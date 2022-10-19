ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catasauqua, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

LehighValleyLive.com

Lack of transparency about Parkland’s spending reflective of a problem throughout Pa. | Opinion

When I ran for office, I argued for the need to have governmental transparency, accountability, and good governance within the framework of the Parkland School District. As citizens, we have the right to know exactly where our tax dollars are being spent and have a basic understanding of where the members stand on a governing body. However, if debate is stifled and the members who do speak out are harassed for doing so, how can we have faith in our elected bodies to do what is right for the citizens who put them into office?
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown school board expected to vote on firing superintendent

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The superintendent of the Allentown School District may soon be out of a job. A school board member who asked not to be cited tells 69 News they expect to vote Thursday night on firing John Stanford. The member expects the board will vote him out as the result of a lack of confidence.
ALLENTOWN, PA
slspotlight.com

Señora Markwich Leaving Southern Lehigh High School

At the end of September, Southern Lehigh Spanish and ESL teacher Mrs. Megan Markwich made the decision to resign from her position. In her new position, she will be teaching Spanish to elementary students at Bethlehem Area School District. “I’ll miss the connections I’ve made with my students,” she said,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
buckscountyherald.com

School board director Brian Reimers denies he’s behind disturbing Twitter posts

Quakertown Community School Board member Brian Reimers has denied being the author of a Twitter account that made disparaging and crude remarks about other directors as well as Superintendent Bill Harner. In a response Sunday, Reimers stated, “I openly share my perspectives at board meetings and online. I have no...
Times News

Longtime Tamaqua firefighter steps down from annual prevention program

Since 1996, Tamaqua firefighter Chris Hadesty has taken charge of the annual Fire Prevention Day program at Tamaqua Elementary School. Now, after 26 years, Hadesty is stepping down. “It’s time to let the younger generation take over. It’s time for new blood,” he said. Hadesty and other...
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Tamaqua hires police officer

The Tamaqua borough council hired David Krape, right, as a full-time police officer during its Tuesday meeting. He will begin his employment on Oct. 30. With him is Tamaqua Police Chief Michael Hobbs. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
TAMAQUA, PA
Newswatch 16

Tamaqua students dismissed early after threat

TAMAQUA, Pa. — In Schuylkill County, a non-specific threat caused three schools in the Tamaqua School District to go on lockdown. Police have confirmed there is no credible threat after investigating. All schools in the Tamaqua School District will go back to their regular schedules Thursday. Want to see...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
lvpnews.com

Zeky is guest speaker at varsity club meeting

The Trojan Alumni Varsity Club’s speaker of the month for October was Colleen Zeky, head cheering squad coach. Zeky discussed the girls rigorous scheduling between practice, game dates, training and studying. She explained the various positions the girls do, such as stunts and pyramids. They will also be practicing...
lvpnews.com

Elizabeth Ann Charters

Elizabeth Ann “Nanny” Charters, 77, of Lower Macungie Township, died Oct. 14, 2022, surrounded by her family in her home. Born Sept. 28, 1945, in Germantown, Philadelphia County, she was the daughter of the late Gerard Patrick and Mary Eileen (Callahan) Hines. She was a longtime volunteer at...
LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA
Temple News

Temple grieves the death of two students

The Temple University community is grieving the loss of two students after their passings were announced by the university in the past 72 hours. John Jones, a 21-year-old junior finance major passed away due to a medical complication, wrote Ronald Anderson, dean of the Fox School of Business in an Oct. 18 email to Fox and School of Tourism and Hospitality students.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Uline again hiring nearly 30 workers at new Lehigh Co. warehouse, up to $35 hourly

Shipping supply company Uline needs another nearly 30 workers to staff its new Alburtis area-based distribution center, and is offering wages up to $35 hourly. The 925,910-square-foot building recently completed construction along Congdon Hill Drive in Lower Macungie Township, just outside Alburtis. Uline representatives previously said the new warehouse would be continuing the company’s trend of double-digit growth experienced throughout North America over the past five years.
ALBURTIS, PA
WBRE

Turnpike commission to close Carbon County on-ramp overnight

JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY, (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will be closing the entry point from State Route 903, Exit 87, overnight for maintenance. On October 20, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced the northbound entry ramp from State Route 903 interchange, Exit 87, will be closed from Friday night, October 21 at 10 p.m. […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
lvpnews.com

Carson F. Baer

Carson F. Baer, 75, of New Tripoli, died peacefully Oct. 10, 2022, in his home. He and his wife, Judith A. (Schappell) Baer, shared 36 wonderful years. Born Nov. 7, 1946, in Germansville, he was the son of the late Franklin G. and Mabel I. (Snyder) Baer. A potato farmer...
NEW TRIPOLI, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Republican candidates a no-show in Chalfont

I thank the Chalfont New Britain Business Alliance for hosting a meet the Pa. House and Senate candidates on Sept 27. Hoping to have some questions answered I went to the meeting. Unfortunately, neither of the Republican candidates bothered to show up. I apologize to the Alliance members who spent...
CHALFONT, PA

