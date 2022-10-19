The Tigers took on Lake Belton High School in their district cross town match up Friday evening at LBHS. The Tigers Freshman team played the Broncos flex team for the first matches of the night. The Tigers fell in two sets 11-25 and 12-25, ending their season. Coach Reekstin said that “this is never the way you want to end a season, but this team has been through so much adversity, and they have made me proud with their perseverance throughout the season to push through.”

TEMPLE, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO