PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Normal West clinched the Big 12 conference championship with a 7-0 win at Champaign Centennial on Friday night. The Wildcats enter the playoffs with an 8-1 record. Here are the scores from Friday, Oct. 21, 2022: Normal West def. Centennial, 7-0 Peoria High def. Notre Dame, 48-7 Normal Community def. Manual, […]
SULLIVAN — Sullivan-Okaw Valley football's remarkable season came to an end on Friday as its bid to pick up a fifth win and become playoff eligible fell short against Clinton, 28-20. Sullivan was 4-4 entering Week 9 and a victory would have made the team eligible for the playoffs...
CHAMPAIGN — The maturation process for freshman guards is anything but instantaneous. The Illini are committed to the continual game of give-and-take that it requires — and they have to be. With no backcourt returners and no transfer additions at point guard, Brad Underwood & Co. need some big contributions out of their talented freshmen this season.
Illinois women’s basketball landed a commitment on Thursday from four-star Montverde Academy guard Cori Allen, she announced on Instagram. The Nashville (Tenn.) native is ranked the No. 93 prospect in the Class of 2023, according to the ESPN HoopGurlz rankings. The 5-foot-10 guard chose Illinois over offers from Houston, West Virginia, Rutgers, Miami (Fla.), Xavier, Memphis, Arizona, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Florida, Notre Dame and Virginia, among others.
Illinois has finished the season ranked in KenPom's top 20 in each of the last two years. And armed with one of the nation's best groups of wings, 247Sports projects Illinois to make that three years in a row, picking the Fighting Illini No. 15 in its countdown of college basketball's best teams for the 2022-23 season.
Villa Grove Chief of Police, Robert Rea says rumors have been circulating about what happened at the bonfire and potential threats related to the incident. He says at this point, they're unsubstantiated, but they'll keep investigating.
The first snowflakes of the season fell Monday evening across parts of central Illinois. In the video you see here, Steve Yancy is playing the song Frosty the Snowman to the crowd from the PA booth while the Mahomet JV football team took on Mattoon in blustery, snowy conditions.
With the Golden Nugget Casino set to open at 204 Eastgate Drive on Danville’s east side this coming spring, Danville Area Community College continues plans to help train some of their employees. DACC Executive Director of Corporate Education Brittany Woodworth gave a presentation on her department to the DACC...
STONINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 69-year-old man has been identified after he was killed in a train crash Friday. The Christian County Coroner’s office identified the man as Stephen J. Jordan of Moweaqua. An autopsy performed on Saturday indicated that Jordan died of several traumatic injuries. The incident is under investigation.
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Representatives for the owners of the former Champaign County Nursing Home say they can close the facility in as few as 60 days without permission from the County Board that sold them the home in 2019 under the agreement it remains a nursing home until 2028. Thus, the future of the […]
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Vandals broke into Bloomington’s Eastland Mall last week, breaking glass and trashing various parts of the mall, with the most severe damage happening in the food court. Bloomington Police said they have no information about suspects and are asking for the public’s help to...
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A mountain lion struck and killed by a vehicle has been delivered to the U of I for a full necropsy and DNA analysis. The analysis will provide valuable information to biologists about the animal, its place of origin, and exploratory movements across the Midwest.
UPDATE at 2:40 p.m. on 10/20/2022 The Edge-Scott Fire Protection District confirmed new information regarding a house fire on Wednesday. Firefighters were dispatched to a report of a house fire at 11:16 p.m. at the 2700 block of California Avenue in Urbana. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found fire extending through the roof. A […]
RANTOUL, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. We now know the name of the victim from the crash in Rantoul. Champaign County coroner Duane Northrup says Eleida Diaz-Rosales, 28, was pronounced dead at 8:15 a.m. on Friday. Northrup says Diaz-Rosales s died from blunt force chest injuries she received during the...
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 12-year-old boy is fighting for his life after Champaign Police said he was shot in the neck Wednesday night. Police officials said officers responded to the area of Sangamon Drive and Kenwood Road, located on the north side of Centennial Park, at 10:15 p.m. for a report of someone being […]
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Imagine moving to a new town, and within days, your car is stolen with your tools and clothing inside. That happened to one couple in Urbana on Sunday, near Oregon Street and Lincoln Avenue. Jeff Springer drove it in the morning, and by the afternoon, he said it was gone. Springer […]
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers in Danville will need to adjust their travel routes over the next few days as Norfolk Southern closes several railroad crossings throughout the city. These crossings have been closed intermittently over the last month; Assistant City Engineer Eric Childers said one such closure was to lay temporary rails ahead of […]
• Mums are late season bloomers, offering about a month of flowering display in late summer to fall. • Right now, most garden centers have a variety of mums for sale. • Many gardeners have a hard time keeping mums alive in IL because they struggle with our cold, wet winters.
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill (WCIA) — An emu was spotted in a WCIA viewer’s backyard this weekend. The viewer called Vermilion County Animal Control, but the large bird was not caught. The emu is suspected to be one of the almost a dozen emus that got out of their Vermilion County pen. It took several days […]
