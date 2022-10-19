Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
One person hospitalized in Stanton County farm truck rollover
STANTON, Neb. – One person was hospitalized after a farm truck rollover north of Stanton Friday morning. Just after 9:00 a.m., were called to the scene of a one-vehicle accident about 3/4 mile north of Stanton on Ridge Road. According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, the southbound grain...
Officials provide more information on Onawa bank robbery
West Monona County Community School District announced on its Facebook page that the schools had been placed all of their schools on lockdown due to a bank robbery
News Channel Nebraska
Rural sheriff’s race roils Butler County
DAVID CITY, Nebraska — Butler County Sheriff Tom Dion knows what it’s like to run against a sheriff and win. In 2018, a year after leaving his job as a sergeant, Dion beat his old boss, Sheriff Marcus Siebken. Four years later, Dion faces a challenge from within...
News Channel Nebraska
No one injured in Knox County rollover crash
WALNUT GROVE, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast investigated a single vehicle accident that happened Sunday morning near Walnut Grove. The Knox County Sheriff's Office said that on Oct. 16 around 9 a.m., they got a call about a single-vehicle accident that happened near the intersection of 514th Ave. and 871st Road.
News Channel Nebraska
Oklahoma man arrested after drugs found in vehicle near Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Stanton County Sheriff's Office stopped a man from Oklahoma for speeding and found drugs in his vehicle. Officers said they saw a speeding semi-trailer on Highway 35 travelling towards Norfolk. They vehicle was reportedly speeding at 90 mph in a 65 mph zone on Saturday around 4:15 p.m. The driver was 55-year-old Dwight Allen, of Jay, Okla.
KELOLAND TV
Electric car fire closes highway west of Vermillion
VERMILLION, S.D (KELO) — No one was hurt when an electric car caught fire west of Vermillion, according to a post from Vermillion Fire and EMS. The Vermillion Fire EMS Department says it happened on Highway 50 near the Business Route exit just after 4 o’clock Tuesday afternoon. Crews arriving on scene found a small car on fire with flames spreading into the ditch.
News Channel Nebraska
Platte County Sheriff's Office investigating report of gunshots
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities in Platte County are investigating reports of gunfire Thursday night. At approximately 6:41 p.m., deputies with the Platte County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of 175th Avenue and the Shell Creek Creek Bridge after a caller reported gunshots. The caller stated that the rounds landed...
Bank Robbery in Monona County
(Onawa) The Monona County Sheriff’s Office says at 9:59 this (Friday) morning, they received a 911 call from Bank First at 902 10th Street in Onawa advising that they had just been robbed. An individual entered the bank and brandished a weapon. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
Nebraska State Patrol provides update on Oakland Shooting investigation
The Nebraska State Patrol released additional details regarding the investigation into a shooting that occurred in Oakland on September 27.
News Channel Nebraska
Antelope County teen accused of threatening school bus has preliminary hearing continued
NELIGH, Neb. – A northeast Nebraska teenager accused of making terroristic threats on a school bus had his preliminary hearing pushed back to November on Wednesday. 18-year-old Koda Fernau, of Clearwater, is facing a felony terroristic threat charge, in addition to two misdemeanor charges of disturbing the peace. The charges stem from alleged incidents on a Summerland Public Schools bus in September.
News Channel Nebraska
'A little bit more legitimacy': Boyhood home of Johnny Carson getting a historical marker
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A new state program is giving the childhood home of Johnny Carson a historical marker. On Thursday, the state history organization announced the first beneficiaries of its Nebraska Historic Marker Equity Grant program and the Carson childhood home was one of them. Jim McKenzie, who is the owner of the home, talked about the value of adding the marker to the property.
Radio Iowa
High winds topple walls of Sioux City’s new law enforcement center
Officials in Sioux City are still assessing the wind damage to the city/county law enforcement center that’s under construction. Ron Wieck, chairman of the authority overseeing the project, says last week’s gusts of up to 50-miles-an-hour toppled several 40-foot-high walls. “Some of the precast panel walls that were...
norfolkneradio.com
Trout restocking happening this weekend in Norfolk, Columbus
If you’re looking for something to do Saturday morning, head out to Ta-Ha Zouka Park in Norfolk for the fall stocking of trout. Jeff Shuckman, Northeast District Supervisor of Fisheries with Nebraska Game and Parks, says a lot of these fish have been in the system for a while, so they’ll be bigger and more enjoyable for fishers to catch.
KETV.com
Nebraska mom details 2-month-old daughter's experience with RSV
OMAHA, Neb. — Doctors encourage extra vigilance and get in touch with your pediatrician immediately if you notice a very young baby struggling to breathe. “We've got RSV coming out of our ears," said Hannah Brand, a pediatric nurse in Norfolk. Doctors in the Metro are also seeing a...
thebestmix1055.com
Authorities identify victim of fatal accident
The Burt County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal single-vehicle crash from Sunday. Authorities said Seth Blimling, 21, died after losing control of his vehicle, resulting in the accident southeast of Tekamah.
‘One Chip Challenge’ banned at Sioux City school after student ‘impacted’
A Sioux City school has issued a statement regarding the popular "One Chip Challenge" and the potential risks that come with it.
FBI enters search for missing Iowa woman
Sioux City Community Policing Sergeant Thomas Gill told KCAU 9 Monday morning that the FBI has gotten involved in the search for Brenda Payer.
News Channel Nebraska
Gonzalez, Fremont sweep Class A boys titles
KEARNEY, Neb. -- Fremont swept the team and individual titles in the Class A boys cross country championships Friday. Sophomore Juan Gonzalez edged Lincoln Southwest junior Max Myers by two seconds to win the individual crown. Gonzalez and his teammates ran away from the competition, scoring a comfortable win over runner-up Millard West.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk teen has been found
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A teen from Norfolk that was missing for over a week has been found. The family of 18-year-old Makayla Wheeler said she was found Saturday. Wheeler was reported missing on Oct. 8 after she was last seen at Arby's.
Norfolk, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Cedar Catholic High School football team will have a game with Norfolk Catholic High School on October 21, 2022, 12:45:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Comments / 3