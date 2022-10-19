ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catasauqua, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times News

Palmerton Hospital ceremony set

It served the community’s healthcare needs for well over a half-century. In doing so, the former St. Luke’s Palmerton Hospital left an indelible mark on its patients, their families, and its employees. As a final testament to its everlasting legacy, a Remembrance Ceremony will be held from 10...
PALMERTON, PA
lvpnews.com

Doris J. Moyer

Doris J. Moyer, 88, formerly of Allentown and Mechanicsville, died on Oct. 15, 2022, in Phoebe Home, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Dale Moyer. Born Feb. 21, 1934, in Mechanicsville, South Whitehall Township, she was the daughter of the late Irwin F. and Elsie M. (Masonheimer) Diehl.
ALLENTOWN, PA
lvpnews.com

Elizabeth Ann Charters

Elizabeth Ann “Nanny” Charters, 77, of Lower Macungie Township, died Oct. 14, 2022, surrounded by her family in her home. Born Sept. 28, 1945, in Germantown, Philadelphia County, she was the daughter of the late Gerard Patrick and Mary Eileen (Callahan) Hines. She was a longtime volunteer at...
LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lack of transparency about Parkland’s spending reflective of a problem throughout Pa. | Opinion

When I ran for office, I argued for the need to have governmental transparency, accountability, and good governance within the framework of the Parkland School District. As citizens, we have the right to know exactly where our tax dollars are being spent and have a basic understanding of where the members stand on a governing body. However, if debate is stifled and the members who do speak out are harassed for doing so, how can we have faith in our elected bodies to do what is right for the citizens who put them into office?
ALLENTOWN, PA
Times News

Tamaqua hires police officer

The Tamaqua borough council hired David Krape, right, as a full-time police officer during its Tuesday meeting. He will begin his employment on Oct. 30. With him is Tamaqua Police Chief Michael Hobbs. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
TAMAQUA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown school board expected to vote on firing superintendent

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The superintendent of the Allentown School District may soon be out of a job. A school board member who asked not to be cited tells 69 News they expect to vote Thursday night on firing John Stanford. The member expects the board will vote him out as the result of a lack of confidence.
ALLENTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Super Wawas Getting Some Push Back Amidst Expansion

Here in Montgomery County, Wawa continues to evoke positive feelings. But that’s not true everywhere, writes Bob Fernandez for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Robert Costello, owner of Costello Asset Management (a close observer of local retail), said the Wawa brand generates personal feelings in the Phila. region because it started here, in nearby Folsom, Delaware County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

History's Headlines: Jonathan Taylor of Bethlehem

“It is well that war is terrible, or we should grow too fond of it.”. Confederate commander Robert E. Lee, on seeing federal charges repulsed at the battle of Fredericksburg, Va. December 13, 1862. These oft-quoted words of Lee, usually the only ones selected from him in most books of...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lvpnews.com

Carson F. Baer

Carson F. Baer, 75, of New Tripoli, died peacefully Oct. 10, 2022, in his home. He and his wife, Judith A. (Schappell) Baer, shared 36 wonderful years. Born Nov. 7, 1946, in Germansville, he was the son of the late Franklin G. and Mabel I. (Snyder) Baer. A potato farmer...
NEW TRIPOLI, PA
Newswatch 16

Concession stand ransacked in Schuylkill County

MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are searching for whoever allegedly vandalized a concession stand. Officials say someone broke into the Mahanoy City Girls Softball Field concession stand along East Mahanoy Street earlier this week. Field officials say a door was damaged, a cash register was smashed,...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
lvpnews.com

Todd Gregory Furjanic

Todd Gregory Furjanic, 57, died Oct. 12, 2022, surrounded by family. He was the beloved husband and forever friend of wife Shirley. Born in Neptune, N.J., he moved to Allentown while in second grade. A 1983 graduate of Salisbury High School, he pursued degrees in psychology and philosophy at DeSales...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem man dies after trash truck mishap in Berks

HEREFORD TWP., Pa. — A Bethlehem man picking up trash died on the job in Berks County early Friday morning. Scott L. Fichter stopped his trash truck at the top of the Schultz Road cul-de-sac in Hereford Township around 5:30 a.m. to pick up a customer's trash, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.
BETHLEHEM, PA
sauconsource.com

Removed: Former Diner on Rt. 412 Near Hellertown

A long-time favorite restaurant among many Hellertown area residents, the former Chris’s diner on Rt. 412 in Bethlehem, has been removed from its site to make way for a Wawa convenience store and gas station that was approved by city planners last year. A popular pit-stop for truck drivers...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WPG Talk Radio

Big National Chain to Close Another Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA

The retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a two-story store in Center City. Within the past few days, Wawa made headlines when they announced that they would be shutting down a pair of locations over, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement. Those stores are located on Market Street, one at 12th and the other at 19th Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
lvpnews.com

Community calendar

The Emmaus Historical Society will present a program 7 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church Parish Hall. Fifth and Chestnut streets, Emmaus. The program titled, “Funeral Homes of Emmaus,” will be presented by Andrew Kerstetter and highlights the history of the three Emmaus funeral home establishments that have served the families of the community since 1864. This engaging program will include photos and a few anecdotes about the owners. All are welcome to attend this free event. Refreshments served immediately following the program.
EMMAUS, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy