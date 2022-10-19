Family of George Floyd to File $250 Million Lawsuit Against Ye After ‘Drink Champs’ Episode

The Song That Changed My Life is a segment that gives a chance for musicians and artists to tell us about the song that made them who they are. This week, we have two guests! Lil' Mike and Funny Bone, a rap duo from Oklahoma City. Mike and Bone are brothers who got their big break in 2013 when they made an appearance on America's Got Talent. And they are truly unique - they're both members of the Pawnee tribe, both stand a little over 4 feet tall, and they perform Christian rap. Mike and Bone are also actors who appear on FX's Reservation Dogs. It's about four teens in Oklahoma who've spent their lives growing up on a reservation. They spend their days hanging out at home, getting into trouble, and dreaming of leaving for greener pastures. Mike and Bone play Mose and Mekko, brothers who ride around town on their bikes and always seem to know what's going down. Mose and Mekko also happen to be a rap duo.

1 DAY AGO