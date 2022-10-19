CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Blake Stenstrom threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score to power Princeton to a 37-10 victory over Harvard on Friday night. Princeton (6-0, 3-0 Ivy League) needed just six plays on its opening possession to grab a 7-0 lead, scoring on Stenstrom’s 61-yard pass to Andrei Iosivas. Stenstrom stretched the Tigers’ lead to 14-3 late in the second quarter with a 14-yard scoring toss to Ryan Butler. Harvard (4=2, 2-1) closed to within four points at halftime when Charlie Dean passed to Tyler Neville for a 10-yard touchdown with 1:24 left in the quarter. Princeton needed five plays on its first possession of the second half to push its lead to 21-10. Stenstrom hit Iosivas for a 46-yard gain before connecting with Dylan Classi for a 23-yard touchdown.

