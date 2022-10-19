ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downey, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedowneypatriot.com

Mariachi Herencia de México concert features Downey's Lupita Infante

DOWNEY — "It's a masterpiece" wrote mariachi historian Jonathan Clark, describing four-time Latin Grammy nominee Mariachi Herencia de Mexico's soon to be released 5thstudio album "Herederos.""It's state of the art." Whether it's their fresh, crisp sound or their edgy image, the 14 band members, both male and female, are...
DOWNEY, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Oct. 29: Pasadena ‘s Giggles & Screams Halloween Block Party

PASADENA — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Roam through a haunted house, ride a trackless train of fright, and prowl through a trunk-or-treat area! Enjoy carnival games and FANG-tastic song hits played by a DJ. By News Desk. Whether you’re looking for giggles or screams, there’s something for the whole family to enjoy....
PASADENA, CA
Secret LA

Get Ready To Party—One Of The Biggest Latin American Fiestas In The World Is Coming To LA

BRESH, one of the biggest Latin American parties in the world, is finally coming to LA’s Vermont Hollywood venue on November 11th. After sold shows in countries like Buenos Aires, Ibiza, and Barcelona (just to name a few), this beautiful fiesta comes complete with balloons, flowers, glitter, props, and more. BRESH began in Argentina in 2016, and quickly grew into one of the hottest spots for young people in each city that it visited. It’s more than a party—it’s a community, and this became more true than ever during the pandemic. BRESH’s livestreams kept many going, and we couldn’t be more excited for the fiesta to be back in person and in LA!
LOS ANGELES, CA
FodorsTravel

12 Easy Fall Day Trips to Take From Los Angeles

Looking to get away from Los Angeles this fall? We’ve got some trip ideas for you. Los Angeles is great, but even the most diehard Angelenos need to break free from the city from time to time. Fortunately for anyone with a bit of wanderlust, there are dozens of incredible destinations just a few hours’ drive from the City Of Angels, from beautiful beach towns to incredible mountain expanses. There are deserts and nature preserves, amusement parks, and mock Alpine villages. There truly is something for everyone, provided you’re willing to put in a little time in the car. Here’s our guide to 12 great fall day trips for anyone looking to take a little time away from L.A.
LOS ANGELES, CA
oc-breeze.com

Anaheim Plaza invites community to free Halloween Trick-or-Treat event

Anaheim Plaza, an open-air shopping center just minutes from the Disneyland Resort, Angel Stadium and Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, invites the community to its Halloween event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 29. The event will feature trick-or-treating at participating retailers centerwide (while supplies last),...
ANAHEIM, CA
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Palmdale, CA

Located in the scenic Antelope Valley just outside of the Mojave Desert in Southern California, Palmdale is a desert city unlike any other. Heavily freckled with Joshua trees and framed by the beautiful Tehachapi, San Gabriel, and Sierra Peona mountain ranges, the city is small, quaint, and very charming. So it makes sense that the best restaurants in Palmdale match the description of Palmdale itself!
PALMDALE, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Santa Monica Restaurants Make ‘Best Along PCH’ List

Bay Cities, Tallula’s make list from Tasting Table. Tasting Table has published a list of the top 40 restaurants that you can find along Pacific Coast Highway and two Santa Monica restaurants have made the cut. One of them is Bay Cities, located on the Lincoln Boulevard portion of...
SANTA MONICA, CA
idesignarch.com

Chic And Cozy Small Cottage In Los Angeles

This charming bungalow in the Silver Lake neighborhood in Los Angeles, California has a hip, beachy vibe with a modern aesthetic. Every inch of the 826 square foot home is utilized. A small pool and cozy deck provide a private sanctuary for relaxation. Via: HGTV.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Great ShakeOut earthquake drill ready to hit Los Angeles

The Great ShakeOut earthquake drill is back and set to take place Thursday. Students and employees will be asked to drop, cover, and hold on for the one-minute-long drill at 10:20 a.m. KTLA’s Ellina Abovian braved an earthquake simulator earlier Thursday to practice her technique with ShakeOut spokesman Lance Webster. “We have people practice drop, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
dailytitan.com

Tunnel of Terror is unlike any haunted attraction

If your car is starting to look a little scary, this haunting car wash is for you. Tunnel of Terror’s OC Haunted Car Wash, located at the Big Wave Express Car Wash in Anaheim, features killer clowns, monsters and ghouls terrorizing your vehicle as you drive through the car wash.
ANAHEIM, CA
millikancorydon.com

The Queen Mary: Sink or Swim

After carrying passengers from 1947 to her retirement in 1967, the Queen Mary was sold to Long Beach. Her last operators, Urban Commons Queensway, left her in turmoil after neglecting necessary repairs and being sued for fraud after stealing $2.4 million from a COVID-19 relief loan in November, 2021. Now,...
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

The Magnolia, a 142-unit mixed-use building, celebrates Downtown opening

The project includes new businesses that have leased the first-floor space: Sugar Taco, a plant-based Mexican eatery out of West Hollywood that will also be opening an accompanying vegan butchery next door, and Pawspace, a dog daycare, boarding, grooming and adoption center. The post The Magnolia, a 142-unit mixed-use building, celebrates Downtown opening appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

Fall Fest Returns to The Pike Outlets

The Pike Outlets will be celebrating fall and Halloween at their annual Fall Fest on Saturday, October 29th, in Main Plaza. Join them from 12-3 PM for tons of festive fun. This free event will feature Halloween character meet & greets including Maleficent and a magic wielding scarecrow stilt-walker. The kiddos will love their Halloween […] The post Fall Fest Returns to The Pike Outlets appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy