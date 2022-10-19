Read full article on original website
Doris J. Moyer
Doris J. Moyer, 88, formerly of Allentown and Mechanicsville, died on Oct. 15, 2022, in Phoebe Home, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Dale Moyer. Born Feb. 21, 1934, in Mechanicsville, South Whitehall Township, she was the daughter of the late Irwin F. and Elsie M. (Masonheimer) Diehl.
Elizabeth Ann Charters
Elizabeth Ann “Nanny” Charters, 77, of Lower Macungie Township, died Oct. 14, 2022, surrounded by her family in her home. Born Sept. 28, 1945, in Germantown, Philadelphia County, she was the daughter of the late Gerard Patrick and Mary Eileen (Callahan) Hines. She was a longtime volunteer at...
Todd Gregory Furjanic
Todd Gregory Furjanic, 57, died Oct. 12, 2022, surrounded by family. He was the beloved husband and forever friend of wife Shirley. Born in Neptune, N.J., he moved to Allentown while in second grade. A 1983 graduate of Salisbury High School, he pursued degrees in psychology and philosophy at DeSales...
Carol Ann F. Guenther
Carol Ann F. Guenther, 76, of New Tripoli, died Oct. 12, 2022, in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. She and her husband, Robert R. Guenther Sr., were married 59 years in August. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of Madeline Kressley of Surfside Beach, S.C., formerly of Cetronia, and...
Community calendar
The Emmaus Historical Society will present a program 7 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church Parish Hall. Fifth and Chestnut streets, Emmaus. The program titled, “Funeral Homes of Emmaus,” will be presented by Andrew Kerstetter and highlights the history of the three Emmaus funeral home establishments that have served the families of the community since 1864. This engaging program will include photos and a few anecdotes about the owners. All are welcome to attend this free event. Refreshments served immediately following the program.
Carson F. Baer
Carson F. Baer, 75, of New Tripoli, died peacefully Oct. 10, 2022, in his home. He and his wife, Judith A. (Schappell) Baer, shared 36 wonderful years. Born Nov. 7, 1946, in Germansville, he was the son of the late Franklin G. and Mabel I. (Snyder) Baer. A potato farmer...
Zeky is guest speaker at varsity club meeting
The Trojan Alumni Varsity Club’s speaker of the month for October was Colleen Zeky, head cheering squad coach. Zeky discussed the girls rigorous scheduling between practice, game dates, training and studying. She explained the various positions the girls do, such as stunts and pyramids. They will also be practicing...
Outdoors: Pheasant, rabbit seasons open
Upland hunters can look forward to some pheasant and rabbit action this Saturday when the first of three pheasant and rabbit hunting season opens. It’s one of three seasons where this initial season runs Oct. 22-Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13, the latter is one of two Sunday small game hunting opportunities.
BC falls to Emmaus
An injury depleted Lady Hawks team went into Emmaus for the EPC quarterfinals Saturday and put up a valiant fight, but the game ended with the Hornets taking a 4-0 win to advance to the conference semifinals where they will play Allentown Central Catholic. “We were missing six (players) today...
Hawks, LHS move on
Half of the final four teams remaining in the East Penn Conference come from Bethlehem, as Liberty and Bethlehem Catholic reached Tuesday’s semifinal round. The fourth-seeded Hawks swept fifth-seeded Northampton in Saturday’s quarterfinal round, while second-seeded Liberty topped seventh-seeded Emmaus in four games to knock off the Green Hornets for a second time this season.
