ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Bills introduced to change the initiative process increased in 2022, but those enacted decreased

By Ryan Byrne
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2izrGA_0if3DS0f00

Bills introduced to change the initiative process increased in 2022. However, fewer bills have been enacted in 2022 compared to 2021. The number of legislatively referred ballot measures related to initiatives also increased in 2022 compared to 2020.

In 2022, Ballotpedia tracked 231 bills regarding ballot measure laws. Seventeen of these bills were passed and signed into law. Most (187) did not come to a vote before legislative sessions adjourned or were defeated. In 2021, for comparison, Ballotpedia tracked fewer bills—226—but 36 were enacted.

Of the bills enacted in 2022, one law, in particular, could have an effect on signature drives. Florida HB 921, signed on April 6, prohibited out-of-state donors from giving more than $3,000 to support or oppose an initiative during the signature-gathering phase. In June, a federal judge blocked the bill.

In 2021, legislatures passed bills in Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Montana, and Utah regarding signature drives, such as increasing distribution requirements or prohibiting paid circulators. While the number of enacted laws decreased from 2021 to 2022, the number of legislatively referred measures related to the initiative process increased from two in 2018 to four in 2020 to six in 2022.

In November, voters will decide on five measures—four constitutional amendments and one statute —related to the initiative process. Legislatures voted to place these measures on the ballot. Two of the measures were put on the ballot during 2022 legislative sessions, and the other three were put on the ballot during 2021 legislative sessions.

  1. Arkansas Issue 2: Requires a 60% vote to approve ballot initiatives
  2. Arizona Proposition 128: Allows the Legislature to amend or repeal voter-approved ballot measures that contain provisions ruled unconstitutional by the Arizona Supreme Court or U.S. Supreme Court
  3. Arizona Proposition 129: Requires citizen-initiated ballot measures to embrace a single subject
  4. Arizona Proposition 132: Requires a 60% vote to pass ballot measures to approve taxes
  5. Colorado Proposition GG: Requires a table showing changes in income tax owed for average taxpayers in certain brackets to be included in the ballot title for initiated measures

In June, voters in South Dakota rejected Amendment C, which would have required a three-fifths vote of approval for ballot measures that increase taxes or fees or require the state to appropriate $10 million or more in the first five fiscal years.

In 2020, legislatures placed four measures on the ballot to change initiative processes. There was also one initiative in Florida to require that constitutional amendments be passed at two elections. Measures were defeated in Arkansas, Florida, and North Dakota. In Montana, voters approved two amendments to establish the existing signature distribution requirements for citizen-initiated measures as constitutional law.

Comments / 1

Related
Ballotpedia News

Five states to decide in November on legalizing recreational marijuana

In November, five more states will decide on marijuana legalization ballot measures. In the central U.S., voters in Arkansas, Missouri, North Dakota, and South Dakota will consider citizen-initiated measures to legalize marijuana. These four states are Republican trifectas. In Maryland, which has a divided government, the state Legislature voted to put the issue before voters.
MARYLAND STATE
Ballotpedia News

Oklahoma marijuana legalization initiative will appear on the ballot on March 7, 2023

Oklahoma voters will decide on State Question 820, an initiative to legalize marijuana, on March 7, 2023. Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws, proponents of State Question 820, were initially targeting the 2022 ballot and submitted enough signatures to qualify for the ballot. However, due to legal challenges and statutory deadlines, the measure could not be placed on the 2022 ballot and was set to be voted on at a later election date. On October 18, Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) called a special election for the measure on March 7, 2023.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Hill

The four sleeper races that may decide the Senate majority

CORRECTION: Three judges and two sheriffs in North Carolina have called on Budd to take down an advertisement they called “dishonest.” An earlier version of this story included incorrect information. High-profile election battles in states like Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada have dominated talk about which party wins the...
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

The Arizona Senate race is slipping from Republicans

CNN — Republicans’ chances of beating Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona are fading, a sign of the broader struggle the party is experiencing of late as it fights to retake the Senate majority, according to one prominent political handicapper. On Thursday, the Cook Political Report with Amy...
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Five things Republicans would do in a House majority

MONONGAHELA, Pa. — The sprint to Election Day is fully underway, but House Republicans are looking past November and eyeing what they’ll do in the likely event of winning a majority in the upper chamber. They’ve hinted at parts of their agenda for months, but this week Minority...
Washington Examiner

Romney acts wrongly with his inaction in Utah Senate race

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah is ill-serving his party, his state, and his nation by staying neutral in the race for Utah’s other Senate seat. The incumbent is the thoughtful and solidly conservative Republican Mike Lee, a Reaganite constitutional scholar who clerked for superstar Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito. The challenger is shape-shifting “independent” Evan McMullin, who has the official endorsement of the Utah Democratic Party.
UTAH STATE
CNN

Ohio and Utah Senate debates get contentious and personal

In two crucial Senate debates, party politics took center stage. CNN's Omar Jimenez reports on the spirited debates between Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee and his independent challenger Evan McMullin and the Ohio Senate debate between Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance.
UTAH STATE
thecentersquare.com

Walker absent from Georgia U.S. Senate debate

(The Center Square) — Libertarian Chase Oliver pulled few punches during an Atlanta Press Club debate, bashing the two-party system and urging Georgians to consider a third option in November's midterm election. Oliver appeared alongside U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, during a Sunday evening debate of candidates running for...
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Republican Who Lost to Boebert in Primary Backs Her Democratic Challenger

A Republican state legislator who mounted an unsuccessful primary challenge to Representative Lauren Boebert is now supporting Democrat Adam Frisch, saying he's "more interested in representing the district than being a celebrity." Colorado state Senator Don Coram on Wednesday endorsed Frisch against Boebert, who has drawn headlines for controversial comments...
COLORADO STATE
CNN

Ballot measures in at least eight states will set ground rules for future elections

CNN — A version of this story appeared in the CITIZEN BY CNN newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free here. A ballot measure in Arizona would add new identification requirements to vote. Nevadans, meanwhile, will weigh in on whether to adopt ranked-choice voting. And voters in Ohio will decide whether to block local governments from allowing non-US citizens to cast ballots.
ARIZONA STATE
WausauPilot

The Capitol Report: GOP tries for legislative supermajority

GOP and Democrat insiders agree Republicans pining for a supermajority have a mostly clear path in the Senate, but winning 66 Assembly seats is a much bigger lift. Panelists at a WisPolitics.com luncheon at the Madison Club Tuesday said picking up the five Assembly seats to reach a two-thirds majority — even with new maps that improve the GOP’s chances — will be a much harder task than netting one seat in the Senate.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wbaltv.com

Judge rules Maryland's digital ad tax is unconstitutional

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The nation's first tax on digital advertising was struck down as unconstitutional by a Maryland judge on Monday. It's a law that attorneys for Big Tech have contended unfairly targets companies like Facebook, Google and Amazon in a separate federal case against the same law. Anne...
MARYLAND STATE
Axios Seattle

MAGA Republican faces rural Democrat in 3rd Congressional District

A Southwest Washington Republican who voted to impeach former President Trump could soon be replaced by a far-right candidate who instead wants to impeach President Biden. Driving the news: Voters in Washington's 3rd Congressional District have a choice in next month's election between Republican Joe Kent, a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump, or Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a rural Democrat who owns an auto shop.
WASHINGTON STATE
Ballotpedia News

State legislative competitiveness reaches a decade-high

Welcome to the Wednesday, October 19, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. State legislative competitiveness reaches a decade-high. Battleground race will fill Rhode Island’s first open congressional district since 2010. State legislative competitiveness reaches a decade-high. Ballotpedia’s Annual State Legislative Competitiveness...
GEORGIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
537K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy