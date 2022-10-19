ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catasauqua, PA

lvpnews.com

Zeky is guest speaker at varsity club meeting

The Trojan Alumni Varsity Club’s speaker of the month for October was Colleen Zeky, head cheering squad coach. Zeky discussed the girls rigorous scheduling between practice, game dates, training and studying. She explained the various positions the girls do, such as stunts and pyramids. They will also be practicing...
fox29.com

Hundreds of LGBTG youth to be supported through new Planned Parenthood program in Lower Bucks County

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - It's an historic time in Bucks County as a recent announcement left LGBTQ youth with resources and support in a time of need. The Rainbow Room is a keystone Planned Parenthood youth program that provides a supportive environment for LGBTQ youth, ages 14-21. Originally only located in Doylestown, the program just announced its expansion into Lower Bucks County.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Vintage and Value: Montgomery County Has Plenty for the Thrifty Thrift-Shop Shopper

Some of the wardrobe in stock at the Bryn Mawr Hospital Thrift Shop. Montgomery County’s shopping reputation rests heavily on its destination mall, its branded outlets, and friendly retailers on main streets. But alongside these front-runners is the community thrift shop, where the budget conscious meet the fans of vintage looks. Philadelphia Magazines’ Erica Moody racked up info on two in-county stores that she finds recommendable.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
lvpnews.com

Community calendar

The Emmaus Historical Society will present a program 7 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church Parish Hall. Fifth and Chestnut streets, Emmaus. The program titled, “Funeral Homes of Emmaus,” will be presented by Andrew Kerstetter and highlights the history of the three Emmaus funeral home establishments that have served the families of the community since 1864. This engaging program will include photos and a few anecdotes about the owners. All are welcome to attend this free event. Refreshments served immediately following the program.
EMMAUS, PA
Times News

Palmerton Hospital ceremony set

It served the community’s healthcare needs for well over a half-century. In doing so, the former St. Luke’s Palmerton Hospital left an indelible mark on its patients, their families, and its employees. As a final testament to its everlasting legacy, a Remembrance Ceremony will be held from 10...
PALMERTON, PA
CBS Philly

Delco hairstylist provides free wigs for women undergoing cancer treatment

FOLCROFT, Pa. (CBS) -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. On Thursday night, we took a look at a Delaware County hairstylist who is paying it forward.She creates wigs for women undergoing treatment for those who are experiencing hair loss. She shares how hair plays a huge role in many women's self esteem. Aesha Brooks, an experienced hairdresser, pours her heart into every strand of hair she sews into a wig."I want everybody, all of my clients and patients, to feel great about themselves," Brooks said.Brooks, the founder of Gifted Hair Foundation, which provides free wigs to women with breast cancer...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
lvpnews.com

Carol Ann F. Guenther

Carol Ann F. Guenther, 76, of New Tripoli, died Oct. 12, 2022, in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. She and her husband, Robert R. Guenther Sr., were married 59 years in August. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of Madeline Kressley of Surfside Beach, S.C., formerly of Cetronia, and...
NEW TRIPOLI, PA
lvpnews.com

Todd Gregory Furjanic

Todd Gregory Furjanic, 57, died Oct. 12, 2022, surrounded by family. He was the beloved husband and forever friend of wife Shirley. Born in Neptune, N.J., he moved to Allentown while in second grade. A 1983 graduate of Salisbury High School, he pursued degrees in psychology and philosophy at DeSales...
ALLENTOWN, PA
lvpnews.com

Outdoors: Pheasant, rabbit seasons open

Upland hunters can look forward to some pheasant and rabbit action this Saturday when the first of three pheasant and rabbit hunting season opens. It’s one of three seasons where this initial season runs Oct. 22-Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13, the latter is one of two Sunday small game hunting opportunities.
ALLENTOWN, PA
phlcouncil.com

COUNCILMAN O’NEILL ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO SENIOR CITIZEN TAX FREEZE

PHILADELPHIA – Councilman Brian O’Neill announces Low-Income Senior Citizen Tax Freeze now retroactive to 2018. If you meet the age, income, and residency qualifications in any year from 2018 to 2023, your application will apply for the first year you were eligible. Use the current application and instructions to apply.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Community Policy