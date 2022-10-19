Read full article on original website
Kevin Feige Reveals Why Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa Was Not Recast In ‘Wakanda Forever’: “It Was Much Too Soon”
Following Chadwick Boseman’s shocking death in 2020, Marvel Studios was tasked with the decision of whether to recast his King T’Challa role in Ryan Coogler’s upcoming Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever, a role Boseman also had previously played in Captain America: Civil War and the Avengers films. In an interview with Empire Magazine, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige talks about the decision to not recast the role, and instead find a way to honor Boseman along with a different approach in the sequel. “It just felt like it was much too soon to recast,” he told the magazine. “Stan Lee always...
Keanu Reeves Knows Exactly Which Marvel Superhero He Would Love To Play
The actor's pick perfectly aligns with one of his passions in life.
Hulk Actor Edward Norton Called Marvel President Kevin Feige’s ‘The Avengers’ Announcement ‘Unprofessional’
The MCU's Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo stuck around after he was cast following Edward Norton's exit. The actor didn't go willingly, however.
epicstream.com
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role
Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
Disney has 17 more Marvel superhero movies in the works. Here they all are.
Marvel altered the release dates for its upcoming superhero movies and announced the release dates for "Ant-Man 3" and "GotG Vol. 3."
TVGuide.com
Upcoming Marvel Movies: Every MCU Release Date Through 2026 and Beyond
The ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow. And while Phase 4 of the MCU is nearing its end, there's plenty of projects lined up for Phases 5 and 6. Some movies and TV series will dive deeper into the lives of characters we've already grown to love, while others will explore the powers of superheroes we don't know that well — yet.
wegotthiscovered.com
A proven ass-kicker wants in on the MCU, and let’s hope Kevin Feige obliges
As oxymoronic as it may sound, the Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn’t have a great number of action heroes – even though it has no shortage of heroes who know their way around an action sequence. The closest we’ve come to a genuine ass-kicker in the classical definition of...
Lip reader reveals what Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman said in their Deadpool 3 update video
Look at these two… Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman just delivered the most amazing Deadpool 3 announcement possible, confirming that Wolverine is coming to the MCU in time for him to appear in Avengers 5 and 6. But the image above comes from the Deadpool 3 update clip the two released a day after announcing the film’s big Wolverine surprise and release date.
Quentin Tarantino Quit His ‘Luke Cage’ Film When Wesley Snipes Was Suggested as the Marvel Superhero
Quentin Tarantino once considered doing a Luke Cage film, but he was later talked out of it by his friends who wanted Wesley Snipes in the role.
ComicBook
Kevin Smith Reveals Cancelled Marvel Crossover Event Involving Man-Thing
The character of Man-Thing made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the recent Werewolf By Night special for Disney+, but that wasn't the first time in recent memory that the character was set to grace our screens. According to filmmaker Kevin Smith, Man-Thing was a character who they planned to use in a four-show crossover back when Hulu was planning on making a number of animated Marvel series, including a take on Howard the Duck which would have been showrun by Smith. Instead, the character didn't show up until last week, at which point Smith finally understood something he had been told before.
ComicBook
Deadpool 3 Fan Poster Has Ryan Reynolds Kill the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Marvel Studios has been slowly integrating their mutant lineup of characters from the comic into their film and television projects since the Disney / Fox merger finalized. Since the merger, we've seen Professor Xavier appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and even found out that the live-action version of Ms. Marvel is a mutant as opposed to an Inhuman. The first official project that will focus on a mutant will be the third Deadpool movie, which will see Ryan Reynolds reprise his role as the Merc with a Mouth and High Jackman return as Wolverine. Fans were hoping to see a version of the Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe comics, but it seems like we will get something different instead. One artist isn't giving up on the idea that easily though as he created a poster that shows the idea come to life.
Gamespot
Harrison Ford Is Joining The MCU In Next Captain America Movie - Report
Veteran and iconic actor Harrison Ford is joining the MCU, according to a report. SlashFilm reports that Ford will play Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in multiple upcoming MCU films, including Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts. The news originally comes from the Hot Mic podcast, and SlashFilm backed up that report.
