Easton Area School Board considers bigger raises for support workers, teachers aides
The Easton Area School District’s instructional aides, security monitors and nurses deserve better pay, according to school board member Bill Whitman. He convinced the school board to postpone a vote on their new contract to see whether proposed raises could be bumped higher. A tentative three-year contract approved by...
Lack of transparency about Parkland’s spending reflective of a problem throughout Pa. | Opinion
When I ran for office, I argued for the need to have governmental transparency, accountability, and good governance within the framework of the Parkland School District. As citizens, we have the right to know exactly where our tax dollars are being spent and have a basic understanding of where the members stand on a governing body. However, if debate is stifled and the members who do speak out are harassed for doing so, how can we have faith in our elected bodies to do what is right for the citizens who put them into office?
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown school board expected to vote on firing superintendent
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The superintendent of the Allentown School District may soon be out of a job. A school board member who asked not to be cited tells 69 News they expect to vote Thursday night on firing John Stanford. The member expects the board will vote him out as the result of a lack of confidence.
slspotlight.com
Señora Markwich Leaving Southern Lehigh High School
At the end of September, Southern Lehigh Spanish and ESL teacher Mrs. Megan Markwich made the decision to resign from her position. In her new position, she will be teaching Spanish to elementary students at Bethlehem Area School District. “I’ll miss the connections I’ve made with my students,” she said,...
buckscountyherald.com
School board director Brian Reimers denies he’s behind disturbing Twitter posts
Quakertown Community School Board member Brian Reimers has denied being the author of a Twitter account that made disparaging and crude remarks about other directors as well as Superintendent Bill Harner. In a response Sunday, Reimers stated, “I openly share my perspectives at board meetings and online. I have no...
Pennsylvania’s hospitals are in crisis. How will Shapiro, Mastriano address this growing issue?
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Hahnemann University Hospital’s closure back in 2019 left shockwaves in Philadelphia and was a sign of worsening things to come. Chester County kicked off 2021 with five hospitals. In less than a year, the rural county was...
Times News
Longtime Tamaqua firefighter steps down from annual prevention program
Since 1996, Tamaqua firefighter Chris Hadesty has taken charge of the annual Fire Prevention Day program at Tamaqua Elementary School. Now, after 26 years, Hadesty is stepping down. “It’s time to let the younger generation take over. It’s time for new blood,” he said. Hadesty and other...
Northampton County Juvenile Justice Center staffing crisis is getting worse
An administrator warned Northampton County Council earlier this year about a staffing crisis at the county juvenile justice center. Another administrator returned last week to tell them the crisis is getting worse. The center has 21 youth care workers for 57 positions, and four workers plan to leave in November,...
Times News
Tamaqua hires police officer
The Tamaqua borough council hired David Krape, right, as a full-time police officer during its Tuesday meeting. He will begin his employment on Oct. 30. With him is Tamaqua Police Chief Michael Hobbs. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
A different kind of high school homecoming in Minersville
MINERSVILLE, Pa. — When Emily Hart was crowned homecoming queen, it wasn't only because she got the most votes; it was because she raised over $11,000 in funding college scholarships for her classmates. For over 50 years, the Minersville Area School District has used the race for homecoming queen...
Tamaqua students dismissed early after threat
TAMAQUA, Pa. — In Schuylkill County, a non-specific threat caused three schools in the Tamaqua School District to go on lockdown. Police have confirmed there is no credible threat after investigating. All schools in the Tamaqua School District will go back to their regular schedules Thursday. Want to see...
lvpnews.com
Zeky is guest speaker at varsity club meeting
The Trojan Alumni Varsity Club’s speaker of the month for October was Colleen Zeky, head cheering squad coach. Zeky discussed the girls rigorous scheduling between practice, game dates, training and studying. She explained the various positions the girls do, such as stunts and pyramids. They will also be practicing...
lvpnews.com
Elizabeth Ann Charters
Elizabeth Ann “Nanny” Charters, 77, of Lower Macungie Township, died Oct. 14, 2022, surrounded by her family in her home. Born Sept. 28, 1945, in Germantown, Philadelphia County, she was the daughter of the late Gerard Patrick and Mary Eileen (Callahan) Hines. She was a longtime volunteer at...
slhn.org
Carbon Campus Expands Emergency Department To Meet High Demand for Services
St. Luke’s University Health Network’s Carbon Campus has completed an expansion that has added more beds to its Emergency Department (ED) to meet the high demand for quality emergency services from area residents. The largest acute-care hospital in Carbon County now has a total of 30 rooms in its ED.
Temple News
Temple grieves the death of two students
The Temple University community is grieving the loss of two students after their passings were announced by the university in the past 72 hours. John Jones, a 21-year-old junior finance major passed away due to a medical complication, wrote Ronald Anderson, dean of the Fox School of Business in an Oct. 18 email to Fox and School of Tourism and Hospitality students.
Uline again hiring nearly 30 workers at new Lehigh Co. warehouse, up to $35 hourly
Shipping supply company Uline needs another nearly 30 workers to staff its new Alburtis area-based distribution center, and is offering wages up to $35 hourly. The 925,910-square-foot building recently completed construction along Congdon Hill Drive in Lower Macungie Township, just outside Alburtis. Uline representatives previously said the new warehouse would be continuing the company’s trend of double-digit growth experienced throughout North America over the past five years.
Turnpike commission to close Carbon County on-ramp overnight
JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY, (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will be closing the entry point from State Route 903, Exit 87, overnight for maintenance. On October 20, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced the northbound entry ramp from State Route 903 interchange, Exit 87, will be closed from Friday night, October 21 at 10 p.m. […]
Another threat made to Coatesville Area Senior High School; students evacuated
Coatesville Area Senior High School is once again being evacuated because of a threat. The district said Monday an anonymous tip reported an accelerant somewhere in the school.
lvpnews.com
Carson F. Baer
Carson F. Baer, 75, of New Tripoli, died peacefully Oct. 10, 2022, in his home. He and his wife, Judith A. (Schappell) Baer, shared 36 wonderful years. Born Nov. 7, 1946, in Germansville, he was the son of the late Franklin G. and Mabel I. (Snyder) Baer. A potato farmer...
buckscountyherald.com
Republican candidates a no-show in Chalfont
I thank the Chalfont New Britain Business Alliance for hosting a meet the Pa. House and Senate candidates on Sept 27. Hoping to have some questions answered I went to the meeting. Unfortunately, neither of the Republican candidates bothered to show up. I apologize to the Alliance members who spent...
