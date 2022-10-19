Family of George Floyd to File $250 Million Lawsuit Against Ye After ‘Drink Champs’ Episode

Read full article on original website
Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Selah Marley Responds To Backlash After Rocking Ye’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt
Bob Marley is rolling in his grave. That’s what some people are saying after his granddaughter, Selah Marley, daughter of Lauryn Hill, doubled down on rocking Kanye West’s atrocious white lives matter shirt. The 23-year-old faced a wave of backlash from activists, celebrities, and more when footage of her walking in Ye’s YZY SZN 9 […] The post Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Selah Marley Responds To Backlash After Rocking Ye’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Ye declares 'war' on Diddy over 'White Lives Matter' shirt criticism: 'You guys are breaking my heart'
Kanye West, now known as Ye, blasted Diddy in a text exchange that he shared to Instagram after Diddy criticized the Yeezy founder's "White Lives Matter" shirts.
hiphop-n-more.com
Travis Scott Settles First Astroworld Lawsuit with Victim’s Family
Travis Scott has settled the first lawsuit stemming from the Astroworld tragedy. TMZ reports that the rapper has reached a settlement out of court with the family of Axel Acosta. Axel died from injuries suffered at the November 2021 concert held at NRG Park in Houston on November 5, 2021 which saw around 50,000 attendees. A total of 10 people died from the incident.
Diddy and His Son King Combs Make Chart History
Diddy is passing the baton to his son Christian, aka King Combs. King Combs has been releasing music for a few years and recently scored his first major hit.
Charlamagne Tha God Responds To Rumors That Remy Ma Is Joining ‘The Breakfast Club’
Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy recently interviewed Top Dawg Entertainment’s Doechii on The Breakfast Club, with the “Persuasive” artist asking about rumors that “Shether” rapper Remy Ma would replace Angela Yee on the popular morning show. “No, that’s not true,” Charlamagne replied. “That’s a random rumor.” More from VIBE.comRay J Says He's Planning To Take Legal Action Against The KardashiansCharlamagne Questions Rappers Who Say "RIP" While Glorifying ViolenceWendy Williams Checks Into Wellness Facility Ahead Of Return To Media The TDE artist further inquired about Yee’s departure, asking why she wasn’t present for the interview. “She’s not here, she’s actually...
DJ Akademiks Says He Would Testify Against Lil Baby If He Goes to Court After It’s Only Me Disses
DJ Akademiks says if Lil Baby were to ever go to court, he would testify against the Atlanta rapper. The blogger has come out to say this after his name appeared in two diss lines on Baby's new album, It's Only Me. On Monday (Oct. 17), DJ Akademiks hit up...
Yung Miami Causes Confusion After Revealing She 'Wants To Be The Black Oprah'
Yung Miami has some big aspirations amid the success of her new show, Caresha Please, but she’s getting clowned online after describing what she sees for herself in the future. In a recent interview with XXL, the City Girls rapper talked all about Caresha Please and how it came...
hotnewhiphop.com
Inmate Claims He Is Tupac Reincarnated, Demands Access To Estate: Report
Tarnell Leon Jones says he is Tupac. Tupac Shakur may have died over two decades ago, but his presence still looms large over the hip hop industry. Tupac’s name is still treated with reverence, and his murder remains an endlessly beguiling tragedy. Of course, the attention and value tied...
North West Celebrates Mom Kim Kardashian's Birthday With New TikTok
Watch: Kim Kardashian's 5 BIGGEST Trendsetting Moments!. Why give a birthday card when you can give a birthday TikTok?. That's exactly what North West, 9, did for her mom Kim Kardashian on their shared TikTok account to celebrate her 42nd birthday on Oct. 21. In the TikTok, which is captioned...
hotnewhiphop.com
Akbar V Revists Being Slapped By Young Thug: “We Are A Family”
The “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)” collaborator got in a nasty spat with Cardi B last week. After getting her Twitter account suspended in the midst of a nasty feud with Cardi B and her husband, Offset, Akbar V has taken some time to address other past beef that caught her a lot of attention in the media.
What Was Coolio’s Net Worth at the Time of His Death?
Coolio has died at 59 years old. What was Coolio's net worth? Here's a look back at the rapper and actor's life and career.
