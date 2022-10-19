ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois quick hits: Retail theft arrests continue; cannabis infusers licensed; crash spill soybeans and bottles

By The Center Square
thecentersquare.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Cologne theft charges issued; warm weekend ahead

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency Safe2Help program reports that it has received 873 public interactions across the state. Safe2Help Illinois is a free, information sharing platform that is available 24/7. Since the program’s launch, its top reports have been bullying, suicidal ideation as reported by another student, and possession and/or use of drugs, which includes vaping. It was launched on Oct. 20, 2021.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Record fish caught in Illinois

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Illinois from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ILLINOIS STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Illinois men taken into custody after slamming into squad car, fleeing on foot across I-43

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men from Illinois were taken into custody after hitting a parked squad car and fleeing the scene on foot across Interstate 43. According to a release, around 11:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Ozaukee County deputies attempted to stop a black 2008 Acura MDX for speeding on Interstate 43 northbound from East Sauk Road in the town of Saukville.
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
97ZOK

IL Cops Bust Out-Of-State RV With $3 Million Worth Of Cocaine

Illinois State Police make one of the biggest cocaine busts in Illinois history. Suspicious Vehicle Pulled Over By Illinois State Police. I always like to start out by saying, it's a good idea to avoid actions that will get you arrested. It's definitely not worth it. If you find it necessary to commit a crime, don't bring attention to yourself. That will only get you busted.
ILLINOIS STATE
KICK AM 1530

Is It Illegal To Sleep in Your Car in Illinois?

Illinois has many roads, interstates, and the famous Route 66, but sometimes tiredness takes over and you may need to sleep for a bit. So, is it legal to sleep in your car?. All the states have their own sleeping-in-car laws, but in Illinois, you CAN LEGALLY sleep in your car at rest stops. According to smartfinancial.com there are 30 rest stops and 11 welcome centers in the state where people can get some sleep if they need a few hours off the road. You can see a full map of all the rest locations below.
ILLINOIS STATE
walls102.com

Harvest running slightly behind average, nearly half of crops taken in across Illinois

SPRINGFIELD – The steady flow of grain out of the fields this fall has proceeded at a pace just slightly behind average, according to the USDA. Across Illinois, corn harvest was at 47% completed, just behind the 55% five year average. Soybeans are being harvested just behind the five year average as well, at 55% completed, trailing by only 3%. Conditions continued to be dry, with topsoil statewide rated as over 50% short or very short of moisture.
ILLINOIS STATE
jolietlaw.com

Can I Get Arrested for Having Legal Cannabis in My Car?

Adult residents of Illinois are now permitted to possess and use cannabis for medical or recreational purposes. THC products are generally regulated similarly to the manner in which alcohol is regulated. These regulations control how people in Illinois can handle and use cannabis. A few important rules include those governing how cannabis may be transported in a vehicle. Most Illinois residents know that they cannot drive with an open beer or glass of wine in their cupholders, as allowing people to do so would make it very easy for drivers to become intoxicated while behind the wheel.
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Illinois reports incident involving protected health information

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Illinois officials report an incident has occurred within the State of Illinois Application for Benefits Eligibility (ABE) system’s Provider Portal. Officials say on August 22, there was an issue embedded within ABE’s Provider Portal. Upon investigation, officials found that people who applied to become Provider Portal users potentially could see certain customer […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illinois Trooper hurt, workers killed in Scott’s Law crashes

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police said that a state trooper was hurt and two construction workers were killed in separate Scott’s Law-related crashes. The crashes happened hundreds of miles away from each other, but within 40 minutes of time. The first crash happened in Effingham at 7:25 a.m. on the ramp leading from […]
EFFINGHAM, IL
Q985

Top 25 Illinois Counties With Most Fatal Accidents and Most Dangerous Roads

A lot of traffic flows through Illinois especially in and around the Chicago area. Despite the size of the Land of Lincoln and how much traveling happens in the state, it's not the most dangerous for driving. In fact, Illinois doesn't make it into the top 10 list. Regardless, here is a breakdown of the counties with the most fatal accidents and deadliest roads.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Were Illinois Residents Just Given A Pass For Raking Their Leaves This Fall?

If you hate raking leaves, this might be the best news you'll hear all day!. When we lived in our old home in Rockford, we had 2 rounds of leaf duty each Fall. The first was raking up all the leaves that fell from our neighbor's trees and blew into our yard. The second round usually came in late November/early December when our own trees finally dropped all their leaves.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy