Champaign, IL

WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Football Recap for Oct. 21, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Normal West clinched the Big 12 conference championship with a 7-0 win at Champaign Centennial on Friday night. The Wildcats enter the playoffs with an 8-1 record. Here are the scores from Friday, Oct. 21, 2022: Normal West def. Centennial, 7-0 Peoria High def. Notre Dame, 48-7 Normal Community def. Manual, […]
NORMAL, IL
High School Football PRO

Bloomington, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

BLOOMINGTON, IL
247Sports

COMMIT: Illini WBB lands top-100 guard Cori Allen

Illinois women’s basketball landed a commitment on Thursday from four-star Montverde Academy guard Cori Allen, she announced on Instagram. The Nashville (Tenn.) native is ranked the No. 93 prospect in the Class of 2023, according to the ESPN HoopGurlz rankings. The 5-foot-10 guard chose Illinois over offers from Houston, West Virginia, Rutgers, Miami (Fla.), Xavier, Memphis, Arizona, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Florida, Notre Dame and Virginia, among others.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

First Snowflakes of the Season in Central Illinois

The first snowflakes of the season fell Monday evening across parts of central Illinois. In the video you see here, Steve Yancy is playing the song Frosty the Snowman to the crowd from the PA booth while the Mahomet JV football team took on Mattoon in blustery, snowy conditions.
ILLINOIS STATE
vermilioncountyfirst.com

DACC Continues Preparations for Casino Training

With the Golden Nugget Casino set to open at 204 Eastgate Drive on Danville’s east side this coming spring, Danville Area Community College continues plans to help train some of their employees. DACC Executive Director of Corporate Education Brittany Woodworth gave a presentation on her department to the DACC...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies senior killed by train

STONINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 69-year-old man has been identified after he was killed in a train crash Friday. The Christian County Coroner’s office identified the man as Stephen J. Jordan of Moweaqua. An autopsy performed on Saturday indicated that Jordan died of several traumatic injuries. The incident is under investigation.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Vandals trash parts of Bloomington mall, including restaurant

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Vandals broke into Bloomington’s Eastland Mall last week, breaking glass and trashing various parts of the mall, with the most severe damage happening in the food court. Bloomington Police said they have no information about suspects and are asking for the public’s help to...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Mountain lion killed in Illinois, sent to U of I

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A mountain lion struck and killed by a vehicle has been delivered to the U of I for a full necropsy and DNA analysis. The analysis will provide valuable information to biologists about the animal, its place of origin, and exploratory movements across the Midwest.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Urbana home destroyed in house fire

UPDATE at 2:40 p.m. on 10/20/2022 The Edge-Scott Fire Protection District confirmed new information regarding a house fire on Wednesday. Firefighters were dispatched to a report of a house fire at 11:16 p.m. at the 2700 block of California Avenue in Urbana. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found fire extending through the roof.  A […]
URBANA, IL
foxillinois.com

One dead after crash in central Illinois

RANTOUL, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. We now know the name of the victim from the crash in Rantoul. Champaign County coroner Duane Northrup says Eleida Diaz-Rosales, 28, was pronounced dead at 8:15 a.m. on Friday. Northrup says Diaz-Rosales s died from blunt force chest injuries she received during the...
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

12-year-old critically hurt in Champaign shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 12-year-old boy is fighting for his life after Champaign Police said he was shot in the neck Wednesday night. Police officials said officers responded to the area of Sangamon Drive and Kenwood Road, located on the north side of Centennial Park, at 10:15 p.m. for a report of someone being […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Man moves to Urbana, truck stolen within days

URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Imagine moving to a new town, and within days, your car is stolen with your tools and clothing inside.  That happened to one couple in Urbana on Sunday, near Oregon Street and Lincoln Avenue. Jeff Springer drove it in the morning, and by the afternoon, he said it was gone.  Springer […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Danville railroad crossings closing for rail replacement

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers in Danville will need to adjust their travel routes over the next few days as Norfolk Southern closes several railroad crossings throughout the city. These crossings have been closed intermittently over the last month; Assistant City Engineer Eric Childers said one such closure was to lay temporary rails ahead of […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Here’s the Dirt: keeping your mums alive through winter

• Mums are late season bloomers, offering about a month of flowering display in late summer to fall. • Right now, most garden centers have a variety of mums for sale. • Many gardeners have a hard time keeping mums alive in IL because they struggle with our cold, wet winters.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Emu still on the loose in Vermilion County

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill (WCIA) — An emu was spotted in a WCIA viewer’s backyard this weekend. The viewer called Vermilion County Animal Control, but the large bird was not caught. The emu is suspected to be one of the almost a dozen emus that got out of their Vermilion County pen. It took several days […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL

