Spy Shots: An Early Look at the 2024 Porsche Taycan
Recently we brought you the first spy shots of the Porsche Taycan GT3 - a high-performance version of the electric sedan. But it seems this is not the only Taycan Porsche is currently preparing. Our spy photographers sent us a new set of shots that reveal another Taycan prototype. In fact, two Taycan prototypes as both the sedan and the Sport Turismo were spotted on the streets of Germany. And since both cars were wearing minimal camouflage, we have reasons to believe a small facelift is due soon.
The 400-horsepower Porsche 911 964 By Theon Design Is What Dreams Are Made Of
You know a supercar is exceptional when it takes your breath away before you even lay your eyes on it. That's precisely the case with the Porsche 911 964, built by Theon Design. Theon Design's resto-modded Porsche 911 964 is a thing of beauty and engineering. And, while Theon Design may not be as well-known in hand-built, personalized resto-mod Porsche 911s such as Singer, the UK-based company's work is no less outstanding. Its most recent work, the CHI001 964, for instance, is a stripped-down car that was completely fixed up for a customer in Chile. The engine's power is now transmitted exclusively to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission. That's right; this beautiful beast is now a rear-wheel-drive car! And, to top it all off, the six-speed manual transmission features a limited-slip differential. As a result, this car looks fast even when standing still. Here's what makes it so unique.
Mansory Stallone Tempesta Nera Makes The Ferrari 812 GTS Even Cooler
The Stallone name has a long history with Mansory. It all started in 2008 when the Munich-based luxury and supercar tuner unveiled a 720 horsepower Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano at the Geneva Motor Show. After that, the name has been used for several Ferrari cars, including a model based on the Ferrari 812 GTS which debuted last March. Now the name is back as Mansory just revealed the Stallone Tempesta Nera, a one-off edition based once again on the Ferrari 812 GTS.
Bentley Should Build This Mulliner Shooting Brake
We can't explain why, but lately, lots of virtual designers have imagined various cars as shooting brakes. Just the other day, Theottle came up with the idea of a 718 Sport Turismo, while more recently we've seen the BMW Z4 Shooting Brake, the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500-H Shooting Brake, and the Ferrari Roma Shooting Brake. But, how about a Bentley Shooting Brake? In all honesty, the British company could use a model that offers more than the 9 cubic feet of cargo room offered by the Continental GT - Bentayga aside. Virtual 3D artist Artem Shkirenko also known as the artshkirenko.3d imagined such a model, and the result is easy to like.
Porsche Still Wants to Join Formula 1, But with a New Partner
Following Volkswagen AG's announcement that both its Audi and Porsche subsidiaries would enter Formula 1, anticipation grew among many motorsport fans for even more competition for the title. While Audi quickly found a partner in Sauber and is likely to have its name in Formula 1 from 2024, Porsche's talks with Red Bull proved increasingly difficult.
Top 10 Fastest Touring Motorcycles in 2022
The common perception of touring motorcycles is that they are large barges that favor comfort over chassis dynamics and speed. That might have been the case at one point in time but nowadays speed, handling, and all-day comfort are no longer strangers. Today, touring motorcycles are not necessarily large and heavy, with huge fairings and couch-like seats. Manufacturers are re-purposing sports and adventure bikes, easing riding positions, adding comfort and weather protection, and removing off-road centered features from adventure bikes, such as 21-inch front wheels, and substituting sizes for which road-specific tires are available. The modern touring bike, whether designed as a dedicated touring machine or modified from a bike from another class, is as fast as full-on sports bikes were a few years ago, with handling that wouldn’t leave you embarrassed on a track day. For many owners, speed is still a deciding factor when choosing a bike, even while comfort and practicality are essential ingredients as well. To help you decide, here is our list of the ten fastest touring bikes available today.
Mercedes EQG to Have Strong Performance and New Battery Technology
A year ago, Mercedes-Benz presented the Concept EQG at the Munich Auto Show, a near carbon copy of the G-Class. Apart from a reported start in production start for 2025, however, no further information on the model was announced at that time. Now, Mercedes-Benz board chairman Ola Källenius shared some news about the new EQG during a presentation of its fellow EQ-platfrom stablemate, the EQE SUV.
The Best Cars Under $35,000
If you are in the market for a new car, there are plenty of options available today. The price bracket doesn’t matter, because you have multiple offerings right from $20,000 to one million dollars, and even beyond that. The only difference is that the options are a lot more when you’re in the mass market segment, especially under $35,000. There’s no denying that the higher the choices, the more it can confuse a person. So, to help sort things for you to a certain extent, we’ve come up with a list of the 10 best cars under $35,000 that you can buy in 2022, and it includes vehicles ranging from crossovers to sedans to SUVs, and even cars from premium marques.
BMW M Boss Says America Might Get The M5 Touring If They Build It
It is becoming obvious to some brands that Americans actually want the performance versions of wagons which they never received. With the massive success of cars like the Mercedes E63 and the Audi RS6 Avant, it looks like BMW might be ready to join the movement towards performance wagons, tourings, avants, estates, or any other name you want to give them. BMW’s wagons are part of their history, both in America and in their homeland, as well as most of the world. So maybe it is time for another performance wagon to be made and to finally hit the US shores.
2023 Suzuki Hayabusa: Performance, Price, and Photos
Torque: 111 LB-FT Driveline: Chain drive. The electronic fandanglery on the Hayabusa dives deep into the engine control area via Suzuki's Intelligent Ride System that bundles all the fandanglery together under one banner. It starts out with a new ride-by-wire throttle control that conveys rider demand to the brain box. From there, the signal is modified by a number of variables and handful of on-board sub-systems.
New Lamborghini Rendering Makes a Strong Case for a Go-Anywhere Two-Door Sports Coupe
Lamborghini launched the Urus as a spiritual successor to the LM002. While the classic model was a hardcore off-roader, the new Urus is more of a luxurious SUV meant for city driving. And while it may have some off-roading skills, the Urus is far from being suitable for forest driving, or for those moments when you go hunting, for example. But virtual designer Dejan Hristov's latest creation - the Lamborghini Aurochs – is a muscular vehicle suitable for any type of terrain.
This Maserati MC12 Versione Corsa Is For Sale With A Near-750 Horsepower V-12
Homologation cars are some of the coolest, most capable, and most fun road cars ever made. There were dozens of them in the 1980s and 1990s, but the movement slowed down in the 2000s and has come to a near stop. The one exception is the Toyota GR Yaris. However, since Maserati was owned by Ferrari in the mid-2000s, they had a flourishing motorsport department focusing on the GT1 series, even taking the championship in that series in 2005. To compete in the series, manufacturers were required to produce road-going versions of models entered in the championship, leading to the debut of the street-legal MC12. Maserati later developed the MC12 Versione Corsa, a more hardcore version. Now, one of them is up for auction at DuPont Registry.
Moto Guzzi Just Became Moto 'Gucci' For Its Latest Collab
Moto Guzzi recently celebrated its centenary with the limited edition V100 Mandello Aviazione Navale. And just when we thought things couldn’t get any more boutique, the Italian company has now joined forces with luxury apparel brand Gucci to introduce the Moto Guzzi V7 Gucci-Palace. As you’d expect, the special edition shouts premium and comes replete with Gucci elements.
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 580 Drive: A Powerful And Tech-laden Masterpiece
The 2022 and 2023 model years are serving as a launching pad for the electrification of Mercedes’ lineup with the introduction of several EV models, including the automaker’s new SUV flagship, the EQS SUV. Not to be confused with the EQS sedan, which debuted in 2022, the ’23 SUV version rides on Mercedes’ new EQ platform and is an all-new offering that, unlike the EQB, was created as an electric-only model from the ground up.
Check Out the Once World’s Fastest 1000cc Superbike in All Its Glory
MV Agusta has a reputation for making crackling motorcycles, and its flagship superbike, the F4, is a fitting example. Designed by celebrated designer Massimo Tamburini, the motorcycle was a breath of fresh air when it first came out and became an instant sensation in the sportbike class. More importantly, it set a new benchmark in the class by becoming the world’s fastest 1000cc superbike in 2006.
Ken Block's Audi S1 Hoonitron is Probably the Craziest Car of the Decade
Ken Block unveiled the first details on his new toy - the S1 Hoonitron - back in December 2021. Just recently, he not only left Ford for Audi, but he also did a crazy shift, making the move from cars with internal combustion engines to electric-powered cars. So, he went from having three-pedal cars and all the control over his drive, to cars with no gearbox and an attitude. As for how well he will be able to handle his new ride, we’ll find that out on Oct. 25, 2022 when the next episode from Gymkhana, renamed Electrikhana, will be released. Until then, Ken Block and his team released an in-depth video detailing everything there is to be known on the new S1 Hoonitron.
Ringbrothers Has Over 3,000 Horsepower of American Insanity Planned for SEMA 2022
The 2022 SEMA Show is right around the corner, and with every minute we are getting closer to learning more details on the models that will wow Las Vegas this year. With many automakers deciding to bow out this year, the remaining ones will have to make up for it. One of the makers that decided to show up is going to do it in style. Ringbrothers, for example, will show up with four custom build projects that will total more than 3,000 horsepower and more than 35,000 hours of hard work. Judging from the first teaser images we have on these four projects, we can assume the final work is worth every single minute of labor.
2023 Cadillac Escalade-V: Performance, Price, and Photos
The Escalade has been a mainstay of the large luxury SUV segment since before the current millennium, but Cadillac is breathing new life into its opulent family hauler with the introduction of the Escalade-V. Similar in its approach to other “V”-branded models, including the CT5-V and CT4-V, Cadillac is aiming to propel the Escalade-V to the performance summit in its segment.
