T A COSTUME, dude.
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you also happen to love eating steaks, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Largest Halloween Candy Price Increase Ever In State Of Illinois

There could be a lot of porch lights turned off this Halloween in Illinois because candy has gotten too expensive. I have many great memories of Halloween from growing up in Illinois. My friends and I would race home from school, throw on our costumes, and hit the streets for trick-or-treating. After several hours of going door-to-door, my bag would be overflowing with candy. Just about every house in my neighborhood would give out something. That's what the holiday was all about.
Record fish caught in Illinois

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Illinois from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
