Bucs make roster moves heading into Week 7

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are shuffling their roster a bit as they prepare for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Offensive tackle Josh Wells has been designated for return from injured reserve, and tight end David Wells has been re-signed to the practice squad, the team announced Wednesday.

Wells’ return will give Tampa Bay added depth in the trenches, while Wells’ return to the practice squad fills the spot vacated by the release of offensive tackle Justin Skule earlier this week.

