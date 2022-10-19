ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Narcity

6 Of The Best Restaurants In Vancouver, According To A Top Canadian YouTuber

Top YouTuber and content creator, Allana Davison, is sharing all of her favourite spots to dine in Vancouver, including some hidden gems. The Canadian YouTuber is based in Vancouver, B.C., and she covers all this lifestyle, fashion, makeup and beauty for her massive following. She also posts her fair share...
Grey Poupon Releases 'Don't Worry Dijon' Jars After Olivia Wilde Shared Her Salad Dressing Recipe

The popular mustard brand is one of three ingredients in Olivia Wilde's alleged go-to dressing recipe Grey Poupon is taking a bite out of the salad dressing drama. On Thursday, the mustard company announced their latest condiment: "Don't Worry Dijon." Named after Olivia Wilde's movie, Don't Worry Darling, the containers are a nod to headlines surrounding claims from the actress and her ex-partner Jason Sudeikis' former nanny. The Daily Mail, which spoke to the unnamed nanny, reports that Sudeikis was allegedly blindsided and "brokenhearted" by Wilde's new relationship with Harry Styles after...
HollywoodLife

Daniel Craig’s Daughter Ella, 30, Makes Rare Appearance With Dad At ‘Glass Onion’ Premiere

Daniel Craig took his daughter Ella Loudon, 30, to the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery during the BFI Film Festival last weekend. The actor, 54, and his eldest child both looked incredible as they posted for photos on the red carpet on Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Closing Night Gala for the event. The James Bond icon sported a navy blue tuxedo with a white shirt and matching bowtie. Meanwhile, his look alike daughter looked incredible in a plunging black dress with long sleeves, accessorizing with hoop earrings.
Page Six

Healthy-looking Matthew Perry spent time with pal before health crisis reveal

“Friends” alum Matthew Perry was looking healthy just days before he revealed an opioid addiction nearly killed him. The actor, 53, was spotted out and about with a female pal in Los Angeles last week, running errands while rocking a gray tee, red-and-white Nike shorts and yellow Converse sneakers. Perry – who called off his engagement to literary manager Molly Hurwitz in June 2021 – was seen chatting with the mystery brunette while walking through a parking garage. The woman, who wore a floral yellow sun dress and white sandals, then got into the passenger seat of his car. The outing...
Elle

See Reese Witherspoon Shut Down The Red Carpet In Figure-Hugging Dress

Reese Witherspoon was out and about on Monday night to promote Netflix's new series, From Scratch. Witherspoon, who is the executive producer, walked the red carpet in for a special screening at Netflix Tudum Theater. For the event, the Morning Show star wore a super figure-hugging brown midi-dress. The sweetheart...
TODAY.com

Ryan Gosling rocks long hair and a beard while filming new movie — see the pics

Ryan Gosling is showing off a scruffy new look on the set of his upcoming movie "The Fall Guy." The Canadian actor was snapped by photographers on location in Sydney, Australia, while filming the movie, which, according to Deadline, is based on the classic action-adventure TV show from the 1980s.
Narcity

'Fargo' Is Filming In Downtown Calgary & You Might Spot This 'Stranger Things' Star

Filming for the TV series Fargo is taking over parts of Downtown Calgary today and this could be your chance to run into a Stranger Things star right in the city. According to Downtown Calgary, filming for the anthology series will be taking place in or outside a high-rise on Fifth Avenue Southwest between Fourth and Fifth Street Southwest.
Narcity

A Quick 20-Minute BC Ferries Ride From Vancouver Can Take You To This Adorable Tiny Island

If you're looking for the perfect weekend getaway activity, look no further than this stunning tiny island in B.C. Bowen Island is only a 20-minute BC Ferries ride from Vancouver, which makes it super easy to get to. There are a ton of activities to check out on the island like hiking, local shops, adorable cafes or restaurants and even cideries.
Time Out Global

5 of Montreal's iconic dishes explained

That’s right, these 5 Montreal foods are some of the many that have made the city a happy hub for the hungry. But what are they all about, really? Let’s tuck in. This baked good of decidedly humble origin has risen from shtetl staple to world-conquering white bread icon over the decades. Whoulda thunk it? But nobody—looking at you, America—does bagels like we do in Montreal. We’re the boss now. The secret? What, you mean besides (deep breath) hand-rolled circles of freshly-risen dough bathed in honey water, rolled in copious amounts of sesame or poppy seeds (GTFO açaí, and take chia with you) and baked on a hearth in a wood-burning oven until burnished with a golden crust with an exquisitely chewy crumb? That’s it?
