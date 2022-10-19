All candidates for Colorado House of Representatives District 11 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Colorado House of Representatives District 11 — incumbent Karen McCormick (D) and Tara Menza (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

Eighty-eight of the country’s 99 state legislative chambers will hold regularly scheduled elections in 2022. The Democratic Party controls both chambers of Colorado’s state legislature. Colorado is one of 14 states with a Democratic trifecta.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What are the main points you want voters to remember about your goals for your time in office?

McCormick:

“Strong support of public education is a critical part of the foundation of our system of government. I ran for office to prioritize funding for public education, educators, schools and students across our state.”

“Current and future generations are depending on us to take bold action to mitigate the effects of climate change and protect our precious resources of water, land and air. This is our only Earth and it will take everything we’ve got to be sure we have a liveable planet well into the future.”

“Health care is a fundamental need for all humans. We need food, water, shelter and care when sick or injured. Our systems of physical and mental health care delivery continue to need measures to lower costs and increase accessibility.”

Menza:

“Tara will take crime seriously with the goal of getting drugs off our streets and ensuring hardened criminals are fully prosecuted while seeking solutions to address root causes of rising crime, such as mental health and addiction.”

“Tara’s legislative fiscal goals will be to help keep costs low for citizens, their families, and local small businesses. She will work to ensure homeowners and renters don’t get pushed out of their communities due to regulations and high taxes.”

“Tara will support legislation for school choice, homeschool protections, parental rights, and more transparency in Colorado’s state education curriculum. Children belong to their parents, not the government and the state’s policies need to focus on education, nothing else.”

