Top Speed
Spy Shots: An Early Look at the 2024 Porsche Taycan
Recently we brought you the first spy shots of the Porsche Taycan GT3 - a high-performance version of the electric sedan. But it seems this is not the only Taycan Porsche is currently preparing. Our spy photographers sent us a new set of shots that reveal another Taycan prototype. In fact, two Taycan prototypes as both the sedan and the Sport Turismo were spotted on the streets of Germany. And since both cars were wearing minimal camouflage, we have reasons to believe a small facelift is due soon.
Top Speed
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 580 Drive: A Powerful And Tech-laden Masterpiece
The 2022 and 2023 model years are serving as a launching pad for the electrification of Mercedes’ lineup with the introduction of several EV models, including the automaker’s new SUV flagship, the EQS SUV. Not to be confused with the EQS sedan, which debuted in 2022, the ’23 SUV version rides on Mercedes’ new EQ platform and is an all-new offering that, unlike the EQB, was created as an electric-only model from the ground up.
Top Speed
BMW M Boss Says America Might Get The M5 Touring If They Build It
It is becoming obvious to some brands that Americans actually want the performance versions of wagons which they never received. With the massive success of cars like the Mercedes E63 and the Audi RS6 Avant, it looks like BMW might be ready to join the movement towards performance wagons, tourings, avants, estates, or any other name you want to give them. BMW’s wagons are part of their history, both in America and in their homeland, as well as most of the world. So maybe it is time for another performance wagon to be made and to finally hit the US shores.
Top Speed
This Maserati MC12 Versione Corsa Is For Sale With A Near-750 Horsepower V-12
Homologation cars are some of the coolest, most capable, and most fun road cars ever made. There were dozens of them in the 1980s and 1990s, but the movement slowed down in the 2000s and has come to a near stop. The one exception is the Toyota GR Yaris. However, since Maserati was owned by Ferrari in the mid-2000s, they had a flourishing motorsport department focusing on the GT1 series, even taking the championship in that series in 2005. To compete in the series, manufacturers were required to produce road-going versions of models entered in the championship, leading to the debut of the street-legal MC12. Maserati later developed the MC12 Versione Corsa, a more hardcore version. Now, one of them is up for auction at DuPont Registry.
Top Speed
Mansory Stallone Tempesta Nera Makes The Ferrari 812 GTS Even Cooler
The Stallone name has a long history with Mansory. It all started in 2008 when the Munich-based luxury and supercar tuner unveiled a 720 horsepower Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano at the Geneva Motor Show. After that, the name has been used for several Ferrari cars, including a model based on the Ferrari 812 GTS which debuted last March. Now the name is back as Mansory just revealed the Stallone Tempesta Nera, a one-off edition based once again on the Ferrari 812 GTS.
Top Speed
2023 Suzuki Hayabusa: Performance, Price, and Photos
Torque: 111 LB-FT Driveline: Chain drive. The electronic fandanglery on the Hayabusa dives deep into the engine control area via Suzuki's Intelligent Ride System that bundles all the fandanglery together under one banner. It starts out with a new ride-by-wire throttle control that conveys rider demand to the brain box. From there, the signal is modified by a number of variables and handful of on-board sub-systems.
Top Speed
Top 10 Cheapest Muscle Cars
The game of collecting classics isn't for everyone, and it usually requires a lot of dedication and commitment on the owner's part, and taking on an old project car is an even bigger undertaking. Collector cars are more popular than ever now, thanks to their old-world charm and ability to retain or increase in value. But, this also means that some old muscle cars can cost well over six figures, which is why we have curated this list of 10 affordable muscle cars that can kick-start your classic car journey without breaking the bank.
Top Speed
Top 10 Fastest Touring Motorcycles in 2022
The common perception of touring motorcycles is that they are large barges that favor comfort over chassis dynamics and speed. That might have been the case at one point in time but nowadays speed, handling, and all-day comfort are no longer strangers. Today, touring motorcycles are not necessarily large and heavy, with huge fairings and couch-like seats. Manufacturers are re-purposing sports and adventure bikes, easing riding positions, adding comfort and weather protection, and removing off-road centered features from adventure bikes, such as 21-inch front wheels, and substituting sizes for which road-specific tires are available. The modern touring bike, whether designed as a dedicated touring machine or modified from a bike from another class, is as fast as full-on sports bikes were a few years ago, with handling that wouldn’t leave you embarrassed on a track day. For many owners, speed is still a deciding factor when choosing a bike, even while comfort and practicality are essential ingredients as well. To help you decide, here is our list of the ten fastest touring bikes available today.
Top Speed
Porsche Still Wants to Join Formula 1, But with a New Partner
Following Volkswagen AG's announcement that both its Audi and Porsche subsidiaries would enter Formula 1, anticipation grew among many motorsport fans for even more competition for the title. While Audi quickly found a partner in Sauber and is likely to have its name in Formula 1 from 2024, Porsche's talks with Red Bull proved increasingly difficult.
Top Speed
Top 10 Fastest Cars in GTA V
Rockstar Games' GTA V Online has over 600 cars to choose from, most of which you have to buy with in-game currency. There are many races in GTA V and it is crucial to have the fastest car and know how to drive it, of course. With every update, new faster cars are coming out so players will have to spend their hard-earned cash. This list does not include cars with a Boost feature. It also doesn't take acceleration, handling, or braking distance into account. This is simply a list of the top 10 fastest cars in GTA 5.
Top Speed
The Best Cars Under $35,000
If you are in the market for a new car, there are plenty of options available today. The price bracket doesn’t matter, because you have multiple offerings right from $20,000 to one million dollars, and even beyond that. The only difference is that the options are a lot more when you’re in the mass market segment, especially under $35,000. There’s no denying that the higher the choices, the more it can confuse a person. So, to help sort things for you to a certain extent, we’ve come up with a list of the 10 best cars under $35,000 that you can buy in 2022, and it includes vehicles ranging from crossovers to sedans to SUVs, and even cars from premium marques.
Top Speed
Alfa Romeo Has Secured a New Lease on Life
The Italian car brand Alfa Romeo continues to restructure in order to become profitable in the long term. Key to this are volume models such as the Stelvio and Tonale SUVs, as well as a new large SUV that is currently in development. Recently, Alfa Romeo announced the production of a new sports car for 2024, a niche product with questionable profitability. But now Stellantis boss Carlos Tavares has confirmed that the company has turned the corner. This means that projects such as the announced sport cars are once again possible.
Top Speed
Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Be Excited about the Upcoming Kawasaki Electric Motorcycles
Love it or hate it, electric motorcycles are soon becoming the new “normal”, and to get a head start, several new companies are setting foot aboard the EV bandwagon with some capable electric motorcycles. Most established brands, meanwhile, are playing the long game to iron out as many flaws to deliver a polished product. But while these manufacturers stand on the sidelines, the EV segment is evolving each day, and the longer they take, the less exciting their products will feel once they come out. Kawasaki, which showcased its first electric bike at the INTERMOT 2022, is a prime example of this, and here’s why you shouldn’t be excited about the company’s upcoming e-bikes.
Top Speed
Check Out the Once World’s Fastest 1000cc Superbike in All Its Glory
MV Agusta has a reputation for making crackling motorcycles, and its flagship superbike, the F4, is a fitting example. Designed by celebrated designer Massimo Tamburini, the motorcycle was a breath of fresh air when it first came out and became an instant sensation in the sportbike class. More importantly, it set a new benchmark in the class by becoming the world’s fastest 1000cc superbike in 2006.
Top Speed
Is The Lexus Electrified Sport Worthy Enough To Carry Forward The LFA Legacy?
Toyota has defended its hybrids like the Prius, saying their hybrids are superior to a BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle.) Unfortunately, “investors and environmental groups” have said that Toyota was transitioning to electric cars “too slowly”. Toyota ultimately caved and has decided to roll out its own line of BEVs starting in 2025. The Lexus Electrified Sport is the show's star, with many similarities to the 2010-2012 LFA, and in some ways, the Toyota Supra. Here's all you need to be about this LFA spiritual successor.
Top Speed
Ken Block's Audi S1 Hoonitron is Probably the Craziest Car of the Decade
Ken Block unveiled the first details on his new toy - the S1 Hoonitron - back in December 2021. Just recently, he not only left Ford for Audi, but he also did a crazy shift, making the move from cars with internal combustion engines to electric-powered cars. So, he went from having three-pedal cars and all the control over his drive, to cars with no gearbox and an attitude. As for how well he will be able to handle his new ride, we’ll find that out on Oct. 25, 2022 when the next episode from Gymkhana, renamed Electrikhana, will be released. Until then, Ken Block and his team released an in-depth video detailing everything there is to be known on the new S1 Hoonitron.
Top Speed
2023 Toyota 4Runner 40th Anniversary Edition Review: An Analog SUV For The Digital Age
The 4Runner has been around for 40 years. Time flies when you’re having fun and that’s exactly the 4Runner’s objective: an off-road party machine for adventuresome types. I didn’t take the wheel of my first one until 1998, but I’ve driven a bunch of them since, and it’s amazing to see how little they’ve changed over that time span.
Top Speed
10 Best Yamaha Motorcycles Ever Built
As with all Japanese motorcycle manufacturers, Yamaha only started building motorcycles after the second world war, although the roots of the company were planted back in the late 1800s, when Torakusu Yamaha started repairing and then making reed organs and, later pianos. Yamaha is, today, the largest manufacturer of musical instruments in the world. The company expanded into engineering, and in 1954, the first Yamaha motorcycle appeared, a copy of the German DKW RT 125 which was also the basis of the BSA Bantam and Harley-Davidson Hummer. From that point, Yamaha has built a motorcycle for seemingly every single category, from the humblest scooter to the most dynamic sports bikes. Racing success came in the smaller two-stroke classes in the 1960s and the first two-stroke 500cc title was won by a Yamaha with Giacomo Agostini riding, in 1975. In the 2000s, Yamaha once again returned to the winner’s enclosure in MotoGP and has been one of the dominant forces in MotoGP ever since. Here’s our top 10 of the greatest Yamahas since 1954.
Top Speed
Top 10 Wildest Motorcycle Guinness Records
While bikes initially were reserved for the most daring of citizens in the U.S., the biking industry has reclaimed the thrill of the founders in performing various students to gain attention. Whether on the silver screen or in the eyes of the public, these stunts have been accumulated in the Guinness World Record Books and in the hearts of the onlookers who witnessed the event. Look through the past few decades and find the wildest entries into the motorcycle record books.
Top Speed
History of the Nissan Z
Yutaka Katayama, commonly known as the father of the Z, pushed for a sports car that could be marketed to the American people. One that would make them competitive with the Italian and British road cars at the time. Since the production of the first Z, the car has gained a place in the hearts and souls of people across the U.S. Still, it also gained a following in other countries because contrary to popular belief, the first of the line of Z cars were not sold in America, even though the entire thought behind the design was to do just that. Let's take a look into the world of the famous Z cars, from its conception to its latest generation.