TechRadar
Marvel's Fantastic Four might have found its Doctor Doom – and he'd be perfect
Marvel has reportedly met with Adam Driver to discuss his potential casting as Doctor Doom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). According to noted industry insider Jeff Sneider, the Star Wars actor reportedly held discussions with Marvel about joining the ranks of its forthcoming Fantastic Four movie. Per Sneider's contact...
Stephen King reveals the new horror movie he "wishes" he had written
Stephen King has praised new horror movie Fall and says that he wishes he'd written it himself. "FALL (Amazon Prime, maybe others): Tight, terrific, and very, very scary. Reminded me a bit of DUEL. Wish I'd written it," King tweeted (opens in new tab). The survival thriller follows two adrenaline...
ComicBook
Game of Thrones: Brand Behind Infamous Coffee Cup Blooper Speaks Out
During the final season of Game of Thrones the people behind the series made a lot of decisions that some fans liked and most fans didn't. With George R.R. Martin not finished with the Winds of Winter, producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss had free rein on how to end the series. By the end of the series we saw Arya Stark kill the Night King, Bran Stark become the King of the six kingdoms, Sansa Stark become the Queen of the North, and Jon Snow kill Daenerys Targaryen and be forced to retake the black. While all that is good and well, the season featured some bloopers like the infamous too dark episode where they take on the Night King and his army. But the weirdest one was when you could spot a cardboard coffee cup. The brand that makes the coffee had yet to speak out about the gaff until now. While speaking with Adweek, Mark Ashbridge who owns Established coffee, spoke out on the incident.
Daniel Craig’s Daughter Ella, 30, Makes Rare Appearance With Dad At ‘Glass Onion’ Premiere
Daniel Craig took his daughter Ella Loudon, 30, to the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery during the BFI Film Festival last weekend. The actor, 54, and his eldest child both looked incredible as they posted for photos on the red carpet on Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Closing Night Gala for the event. The James Bond icon sported a navy blue tuxedo with a white shirt and matching bowtie. Meanwhile, his look alike daughter looked incredible in a plunging black dress with long sleeves, accessorizing with hoop earrings.
‘She-Hulk’ Proved the MCU’s Take on Daredevil Is Better Than Ever
I had never felt happier while sitting in front of a screen this year than watching She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, in the episode reintroducing Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil. The last time we’d seen the beloved (and exceptionally violent) lawyer-meets-superhero was when Netflix abruptly canceled his series in November 2018, a month after the third season premiered to critical acclaim. But after a brief appearance in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home confirmed that Cox’s take on the hero would be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fan anticipation exploded.We’ve finally gotten a fuller taste of what MCU’s Daredevil is like,...
Keke Palmer Shares Thoughts On Possibly Joining The MCU After Fans Campaign For Her To Play Rogue In X-Men Reboot
While it feels like just about every great actor is snatching up a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there are numerous talents who feel like they’d be a great fit for the superhero world, but have yet to be cast in a role. Within the past month, fans have been getting behind the idea of Nope star Keke Palmer being part of the new X-Men as Rogue. What does the actress think of the fan cast?
‘American Horror Story: NYC’ Introduces a Serial Killer You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
Warning: This story contains spoilers for the first two episodes of American Horror Story: NYC. American Horror Story: NYC seems a culmination of everything Ryan Murphy has made in the past: It’s like if Pose met Dahmer met the Rubber Man, the mysterious murderous figure that we first met in AHS season one. Over the first two episodes, which premiered Wednesday on FX and is now streaming on Hulu, we meet a cast of characters trying to survive New York in 1981, specifically a mysterious illness infecting both deer on Fire Island and LGBTQ people alike, and a serial...
murphysmultiverse.com
Stilt-Man Almost Appeared in ‘She-Hulk’
More than any other MCU project to date, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law opened the doors for some of Marvel’s most obscure D-list characters. Leap-Frog made a memorable MCU debut. Emil Blonsky’s retreat introduced Man-Bull, Saracen, Porcupine, and El Aquila, none of whom would many many Top 1000 favorite Marvel characters lists. Regardless, She-Hulk gave those characters their moments in the spotlight along with introducing slightly more well-known characters like The Wrecking Crew and Mr. Immortal.