Wendy Williams Exits Wellness Facility — Says She is ‘Back and Better Than Ever’
After a couple of tumultuous years, there is some good news coming out of the Wendy Williams camp. Reports have surfaced that the talk show queen has completed her stint in a wellness facility and is feeling “better than ever.”. According to Fox News, the future podcaster is out...
The Lady In the Yellow Dress Looks For Her Boo But Finds Stacey Abrams
The viral sensation Shuntel Renay in her yellow-ish dress has been just the burst of sunshine on our social media timelines that we need — especially during one of the most confusing political seasons. We’re talking to you Georgia!. While all eyes are on a number of hotly...
ETOnline.com
Jamie Foxx Honors Sister DeOndra Dixon 2 Years After Her Death: 'Your Soul Is Shining Bright'
Jamie Foxx is thinking of his sister, DeOndra Dixon, two years after her death. On Wednesday, the 54-year-old took to Instagram to pay tribute to his younger sister, who died Oct. 19, 2020, at age 36. "Deondra I know ur in heaven making everyone laugh… and have everyone dancing to...
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy Calls Mase A Fake Pastor Who Cons People, Says Rapper Owes Him $3Mil
The former friends and collaborators have been at odds for years over money and masters. As if Hip Hop wasn’t dealing with enough tension, Sean “Diddy” Combs has finally spoken directly about his ongoing rift with Mase. It was back in the Golden Era of Hip Hop when Mase was one of Bad Boy Records’ biggest earners with songs taking over the charts. Those jams are still staples on party playlists and amassed the Harlem World rapper much success, however, Mase revealed that not everything that glitters is gold.
Nas Announces ‘King’s Disease III’ Album
Nas has announced plans to release his new album, King’s Disease III, on Nov. 11 via Mass Appeal Records. Revealing the news on Twitter, Nas shared a photo of three gold bars with “KD 3” branded on them over a red backdrop. The image also included the release date underneath the gold bars. It remains unclear whether the post is of a promotional photo or the official artwork for the album. King’s Disease III marks Esco’s 16th studio album and comes a full year after 2021’s King’s Disease II and roughly 10 months following his last full-length release, Magic. The album...
Coachella Music Festival Files Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Against Organizers of Afrochella
Goldenvoice, the organizers behind the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, are suing the founder of Afrochella, an African music festival based in Ghana. Rolling Stone reports that the lawsuit was filed Wednesday in a California District Court and comes three years after AEG (which owns Goldenvoice) issued a warning to Afrochella organizers about infringing on the festival’s trademark.
Isaiah Washington Felt Aaliyah ‘Was In Control’ When Engaging With R. Kelly
The relationship between troubled songwriter and R&B singer R. Kelly and the late Aaliyah has always been a controversial topic. Although the young singer died in a helicopter crash in 2001, their romance is still talked about. This Is Us actor Isaiah Washington recently said something in an interview that...
Morehouse College Graduate Told Steve Harvey He’d Help Make Him A Billion Dollars
Thabiti Stephens is keeping good on a promise that he made to Steve Harvey. Stephens currently oversees international business as chief strategy officer for Steve Harvey Global. After joining the brand in 2015, he swiftly went from chief of staff in 2017 to international business development director in 2019. His rise in rank is just one of the many tremendous wins on his resume, including acquiring the rights to Family Feud South Africa and Ghana.
NPR
The Song That Changed My Life: Lil' Mike and Funny Bone
The Song That Changed My Life is a segment that gives a chance for musicians and artists to tell us about the song that made them who they are. This week, we have two guests! Lil' Mike and Funny Bone, a rap duo from Oklahoma City. Mike and Bone are brothers who got their big break in 2013 when they made an appearance on America's Got Talent. And they are truly unique - they're both members of the Pawnee tribe, both stand a little over 4 feet tall, and they perform Christian rap. Mike and Bone are also actors who appear on FX's Reservation Dogs. It's about four teens in Oklahoma who've spent their lives growing up on a reservation. They spend their days hanging out at home, getting into trouble, and dreaming of leaving for greener pastures. Mike and Bone play Mose and Mekko, brothers who ride around town on their bikes and always seem to know what's going down. Mose and Mekko also happen to be a rap duo.
Black Enterprise
