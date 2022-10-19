Illinois quick hits: Retail theft arrests continue; cannabis infusers licensed; crash spill soybeans and bottles

Read full article on original website
Related
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Cologne theft charges issued; warm weekend ahead
The Illinois Emergency Management Agency Safe2Help program reports that it has received 873 public interactions across the state. Safe2Help Illinois is a free, information sharing platform that is available 24/7. Since the program’s launch, its top reports have been bullying, suicidal ideation as reported by another student, and possession and/or use of drugs, which includes vaping. It was launched on Oct. 20, 2021.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois State Police report dramatic decrease in Chicago area expressway shootings
CHICAGO - There has been a dramatic decrease in Chicago area expressway shootings. Illinois State Police say shootings on Chicago area expressways are down a stunning 42-percent compared to this time last year. Expressway homicides are down more than 80 percent. Double the number of guns have been seized, and...
starvedrock.media
Record fish caught in Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Illinois from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wearegreenbay.com
Illinois men taken into custody after slamming into squad car, fleeing on foot across I-43
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men from Illinois were taken into custody after hitting a parked squad car and fleeing the scene on foot across Interstate 43. According to a release, around 11:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Ozaukee County deputies attempted to stop a black 2008 Acura MDX for speeding on Interstate 43 northbound from East Sauk Road in the town of Saukville.
NBC Chicago
Masks Recommended in 3 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Masks are advised in three Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, Knox, Saline and Warren counties were all said to be at "high"...
3 Illinois Counties at High Community Level for COVID-19 as 1 Million Bivalent Booster Shots Have Been Administered
Illinois health officials reported 11,995 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 43 additional deaths over the past seven days. Cases climbed slightly from last week, when 11,447 new cases were reported, which marked another slight increase over the previous week. This week, three Illinois counties are at...
Great News for Illinois as Telsa will Open a Huge Warehouse
There have been countless bad news stories for the Land of Lincoln of businesses leaving in 2022. So the news that Tesla is opening a nearly three-quarters of a million square foot warehouse here in Illinois is very needed. Here are the details on where it is going and why it's a positive sign for Illinois.
thecentersquare.com
Concerns raised expanding gambling in Illinois will increase other addictions
(The Center Square) – Illinois may follow suit with six states that currently allow online casino gambling, and the executive director of Illinois Church Action on Alcohol and Addiction Problems says there will be repercussions if this comes to fruition. At a recent East Coast Gambling conference, panelists say...
IL Cops Bust Out-Of-State RV With $3 Million Worth Of Cocaine
Illinois State Police make one of the biggest cocaine busts in Illinois history. Suspicious Vehicle Pulled Over By Illinois State Police. I always like to start out by saying, it's a good idea to avoid actions that will get you arrested. It's definitely not worth it. If you find it necessary to commit a crime, don't bring attention to yourself. That will only get you busted.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Prisoner of war identified; Illinois' most popular fast food restaurant
DeVry University sues U.S. Department of Education. DeVry University has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Education that seeks to block an order that the Naperville-based college pay more than $23 million to recoup the cost of loans taken out by more than 600 students. The order came...
Is It Illegal To Sleep in Your Car in Illinois?
Illinois has many roads, interstates, and the famous Route 66, but sometimes tiredness takes over and you may need to sleep for a bit. So, is it legal to sleep in your car?. All the states have their own sleeping-in-car laws, but in Illinois, you CAN LEGALLY sleep in your car at rest stops. According to smartfinancial.com there are 30 rest stops and 11 welcome centers in the state where people can get some sleep if they need a few hours off the road. You can see a full map of all the rest locations below.
High number of deer collisions in one Metro East County
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Department of Transportation encouraged drivers to be aware of deer this time of year.
walls102.com
Harvest running slightly behind average, nearly half of crops taken in across Illinois
SPRINGFIELD – The steady flow of grain out of the fields this fall has proceeded at a pace just slightly behind average, according to the USDA. Across Illinois, corn harvest was at 47% completed, just behind the 55% five year average. Soybeans are being harvested just behind the five year average as well, at 55% completed, trailing by only 3%. Conditions continued to be dry, with topsoil statewide rated as over 50% short or very short of moisture.
jolietlaw.com
Can I Get Arrested for Having Legal Cannabis in My Car?
Adult residents of Illinois are now permitted to possess and use cannabis for medical or recreational purposes. THC products are generally regulated similarly to the manner in which alcohol is regulated. These regulations control how people in Illinois can handle and use cannabis. A few important rules include those governing how cannabis may be transported in a vehicle. Most Illinois residents know that they cannot drive with an open beer or glass of wine in their cupholders, as allowing people to do so would make it very easy for drivers to become intoxicated while behind the wheel.
VERIFY: Are police enforcing expired temporary plates in Missouri and Illinois? What’s the penalty?
ST. LOUIS — When you buy a new car, a temporary license plate allows you to drive it while you title and pay sales taxes and get permanent plates. Missouri and Illinois both have a grace period to drive with them but if you don't meet those deadlines, there may be penalties for you as the driver.
Illinois reports incident involving protected health information
ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Illinois officials report an incident has occurred within the State of Illinois Application for Benefits Eligibility (ABE) system’s Provider Portal. Officials say on August 22, there was an issue embedded within ABE’s Provider Portal. Upon investigation, officials found that people who applied to become Provider Portal users potentially could see certain customer […]
Illinois Trooper hurt, workers killed in Scott’s Law crashes
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police said that a state trooper was hurt and two construction workers were killed in separate Scott’s Law-related crashes. The crashes happened hundreds of miles away from each other, but within 40 minutes of time. The first crash happened in Effingham at 7:25 a.m. on the ramp leading from […]
mymixfm.com
Illinois inmates convicted of ‘stomping’ other inmates inside federal prison
(WTVO) — Two federal inmates will serve more time behind bars after being convicted of assaulting two other inmates inside the United States Penitentiary in Thomson, Illinois. George Richard Gaunt, 34, who’s already serving time for bank robbery, has been sentenced to 14 more years behind bars while 29-year-old...
Top 25 Illinois Counties With Most Fatal Accidents and Most Dangerous Roads
A lot of traffic flows through Illinois especially in and around the Chicago area. Despite the size of the Land of Lincoln and how much traveling happens in the state, it's not the most dangerous for driving. In fact, Illinois doesn't make it into the top 10 list. Regardless, here is a breakdown of the counties with the most fatal accidents and deadliest roads.
Were Illinois Residents Just Given A Pass For Raking Their Leaves This Fall?
If you hate raking leaves, this might be the best news you'll hear all day!. When we lived in our old home in Rockford, we had 2 rounds of leaf duty each Fall. The first was raking up all the leaves that fell from our neighbor's trees and blew into our yard. The second round usually came in late November/early December when our own trees finally dropped all their leaves.
Comments / 0