Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Long Beach guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to familiesBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
Where to Go for All You Can Eat Korean BBQ Spots In LA TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
Are the Ghosts of the Viper Room Still Haunting This Infamous LA Nightclub?Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
thedowneypatriot.com
Mariachi Herencia de México concert features Downey's Lupita Infante
DOWNEY — "It's a masterpiece" wrote mariachi historian Jonathan Clark, describing four-time Latin Grammy nominee Mariachi Herencia de Mexico's soon to be released 5thstudio album "Herederos.""It's state of the art." Whether it's their fresh, crisp sound or their edgy image, the 14 band members, both male and female, are...
coloradoboulevard.net
Oct. 29: Pasadena ‘s Giggles & Screams Halloween Block Party
PASADENA — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Roam through a haunted house, ride a trackless train of fright, and prowl through a trunk-or-treat area! Enjoy carnival games and FANG-tastic song hits played by a DJ. By News Desk. Whether you’re looking for giggles or screams, there’s something for the whole family to enjoy....
Get Ready To Party—One Of The Biggest Latin American Fiestas In The World Is Coming To LA
BRESH, one of the biggest Latin American parties in the world, is finally coming to LA’s Vermont Hollywood venue on November 11th. After sold shows in countries like Buenos Aires, Ibiza, and Barcelona (just to name a few), this beautiful fiesta comes complete with balloons, flowers, glitter, props, and more. BRESH began in Argentina in 2016, and quickly grew into one of the hottest spots for young people in each city that it visited. It’s more than a party—it’s a community, and this became more true than ever during the pandemic. BRESH’s livestreams kept many going, and we couldn’t be more excited for the fiesta to be back in person and in LA!
foxla.com
87th East LA Classic: Garfield, Roosevelt battle it out with Black Eyed Peas star will.i.am performing at half
LOS ANGELES - Friday night at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum was a who's who event in the high school football community as Garfield and Roosevelt faced off in the 87th meeting of the East LA Classic. Not only was it a huge game for the two rivals, the Black...
foxla.com
Over a hundred people running from LA to San Diego for a good cause
LOS ANGELES - Why drive to San Diego when you can run, especially when it’s for a good cause?!. About 150 runners from LA are making the 150-mile trek down south, including our very own Hailey Winslow on Team "Run PDR." This first-of-its-kind relay run started on the 6th...
FodorsTravel
12 Easy Fall Day Trips to Take From Los Angeles
Looking to get away from Los Angeles this fall? We’ve got some trip ideas for you. Los Angeles is great, but even the most diehard Angelenos need to break free from the city from time to time. Fortunately for anyone with a bit of wanderlust, there are dozens of incredible destinations just a few hours’ drive from the City Of Angels, from beautiful beach towns to incredible mountain expanses. There are deserts and nature preserves, amusement parks, and mock Alpine villages. There truly is something for everyone, provided you’re willing to put in a little time in the car. Here’s our guide to 12 great fall day trips for anyone looking to take a little time away from L.A.
Photos: Black Eyed Peas speak at annual East LA Classic press conference
The group will perform during halftime of the East LA Classic.
oc-breeze.com
Anaheim Plaza invites community to free Halloween Trick-or-Treat event
Anaheim Plaza, an open-air shopping center just minutes from the Disneyland Resort, Angel Stadium and Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, invites the community to its Halloween event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 29. The event will feature trick-or-treating at participating retailers centerwide (while supplies last),...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Palmdale, CA
Located in the scenic Antelope Valley just outside of the Mojave Desert in Southern California, Palmdale is a desert city unlike any other. Heavily freckled with Joshua trees and framed by the beautiful Tehachapi, San Gabriel, and Sierra Peona mountain ranges, the city is small, quaint, and very charming. So it makes sense that the best restaurants in Palmdale match the description of Palmdale itself!
Santa Monica Mirror
Santa Monica Restaurants Make ‘Best Along PCH’ List
Bay Cities, Tallula’s make list from Tasting Table. Tasting Table has published a list of the top 40 restaurants that you can find along Pacific Coast Highway and two Santa Monica restaurants have made the cut. One of them is Bay Cities, located on the Lincoln Boulevard portion of...
idesignarch.com
Chic And Cozy Small Cottage In Los Angeles
This charming bungalow in the Silver Lake neighborhood in Los Angeles, California has a hip, beachy vibe with a modern aesthetic. Every inch of the 826 square foot home is utilized. A small pool and cozy deck provide a private sanctuary for relaxation. Via: HGTV.
lataco.com
Headlines: Kanye Handing Out ‘White Lives Matter’ T-Shirts in Skid Row; L.A. Is Third Most Rat-Infested City in U.S.
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Downtown: In a video shot by an accused sex offender, Kanye West was observed handing out “White Lives Matter”...
SoCal to kick off weekend with some rain
Southern California will see some scattered rain this weekend as the region starts to see some cooler temperatures.
Great ShakeOut earthquake drill ready to hit Los Angeles
The Great ShakeOut earthquake drill is back and set to take place Thursday. Students and employees will be asked to drop, cover, and hold on for the one-minute-long drill at 10:20 a.m. KTLA’s Ellina Abovian braved an earthquake simulator earlier Thursday to practice her technique with ShakeOut spokesman Lance Webster. “We have people practice drop, […]
dailytitan.com
Tunnel of Terror is unlike any haunted attraction
If your car is starting to look a little scary, this haunting car wash is for you. Tunnel of Terror’s OC Haunted Car Wash, located at the Big Wave Express Car Wash in Anaheim, features killer clowns, monsters and ghouls terrorizing your vehicle as you drive through the car wash.
foxla.com
LA County neighbors get 'mandatory trick-or-treat' fliers demanding Halloween candies
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Anonymous fliers were distributed throughout a SoCal neighborhood instructing all residents to participate in traditional Halloween rituals between certain hours on October 31st, and it struck a nerve with neighbors. The printed fliers stated that "all Residents In The Bristow Park community of City of...
millikancorydon.com
The Queen Mary: Sink or Swim
After carrying passengers from 1947 to her retirement in 1967, the Queen Mary was sold to Long Beach. Her last operators, Urban Commons Queensway, left her in turmoil after neglecting necessary repairs and being sued for fraud after stealing $2.4 million from a COVID-19 relief loan in November, 2021. Now,...
The Magnolia, a 142-unit mixed-use building, celebrates Downtown opening
The project includes new businesses that have leased the first-floor space: Sugar Taco, a plant-based Mexican eatery out of West Hollywood that will also be opening an accompanying vegan butchery next door, and Pawspace, a dog daycare, boarding, grooming and adoption center. The post The Magnolia, a 142-unit mixed-use building, celebrates Downtown opening appeared first on Long Beach Post.
This California Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Fall Fest Returns to The Pike Outlets
The Pike Outlets will be celebrating fall and Halloween at their annual Fall Fest on Saturday, October 29th, in Main Plaza. Join them from 12-3 PM for tons of festive fun. This free event will feature Halloween character meet & greets including Maleficent and a magic wielding scarecrow stilt-walker. The kiddos will love their Halloween […] The post Fall Fest Returns to The Pike Outlets appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Comments / 1