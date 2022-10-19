Read full article on original website
Lehigh Valley Community Rallies For Beloved 12-Year-Old Girl Battling Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma
The Lehigh Valley community is coming together to support a beloved 12-year-old girl undergoing a brave fight against Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. Emily FaRannte of Hellertown was just like any other girl her age. From the soccer field to the dance studio, Emily had countless passions, Hellertown Borough says in a Facebook post.
Zeky is guest speaker at varsity club meeting
The Trojan Alumni Varsity Club’s speaker of the month for October was Colleen Zeky, head cheering squad coach. Zeky discussed the girls rigorous scheduling between practice, game dates, training and studying. She explained the various positions the girls do, such as stunts and pyramids. They will also be practicing...
Lehigh Valley Humane Society to celebrate renaming, $4M renovation this weekend
The Lehigh County Humane Society is now called the Lehigh Valley Humane Society. The Lehigh County Humane Society will celebrate the renaming of its organization and grand reopening of its Allentown animal shelter this weekend during an open house scheduled 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at 640 Dixon St. in the city.
Community Rallies Around Injured Berks County Student Athlete
Noah Martinez, a Muhlenberg High School student and goalie of the soccer team, brought his A-game to the semifinals on Tuesday, Oct. 18. But just as the teen was going in for a save, Noah hit his jaw — breaking the bone into four pieces and badly damaging several of his teeth.
Reading & Northern Railroad to Host Free Adoption Weekend at ARL of Berks County
The Reading & Northern Railroad will host a Sponsored Adoption Weekend from Friday, October 21st – Sunday, October 23rd, 2022. During the event, all animals will be free to adopt. All adopters must go through the ARL’s regular procedures to adopt, including the completion of an adoption proﬁle and...
This Bucks County Catholic School Just Inducted a New Group of Students Into a Major Honors Society
The Catholic school inducted a large group of students to an honors society. A school in Bucks County just inducted a large group of students into one of the most well-respected honors societies around. Archbishop Wood Catholic High School, located at 655 York Road in Warminster, recently inducted a few...
Vintage and Value: Montgomery County Has Plenty for the Thrifty Thrift-Shop Shopper
Some of the wardrobe in stock at the Bryn Mawr Hospital Thrift Shop. Montgomery County’s shopping reputation rests heavily on its destination mall, its branded outlets, and friendly retailers on main streets. But alongside these front-runners is the community thrift shop, where the budget conscious meet the fans of vintage looks. Philadelphia Magazines’ Erica Moody racked up info on two in-county stores that she finds recommendable.
These Bucks County Wawa Locations are Reducing Their Hours of Operation. Read to See When, Where, and Why
For a variety of reasons, multiple Wawa locations in the Bucks County area will be reducing their hours in the near future. Staff writers at Fox 29 wrote about the new measures. Due to a spike in crime at Wawa locations in both the Bucks and Philadelphia areas, several local...
PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happiness
EASTON, Pa. – It’s time again to get ready to pig out and go hog wild: PA Bacon Fest (#pabaconfest) returns to Downtown Easton Nov. 5-6 for its 11th year as one of the most highly regarded food festivals in the mid-Atlantic region. Named one of the country’s...
Fire damages children's home in Luzerne County
WEST HAZLETON, Pa. — A fire forced residents out of a children's home in West Hazleton. Flames sparked around 4:45 p.m. at the United Children's Home on West Madison Avenue in the borough. Officials believe an electronic device started the fire on the second floor. The building has smoke...
Easton Man Crashes Into Tree, Hides In Warren County Farm During Drunken Hit-Run: State Police
An Easton man was intoxicated when he crashed into a tree in Warren County and fled into a nearby farm with two others, state police allege. Troopers responded to a Honda Accord crash into a tree at Routes 632 and 643 in Franklin Township just after 1:20 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, NJSP Tpr. II Charles Marchan told DailyVoice.com.
Derrick Cole Named PD At WAEB (B104)/Allentown
IHEARTMEDIA/ALLENTOWN names DERRICK COLE PD at Top 40 WAEB (B104). COLE joins from iHEARTMEDIA’s National Program Group, where he most recently served as the CHR/Program Director. He also previously served as the Program Director for WAEB (B104)/ALLENTOWN and PD for WLAN (FM97)/LANCASTER. iHEARTMEDIA National Programming Group EVP JEFF HURLEY...
Palmerton Hospital ceremony set
It served the community’s healthcare needs for well over a half-century. In doing so, the former St. Luke’s Palmerton Hospital left an indelible mark on its patients, their families, and its employees. As a final testament to its everlasting legacy, a Remembrance Ceremony will be held from 10...
3 Fall Celebrations Coming up in Pennsylvania Dutch Country This Month
If you didn't get your share of pumpkins and all things fall yet, there are still several local farms and organizations hosting festivals and harvest celebrations for the next month or so.
Carol Ann F. Guenther
Carol Ann F. Guenther, 76, of New Tripoli, died Oct. 12, 2022, in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. She and her husband, Robert R. Guenther Sr., were married 59 years in August. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of Madeline Kressley of Surfside Beach, S.C., formerly of Cetronia, and...
History's Headlines: Jonathan Taylor of Bethlehem
“It is well that war is terrible, or we should grow too fond of it.”. Confederate commander Robert E. Lee, on seeing federal charges repulsed at the battle of Fredericksburg, Va. December 13, 1862. These oft-quoted words of Lee, usually the only ones selected from him in most books of...
Jury Finds Montgomery Township Underpaid for a Family’s 50 Acres in 2010; Judgment Could Reach $7.5 Million
A jury has finally made the Zehr family whole for the 50-acre tract of land that was purchased by Montgomery Township in a 2010 eminent domain expropriation arrangement. Jon Campisi did the deed in bringing this story to the Montgomeryville-Lansdale Patch. The township takeover of the property was justified at...
This Pipersville Eatery Was Listed as One of the Best Restaurants in America
The Bucks County spot is considered one of the best places for food in the country. A Bucks County inn was recently ranked as one of the best restaurants in the entire country, a major milestone for local eateries. Staff writers at America’s Best Restaurants wrote about the popular spot.
Across the River from Bucks County, This Vintage Store is a Great Destination for Locals and Visitors
Just a walk over a bridge from Bucks County, a vintage store in a nearby town is full of incredible clothing and oddities for all customers. Erica Moody wrote about the unique spot for Philadelphia Magazine. Bear Bone Vintage, located at 14 Church Street in Lambertville, NJ, is right across...
Award-Winning Restaurateurs Team Up for New Bethlehem Tap & Tavern
The concept, dubbed Flying Pig, originated in New Jersey but has a unique resonance for the Bethlehem community. The post Award-Winning Restaurateurs Team Up for New Bethlehem Tap & Tavern appeared first on What Now Philly: The Best Source For Philadelphia News.
