Democrat for Florida governor dismisses manager over arrest
MIAMI (AP) — Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist’s campaign manager has left his position after being charged in a domestic violence case. Court records show Austin Durrer was charged Tuesday with misdemeanor assault in Dorchester County, Maryland. The Crist campaign announced in a Wednesday statement that Durrer had resigned, citing a family matter. But another statement released Friday said that Durrer was dismissed as soon as the campaign learned of his arrest. Durrer and the woman he lives with released a joint statement saying that they are working to drop legal charges and move forward. Crist, who is a Democrat, canceled a campaign appearance on Friday in Gadsden County.
Stenstrom guides Princeton to 37-10 romp over Harvard
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Blake Stenstrom threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score to power Princeton to a 37-10 victory over Harvard on Friday night. Princeton (6-0, 3-0 Ivy League) needed just six plays on its opening possession to grab a 7-0 lead, scoring on Stenstrom’s 61-yard pass to Andrei Iosivas. Stenstrom stretched the Tigers’ lead to 14-3 late in the second quarter with a 14-yard scoring toss to Ryan Butler. Harvard (4=2, 2-1) closed to within four points at halftime when Charlie Dean passed to Tyler Neville for a 10-yard touchdown with 1:24 left in the quarter. Princeton needed five plays on its first possession of the second half to push its lead to 21-10. Stenstrom hit Iosivas for a 46-yard gain before connecting with Dylan Classi for a 23-yard touchdown.
Judge dismisses case of Texas man who waited 6 hours to vote
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge has dismissed illegal voting charges against a Houston man who drew widespread attention after standing in line six hours to cast a ballot in the 2020 presidential primary. Hervis Rogers was on parole at the time and said he did not know he was ineligible to vote under Texas law. A judge dismissed the case Monday following a wider recent ruling in Texas that limits the state’s power to prosecute voting fraud cases. Rogers said he is thankful that “justice has been done” and said he looked forward to getting on with his life.
Tennessee man receives 4 years in prison for Capitol breach
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Tennessee business owner who scaled a wall outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has been sentenced to four years in prison. The Justice Department says 38-year-old Matthew Bledsoe was found guilty in July of one felony related to the Capitol breach, obstruction of an official proceeding. He was also found guilty of four misdemeanors. Federal prosecutors say Bledsoe was one of scores of people who forced their way into the Capitol as Congress met to certify President Joe Biden’s victory. Bledsoe was sentenced Friday.
Houston-area twins tell police they escaped after mom and partner were abusing them, authorities say
A Houston-area couple was arrested in Louisiana on Tuesday after two abused children turned up at a home early that morning near their Texas neighborhood, according to authorities and a court document. Harris County deputies responded around 5:30 a.m. ET Tuesday to a home in Cypress for a welfare check...
Rare 300-foot whaleback boat discovered at the bottom of Lake Superior
The wreckage of a rare boat — one of the last of its kind to be located — has been identified at the bottom of Lake Superior in Michigan. Researchers with the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society discovered the 292-foot vessel 35 miles off Vermilion Point and confirmed it is Barge 129, one of only 44 whalebacks ever made. A distinctive vessel that plied the Great Lakes in the late 19th century, the whaleback had an unusual design of curved sides and pointed bows said to look like the snout of a pig.
Laguna Beach’s Bella Rasmussen becomes first girl in California history to score two touchdowns
WASHINGTON (TND) — A California teenager made state history Friday by becoming the first female to score two touchdowns in a game, according to KTLA. Bella Rasmussen, 18, is a standout football star at Laguna Beach High School, where she plays against boys. Rasmussen, a senior, scored two touchdowns...
US forest service worker arrested over planned Oregon burn
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A U.S. Forest Service employee was arrested by a county sheriff in rural eastern Oregon after a planned burn in a national forest spread onto private land. It’s the latest episode that underscores tensions simmering over management of federal lands in the state’s east. A Forest Service spokesperson called the situation very uncommon but declined to comment further. The arrested employee, Rick Snodgrass, supervised the planned burn and was conditionally released from jail. District Attorney Jim Carpenter warned that Snodgrass’ federal employment would not protect him if it is determined that he acted recklessly.
Merrimack defeats Sacred Heart despite blowing 15-point lead
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Gavin McCusker threw for a touchdown and got decisive score on the ground, leading Merrimack to a 31-25 victory over Sacred Heart. McCusker, who threw for 124 yards scored on a 2-yard run with 15 seconds left in the third quarter. Midway through the fourth quarter the Warriors’ Jared Dunn blocked a Sacred Heart punt and Lliam Davis capped the scoring with a 37-yard field goal. Trailing 31-25, Sacred Heart had two remaining possessions. Sam Renzi missed a 27-yard field goal with 5:22 remaining and later time ran out with the Pioneers at the Merrimack 27-yard line. The Warriors led 21-6 early in the third quarter but Sacred Heart scored the next 19 points to lead 25-21.
Another Sever punt block helps St. Thomas top Presbyterian
CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Cade Sexauer threw for one score and ran for another in a 22-point third quarter as St. Thomas pulled away from Presbyterian for a 46-17 win that ran the Tommies’ winning streak to six. In between Sexauer’s scoring plays, Ryan Sever blocked a punt, chased the ball down and took it 6 yards for a score. The freshman has blocked three punts this season and all three resulted in touchdowns, although this was his first. Tyler Wesley threw for a touchdown and Delvecchio Powell II ran for one as the Blue Hose dropped their sixth straight, led 17-14 at the half.
