All candidates for Kentucky’s 30th Circuit Court Division 1 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Kentucky’s 30th Circuit Court Division 1 — Anthony Jones and Emily Monarch — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

Kentucky District Courts are trial courts of limited jurisdiction in Kentucky. Matters heard by the district courts include city and county ordinance violations, juvenile matters, traffic offenses, misdemeanors, probate, preliminary felony hearings, small claims, and civil cases involving $4,000 or less. Along with the family courts, the district courts hear domestic violence cases.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What are the main points you want voters to remember about your goals for your time in office?

Jones:

“I have spent virtually my entire career in the courtroom. I have been trained as a Prosecutor and Defense Attorney, and I utilize that training to see a case from both perspectives.”

“I am experienced in identifying root issues for criminal conduct and utilizing programs to end the cycle.”

“I derive joy from witnessing Defendants make positive changes in their lives through the system and ensuring that victims feel restored.”

Monarch:

“As a business owner and practicing attorney representing clients for over twenty years, I will bring real-world perspective to the bench.”

“I will build a justice system that worked efficiently and fairly. I have been successful in both law school and law practice because of my ability to quickly isolate the important facts of a case and apply them correctly to the law.”

“I will treat everyone who appears before me with dignity and respect. I am a mom of three and from toddlers or teenagers, I have always carefully balanced consequences against second chances while always protecting the safety of my children and their community.”

