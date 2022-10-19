ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catasauqua, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lvpnews.com

Zeky is guest speaker at varsity club meeting

The Trojan Alumni Varsity Club’s speaker of the month for October was Colleen Zeky, head cheering squad coach. Zeky discussed the girls rigorous scheduling between practice, game dates, training and studying. She explained the various positions the girls do, such as stunts and pyramids. They will also be practicing...
MONTCO.Today

Vintage and Value: Montgomery County Has Plenty for the Thrifty Thrift-Shop Shopper

Some of the wardrobe in stock at the Bryn Mawr Hospital Thrift Shop. Montgomery County’s shopping reputation rests heavily on its destination mall, its branded outlets, and friendly retailers on main streets. But alongside these front-runners is the community thrift shop, where the budget conscious meet the fans of vintage looks. Philadelphia Magazines’ Erica Moody racked up info on two in-county stores that she finds recommendable.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happiness

EASTON, Pa. – It’s time again to get ready to pig out and go hog wild: PA Bacon Fest (#pabaconfest) returns to Downtown Easton Nov. 5-6 for its 11th year as one of the most highly regarded food festivals in the mid-Atlantic region. Named one of the country’s...
Newswatch 16

Fire damages children's home in Luzerne County

WEST HAZLETON, Pa. — A fire forced residents out of a children's home in West Hazleton. Flames sparked around 4:45 p.m. at the United Children's Home on West Madison Avenue in the borough. Officials believe an electronic device started the fire on the second floor. The building has smoke...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
allaccess.com

Derrick Cole Named PD At WAEB (B104)/Allentown

IHEARTMEDIA/ALLENTOWN names DERRICK COLE PD at Top 40 WAEB (B104). COLE joins from iHEARTMEDIA’s National Program Group, where he most recently served as the CHR/Program Director. He also previously served as the Program Director for WAEB (B104)/ALLENTOWN and PD for WLAN (FM97)/LANCASTER. iHEARTMEDIA National Programming Group EVP JEFF HURLEY...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Times News

Palmerton Hospital ceremony set

It served the community’s healthcare needs for well over a half-century. In doing so, the former St. Luke’s Palmerton Hospital left an indelible mark on its patients, their families, and its employees. As a final testament to its everlasting legacy, a Remembrance Ceremony will be held from 10...
PALMERTON, PA
lvpnews.com

Carol Ann F. Guenther

Carol Ann F. Guenther, 76, of New Tripoli, died Oct. 12, 2022, in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. She and her husband, Robert R. Guenther Sr., were married 59 years in August. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of Madeline Kressley of Surfside Beach, S.C., formerly of Cetronia, and...
NEW TRIPOLI, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

History's Headlines: Jonathan Taylor of Bethlehem

“It is well that war is terrible, or we should grow too fond of it.”. Confederate commander Robert E. Lee, on seeing federal charges repulsed at the battle of Fredericksburg, Va. December 13, 1862. These oft-quoted words of Lee, usually the only ones selected from him in most books of...
BETHLEHEM, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy