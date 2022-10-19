Read full article on original website
‘Very bad taste’: Scottish TikTok viewers angry after US woman buys flat for daughter attending Glasgow university
A woman from the US has divided TikTok users after she revealed she bought her university-age daughter a flat in Glasgow because the market was “affordable”.Janelle Copeland, from California, shared a video detailing her experience of trying to find a place for her daughter to live while studying at university in Scotland.Copeland said she and her husband, Eddie, spent three months trying to find a property their daughter could rent with friends, but the search was unsuccessful.They also found some options outside of Glasgow but didn’t feel comfortable with any of these as they would require their daughter to...
F1 LIVE: Red Bull face the music at United States GP after budget cap breach
McLaren boss Zak Brown says Red Bull’s breach of F1’s 2021 budget cap “constitutes cheating” in a letter written to the FIA.Red Bull, who won last year’s Drivers Chamiponship with Max Verstappen, were found guilty of a “minor overspend” of the cost cap, having spent more than the £114m budget - though the breach was not over the 5% “major breach” threshold of £5.7m.The team said in a statement that they were “surprised and disappointed” with the findings, insisting that their “2021 submission was below the cost cap limit” - with the issue set to be the hot topic...
ESPN
Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies at age 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz has died, the company's Formula One team confirmed Saturday. He was 78. There was no immediate word on where he died or the cause of death. The Austrian billionaire gained fame as the public face of Red Bull, an Austrian-Thai conglomerate that says...
BBC
European Super League's new organiser open to English club talks
The door is open for English clubs to join fresh talks around launching a European Super League, says a senior executive on the project. Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham backed out of the project within 48 hours of its ill-fated launch in 2021. But Bernd Reichart...
Queen Camilla 'will take decision to shun coronation crown mounted with controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond' after India warned it would bring back 'painful memories' of British colonialism - with Buckingham Palace looking at 'cut-price' alternatives
The Queen Consort could shun her late mother-in-law's stunning diadem, worn exclusively by British queens, for the coronation next year after a backlash over a controversial diamond contained within it. Although the iconic silver, gold, diamond and pearl piece was made for George IV in 1820, it has since only...
Female football fan, 23, becomes the first woman in Britain to be banned from matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch when her team lost
A female football fan has become the first woman in Britain to be banned from all 'regulated' soccer matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch as she watched her team being thrashed at home. Abbie-Leigh Reay, 23, was arrested after she grabbed the missile and threw it towards...
buckinghamshirelive.com
New Covid symptom to watch for as another wave has begun
Experts are warning that a new wave of Covid has begun in the UK and many people may not realise they have the virus at first because a new symptom is increasingly common. People across the UK have got used to watching out for a new persistent cough, fever and loss of sense of taste or smell as signs of the virus.
Creeslough: The 10 lives cut short in Co Donegal village tragedy
The victims of the Creeslough disaster ranged in age from five to 59.Gardai said they were all locals who lived in the tiny village or surrounding areas.James O’Flaherty, 48.Originally from Sydney in Australia, Mr O’Flaherty lived in Dunfanaghy, just miles from Creeslough.He worked as an engineer managing large projects around the world and had worked in Australia, France, the UK and the US.A death notice for Mr O’Flaherty said he was survived by his wife Tracey, his son Hamish, brother John and other extended family. The notice said he was predeceased by his parents Brendan and Stella O’Flaherty.His funeral Mass...
Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'
A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
Skeleton DNA Proves That The People Who Called Themselves English Originated From Germany, Denmark, & the Netherlands
Recently, ancient DNA was "extracted from skeletons in burial sites across England." As a result, archeologists and researchers believe these burial sites provide insight into "where the first people to call themselves English originally came from." [i]
This is the oldest surviving portrait of the first true King of England who is related to the current British royals
King Athelstan presenting a book to a saintPublic Domain Image. King Athelstan (reigned from 927 - 939) is considered to be the first true King of England by modern historians. While the first sovereign of Britain was Egbert, it was Athelstan who was considered to be the King of all of England.
German gym tycoon Rainer Schaller, partner and kids on plane that disappeared off Costa Rican coast
Authorities in Costa Rica found wreckage believed to be from a plane carrying German CEO Rainer Schaller and four others that disappeared Friday.
Smithonian
Stunning Facial Reconstructions Resurrect a Trio of Medieval Scots
It all began with an accident. In 1957, workmen waterproofing the vault of a derelict medieval crypt in Whithorn, Scotland, stumbled onto three stone coffins. Over the next decade, excavations at the site unearthed dozens of graves containing ornate artifacts and human remains, including the bodies of clergy members and wealthy donors to the medieval priory. Now, a series of 3-D digital reconstructions is bringing the faces of three of these individuals to life.
This Day in History: October 17: Scotland Invades England
On October 17, 1346, at the Battle of Neville's Cross, the English defeated the Scots who, as allies of the French, had invaded England in an attempt to distract Edward III from the siege of Calais, France.
Ex-tennis star Ion Tiriac is worth FOUR TIMES more than Federer and has net worth more than Messi and Ronaldo combined
FORGET Roger Federer, Lionel Messi, and even Cristiano Ronaldo, it's Ion Tiriac who is the most moneyed sports star around today. The Romanian tennis legend, now 83, began his tennis singles career in the 1960s until turning to men's doubles and joining forces with Ilie Nastase. They won the French...
tennisuptodate.com
First public appearance since retirement confirmed for Federer, set to head to Japan
¸Roger Federer will make his first public appearance after his retirement in Japan taking part in a UNIQLO event. Federer became a global brand ambassador for UNIQLO when he switched to the company some time ago. A special event in his honour called "UNIQLO LifeWear Day Tokyo 2022 with Roger Federer" will be hosted in Japan within the company headquarters.
ESPN
Cristiano Ronaldo axed from Man United squad vs. Chelsea after leaving Tottenham game early
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has axed striker Cristiano Ronaldo from the squad to face Chelsea on Saturday as punishment for his early exit during the win over Tottenham Hotspur. Ten Hag has taken the decision after Ronaldo left Old Trafford before the end of the 2-0 victory over...
BBC
Rugby World Cup: France beat Fiji 44-0 to reach quarter-finals
Tries: Menager, Llorens, Filopon (2), Gros, Boulard, Domain Cons: Tremouliere (3) Pens: Tremouliere. France secured their place in the quarter-finals with an assured victory that ended Fiji's debut World Cup campaign. Wing Marine Menager crossed early on after a powerful driven lineout sucked in the Fiji defence, and centre Maelle...
Australian rugby league player’s body found on floor of Spain nightclub
Australian rugby league player Liam Hampson was found dead in a nightclub in Spain after going missing on a holiday.The 24-year-old Redcliffe Dolphins player was on an end-of-season trip to Europe with his fellow National Rugby League (NRL) friends and was not seen for 30 hours after disappearing in Barcelona on Tuesday.His body was found on the floor of the popular Sara Apolo bar by an employee on Wednesday afternoon, the Barcelona police confirmed.He went missing around 4.30pm local time after separating from his group while leaving the nightclub. Hours later, his friends began a frenetic search, sharing posts...
ESPN
German soccer's gender problem: Why women are missing from top jobs, and those fighting for change
The recent Women's European Championship had millions of Germans and many millions more across Europe glued to their television screens. In Britain, the final between England and Germany, which was played in front of a record crowd of 87,192 inside Wembley Stadium, drew an average of 11 million television viewers and a 66% audience share. The tournament felt like a breakthrough moment for women's football in Europe, but will it lead to sustainable change and possibly true equality in football?
