Palmerton Hospital ceremony set
It served the community’s healthcare needs for well over a half-century. In doing so, the former St. Luke’s Palmerton Hospital left an indelible mark on its patients, their families, and its employees. As a final testament to its everlasting legacy, a Remembrance Ceremony will be held from 10...
Doris J. Moyer
Doris J. Moyer, 88, formerly of Allentown and Mechanicsville, died on Oct. 15, 2022, in Phoebe Home, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Dale Moyer. Born Feb. 21, 1934, in Mechanicsville, South Whitehall Township, she was the daughter of the late Irwin F. and Elsie M. (Masonheimer) Diehl.
Elizabeth Ann Charters
Elizabeth Ann “Nanny” Charters, 77, of Lower Macungie Township, died Oct. 14, 2022, surrounded by her family in her home. Born Sept. 28, 1945, in Germantown, Philadelphia County, she was the daughter of the late Gerard Patrick and Mary Eileen (Callahan) Hines. She was a longtime volunteer at...
Lack of transparency about Parkland’s spending reflective of a problem throughout Pa. | Opinion
When I ran for office, I argued for the need to have governmental transparency, accountability, and good governance within the framework of the Parkland School District. As citizens, we have the right to know exactly where our tax dollars are being spent and have a basic understanding of where the members stand on a governing body. However, if debate is stifled and the members who do speak out are harassed for doing so, how can we have faith in our elected bodies to do what is right for the citizens who put them into office?
Bethlehem Township commissioner dies unexpectedly during 7th year on board
Bethlehem Township Commissioner Malissa K. Davis, a mother and grandmother, has died at age 78. The two-time cancer survivor died unexpectedly on Friday, according to her obituary. Davis, a Democrat, was serving her seventh year on the five-member board of commissioners. She first won election in 2015 and was elected...
Tamaqua hires police officer
The Tamaqua borough council hired David Krape, right, as a full-time police officer during its Tuesday meeting. He will begin his employment on Oct. 30. With him is Tamaqua Police Chief Michael Hobbs. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Northampton County Juvenile Justice Center staffing crisis is getting worse
An administrator warned Northampton County Council earlier this year about a staffing crisis at the county juvenile justice center. Another administrator returned last week to tell them the crisis is getting worse. The center has 21 youth care workers for 57 positions, and four workers plan to leave in November,...
Allentown school board expected to vote on firing superintendent
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The superintendent of the Allentown School District may soon be out of a job. A school board member who asked not to be cited tells 69 News they expect to vote Thursday night on firing John Stanford. The member expects the board will vote him out as the result of a lack of confidence.
Super Wawas Getting Some Push Back Amidst Expansion
Here in Montgomery County, Wawa continues to evoke positive feelings. But that’s not true everywhere, writes Bob Fernandez for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Robert Costello, owner of Costello Asset Management (a close observer of local retail), said the Wawa brand generates personal feelings in the Phila. region because it started here, in nearby Folsom, Delaware County.
History's Headlines: Jonathan Taylor of Bethlehem
“It is well that war is terrible, or we should grow too fond of it.”. Confederate commander Robert E. Lee, on seeing federal charges repulsed at the battle of Fredericksburg, Va. December 13, 1862. These oft-quoted words of Lee, usually the only ones selected from him in most books of...
Carson F. Baer
Carson F. Baer, 75, of New Tripoli, died peacefully Oct. 10, 2022, in his home. He and his wife, Judith A. (Schappell) Baer, shared 36 wonderful years. Born Nov. 7, 1946, in Germansville, he was the son of the late Franklin G. and Mabel I. (Snyder) Baer. A potato farmer...
Concession stand ransacked in Schuylkill County
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are searching for whoever allegedly vandalized a concession stand. Officials say someone broke into the Mahanoy City Girls Softball Field concession stand along East Mahanoy Street earlier this week. Field officials say a door was damaged, a cash register was smashed,...
Todd Gregory Furjanic
Todd Gregory Furjanic, 57, died Oct. 12, 2022, surrounded by family. He was the beloved husband and forever friend of wife Shirley. Born in Neptune, N.J., he moved to Allentown while in second grade. A 1983 graduate of Salisbury High School, he pursued degrees in psychology and philosophy at DeSales...
Fall Foliage in Lehigh, Northampton Counties Is at ‘Peak Color’ This Week | WDIY Local News
Fall foliage fans visiting the Lehigh Valley this week should be greeted by a colorful display. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. The latest Pennsylvania Fall Foliage Report, which is released by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources on Thursdays, said the Lehigh Valley region is at its best color this week.
After 20 years of renting, regional charter school breaks ground in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh Valley Academy, a regional charter school that teaches kids from 16 school districts within the Valley, finally has a permanent home. It will have its nearly 2,000 students, in grades K through 12, learning under one roof. After two decades of renting space on Valley Center...
Bethlehem man dies after trash truck mishap in Berks
HEREFORD TWP., Pa. — A Bethlehem man picking up trash died on the job in Berks County early Friday morning. Scott L. Fichter stopped his trash truck at the top of the Schultz Road cul-de-sac in Hereford Township around 5:30 a.m. to pick up a customer's trash, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.
Easton Area School Board considers bigger raises for support workers, teachers aides
The Easton Area School District’s instructional aides, security monitors and nurses deserve better pay, according to school board member Bill Whitman. He convinced the school board to postpone a vote on their new contract to see whether proposed raises could be bumped higher. A tentative three-year contract approved by...
Removed: Former Diner on Rt. 412 Near Hellertown
A long-time favorite restaurant among many Hellertown area residents, the former Chris’s diner on Rt. 412 in Bethlehem, has been removed from its site to make way for a Wawa convenience store and gas station that was approved by city planners last year. A popular pit-stop for truck drivers...
Big National Chain to Close Another Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA
The retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a two-story store in Center City. Within the past few days, Wawa made headlines when they announced that they would be shutting down a pair of locations over, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement. Those stores are located on Market Street, one at 12th and the other at 19th Street.
Community calendar
The Emmaus Historical Society will present a program 7 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church Parish Hall. Fifth and Chestnut streets, Emmaus. The program titled, “Funeral Homes of Emmaus,” will be presented by Andrew Kerstetter and highlights the history of the three Emmaus funeral home establishments that have served the families of the community since 1864. This engaging program will include photos and a few anecdotes about the owners. All are welcome to attend this free event. Refreshments served immediately following the program.
