lvpnews.com
Zeky is guest speaker at varsity club meeting
The Trojan Alumni Varsity Club’s speaker of the month for October was Colleen Zeky, head cheering squad coach. Zeky discussed the girls rigorous scheduling between practice, game dates, training and studying. She explained the various positions the girls do, such as stunts and pyramids. They will also be practicing...
This Bucks County Catholic School Just Inducted a New Group of Students Into a Major Honors Society
The Catholic school inducted a large group of students to an honors society. A school in Bucks County just inducted a large group of students into one of the most well-respected honors societies around. Archbishop Wood Catholic High School, located at 655 York Road in Warminster, recently inducted a few...
bctv.org
Reading & Northern Railroad to Host Free Adoption Weekend at ARL of Berks County
The Reading & Northern Railroad will host a Sponsored Adoption Weekend from Friday, October 21st – Sunday, October 23rd, 2022. During the event, all animals will be free to adopt. All adopters must go through the ARL’s regular procedures to adopt, including the completion of an adoption proﬁle and...
fox29.com
Hundreds of LGBTG youth to be supported through new Planned Parenthood program in Lower Bucks County
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - It's an historic time in Bucks County as a recent announcement left LGBTQ youth with resources and support in a time of need. The Rainbow Room is a keystone Planned Parenthood youth program that provides a supportive environment for LGBTQ youth, ages 14-21. Originally only located in Doylestown, the program just announced its expansion into Lower Bucks County.
Lehigh Valley Humane Society to celebrate renaming, $4M renovation this weekend
The Lehigh County Humane Society is now called the Lehigh Valley Humane Society. The Lehigh County Humane Society will celebrate the renaming of its organization and grand reopening of its Allentown animal shelter this weekend during an open house scheduled 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at 640 Dixon St. in the city.
West Chester dad creates FrightMaps, a Halloween event guide
From attractions and professional events to incredible, homegrown Halloween displays, a West Chester dad is rounding up all of the best fall must-sees.
Vintage and Value: Montgomery County Has Plenty for the Thrifty Thrift-Shop Shopper
Some of the wardrobe in stock at the Bryn Mawr Hospital Thrift Shop. Montgomery County’s shopping reputation rests heavily on its destination mall, its branded outlets, and friendly retailers on main streets. But alongside these front-runners is the community thrift shop, where the budget conscious meet the fans of vintage looks. Philadelphia Magazines’ Erica Moody racked up info on two in-county stores that she finds recommendable.
Trauma survivors, first responders invited to plant garden on Reading Hospital campus
Reading Hospital Trauma Center, in collaboration with the Trauma Survivors Network, invited trauma survivors and their families, healthcare professionals, and first responders to plant a flower garden on the hospital campus Thursday afternoon. Each participant received a flower bulb to plant in a garden space located outside the Emergency Department...
lvpnews.com
Community calendar
The Emmaus Historical Society will present a program 7 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church Parish Hall. Fifth and Chestnut streets, Emmaus. The program titled, “Funeral Homes of Emmaus,” will be presented by Andrew Kerstetter and highlights the history of the three Emmaus funeral home establishments that have served the families of the community since 1864. This engaging program will include photos and a few anecdotes about the owners. All are welcome to attend this free event. Refreshments served immediately following the program.
Times News
Palmerton Hospital ceremony set
It served the community’s healthcare needs for well over a half-century. In doing so, the former St. Luke’s Palmerton Hospital left an indelible mark on its patients, their families, and its employees. As a final testament to its everlasting legacy, a Remembrance Ceremony will be held from 10...
Delco hairstylist provides free wigs for women undergoing cancer treatment
FOLCROFT, Pa. (CBS) -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. On Thursday night, we took a look at a Delaware County hairstylist who is paying it forward.She creates wigs for women undergoing treatment for those who are experiencing hair loss. She shares how hair plays a huge role in many women's self esteem. Aesha Brooks, an experienced hairdresser, pours her heart into every strand of hair she sews into a wig."I want everybody, all of my clients and patients, to feel great about themselves," Brooks said.Brooks, the founder of Gifted Hair Foundation, which provides free wigs to women with breast cancer...
Halloween trick-or-treat hours announced by city of Reading
Trick-or-Treating in the City of Reading will be on Monday, October 31st, from 5pm until 8pm. Mayor Moran is asking residents who plan on handing out treats to turn on their porch lights from 5pm – 8pm to make it easier for trick-or-treaters to identify participating homes. Drivers are...
lvpnews.com
Carol Ann F. Guenther
Carol Ann F. Guenther, 76, of New Tripoli, died Oct. 12, 2022, in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. She and her husband, Robert R. Guenther Sr., were married 59 years in August. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of Madeline Kressley of Surfside Beach, S.C., formerly of Cetronia, and...
Allentown School Superintendent May Be Fired At Board Meeting: Report
Allentown School District may soon begin the search for a new superintendent, according to a report by WFMZ. The board is expected to vote on whether to fire Superintendent John Stanford, who assumed office less than a year ago, the outlet reports. An unnamed source said the board would vote...
Across the River from Bucks County, This Vintage Store is a Great Destination for Locals and Visitors
Just a walk over a bridge from Bucks County, a vintage store in a nearby town is full of incredible clothing and oddities for all customers. Erica Moody wrote about the unique spot for Philadelphia Magazine. Bear Bone Vintage, located at 14 Church Street in Lambertville, NJ, is right across...
lvpnews.com
Todd Gregory Furjanic
Todd Gregory Furjanic, 57, died Oct. 12, 2022, surrounded by family. He was the beloved husband and forever friend of wife Shirley. Born in Neptune, N.J., he moved to Allentown while in second grade. A 1983 graduate of Salisbury High School, he pursued degrees in psychology and philosophy at DeSales...
'Someone is going to end up dying' — chaos at Philadelphia's Juvenile Justice Services Center
Philadelphia City Council heard dramatic testimony Thursday about chaotic conditions caused by overcrowding at the Juvenile Justice Services Center. Council is now calling on the state to step in and remedy the increasingly dangerous situation.
lvpnews.com
Outdoors: Pheasant, rabbit seasons open
Upland hunters can look forward to some pheasant and rabbit action this Saturday when the first of three pheasant and rabbit hunting season opens. It’s one of three seasons where this initial season runs Oct. 22-Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13, the latter is one of two Sunday small game hunting opportunities.
southjerseyobserver.com
Museum of Illusions Philadelphia Transforms Into A Must-See Halloween Destination
Fall is here which means the Halloween season is in full swing. Philadelphia’s mind-boggling, “Museum of Illusions,” is pulling out its bag of tricks and partaking in the fun with a festive Halloween makeover unveiling soon. With both kid-friendly activities and special events for adults, the museum...
phlcouncil.com
COUNCILMAN O’NEILL ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO SENIOR CITIZEN TAX FREEZE
PHILADELPHIA – Councilman Brian O’Neill announces Low-Income Senior Citizen Tax Freeze now retroactive to 2018. If you meet the age, income, and residency qualifications in any year from 2018 to 2023, your application will apply for the first year you were eligible. Use the current application and instructions to apply.
