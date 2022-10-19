Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Trump's yearslong crusade against Ukraine has finally come home to roost as Republicans call for abandoning Kyiv
A far-right GOP faction is urging sharp cuts to US aid to Ukraine, which would cut the legs out from under Ukraine's efforts to retake its territory.
Luke Skywalker star sends army of 500 killer drones to blitz Russia and win back Ukraine’s ‘freedom’
LUKE Skywalker actor Mark Hamill has sent an army of 500 killer drones to blitz Russia and help Ukraine win back its freedom. The Hollywood legend has been heading the campaign to raise funds for Ukraine to buy more drones in a project known as UNITED24's "Army of Drones". The...
Giorgia Meloni sworn in as Italy’s prime minister. Some fear the hard-right turn she’s promised to take
Giorgia Meloni, the hard-right leader who was sworn in as Italy’s first female prime minister on Saturday, won the election on a campaign built around a promise to block migrant ships and support for traditional “family values” and anti-LGBTQ themes. Meloni was sworn in by the Italian...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Newly released private messages show Oath Keepers leader was skeptical Trump would act on Jan. 6
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was skeptical that then-President Donald Trump would invoke the Insurrection Act in the lead up to January 6, according to new messages revealed Thursday, and was privately preparing to wage his own rebellion led by the far-right militia group. Investigators obtained the new messages from...
China’s Xi emerges from Communist Party Congress with more power, set for third term
China’s top leader Xi Jinping is set to begin a norm-breaking third term with an even greater concentration of power, after retiring key party leaders from the top ruling body to make room for his own allies. The week-long Communist Party Congress concluded Saturday with the ushering in of...
Trump may try to delay the January 6 committee subpoena until well after the midterms — in which the GOP might win back the House and make the whole thing moot
The January 6 committee is set to dissolve in January, and if Republicans take back the House in November, it's all but certain to discontinue.
Ukrainians injured in war arrive in U.S. for medical care
NEWARK, N.J. -- Two Ukrainians who were wounded in the war against Russia landed in New Jersey on Saturday, coming to the United States for medical treatment.Soldier Anton Domaratskyi shouted, "Glory to Ukraine," as he arrived at Newark Liberty International Airport. The crowd waiting to greet him and his fellow soldier Victor Nesterenkoi responded, "Glory to heroes."The gathering of supporters was a surprise for both men, who were warmly welcomed to the U.S. with hugs, flowers, cards and song.Domaratskyi said, through a translator, it was emotional for him to see the crowd of people that greeted them at the airport,...
Health scare for Saudi crown prince as he skips summit ‘due to doctors’ orders’
Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman will be skipping the Arab League summit on the advice of doctors who have asked the royal to avoid travelling, a statement from the Algerian presidency said on Saturday.Bin Salman has "expressed his regret for not attending the Arab summit", in a telephone conversation with Algerian president Abdelmadjid Tebboune, the statement said.The 2022 Arab League Summit – an important gathering of Arabic countries from the Middle East and north Africa – will see around 17 leaders in attendance in Algeria for a two-day conference starting 1 November.Another statement issued by the Saudi foreign ministry...
Archaeologists restoring ISIS damage in Iraq discover Assyrian reliefs unseen for millennia
Archaeologists in northern Iraq have uncovered some extraordinary Assyrian rock carvings dating back around 2,700 years. The discovery was made in Nineveh, east of Mosul, by a joint US-Iraqi excavation team completing reconstruction work on the Mashki Gate, which ISIS militants destroyed in 2016. Iraq was home to some of...
Democratic lawmakers ask State Department to review whether state abortion laws comply with human rights commitments
Two Democratic members of Congress are asking the State Department’s top lawyer to remind state and local governments of their human rights commitments and to review how state laws pertaining to abortion access “comply with international human rights and treaty obligations,” according to a letter reviewed by CNN.
