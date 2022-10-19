The Emmaus Historical Society will present a program 7 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church Parish Hall. Fifth and Chestnut streets, Emmaus. The program titled, “Funeral Homes of Emmaus,” will be presented by Andrew Kerstetter and highlights the history of the three Emmaus funeral home establishments that have served the families of the community since 1864. This engaging program will include photos and a few anecdotes about the owners. All are welcome to attend this free event. Refreshments served immediately following the program.

EMMAUS, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO