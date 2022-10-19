ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain County, OH

Cleveland.com

Brawl, Slam back, LEWT to launch in 2023: NE Ohio fishing report

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The cheating scandal that surfaced in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship held on Lake Erie in Cleveland on Friday, Sept. 30, was the weigh-in heard around the fishing world. Two anglers, fishing partners Jake Runyan and Chase Cominsky, allegedly got caught cheating, stuffing lead weights into the bellies of their walleye.
CLEVELAND, OH
Great Lakes Now

Weighted Walleye: The fallout of the Lake Erie fishing tournament

A fishing tournament weigh-in in Cleveland last month, an event most often attended by anglers, family, friends and passersby, sent the Lake Erie walleye scene into worldwide news after several videos went viral. They appeared to show two consistently winning tournament anglers get caught cheating red-handed after 10 lead weights,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Parma Heights should not be culling deer

Parma Heights is a bedroom community 4.2 square miles wide. This tiny suburb should be the first in Northeast Ohio to control deer through immunocontraception, using the animal’s own immune system to prevent it from fertilizing offspring. But without a vote from its citizens, Parma Heights is preparing to...
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Ashland County fire departments save horses stuck in mud

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two horses were rescued from a sticky situation Thursday thanks to several fire departments in Ashland County. Polk Jackson Perry fire reported receiving a call around 2:43 p.m. to rescue the two horses that were buried in mud. Thanks to mutual aid from several other...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
Travel Maven

This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of Ohio, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic landscapes to an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Buckeye State? It appears that Ohio's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Chagrin Falls is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
cityofmentor.com

Mentor Names Fowler Assistant City Manager

The city of Mentor is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert M. Fowler to the position of Assistant City Manager. Fowler brings extensive experience in economic and community development, public safety, municipal operations, finance, grant writing, and project management, as well as a passion for public service, to his new role.
MENTOR, OH
WTRF- 7News

Missing student from Ohio found dead

A Princeton University student from Ohio who went missing near campus roughly a week ago was found dead Thursday, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said. Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was found by an employee at about 1 p.m. behind tennis courts on the campus facilities grounds, Onofri said. There were no obvious signs of injury “her […]
PRINCETON, NJ
spectrumnews1.com

Akron Civic Commons 2.0: Groundbreaking for Summit Lake Trail another milestone

AKRON, Ohio — A community-led plan to restore vibrancy to Akron’s Summit Lake neighborhood has reached another milestone. Area officials will break ground for the Akron Civic Commons 2.0, Ohio & Erie Canal Summit Lake Trail at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Summit Lake Park. Parking for the event, which is open to the public, will be at the Summit Lake Community Center, 380 Crosier St.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio Auditor Keith Faber floats theory of election fraud, citing “special paper” in Cuyahoga County

COLUMBUS – Ohio Auditor Keith Faber last Tuesday told members of the Westerville Tea Party that it was unlikely that widespread fraud occurs in Ohio elections. But that didn’t stop him from holding out a sinister possibility: that the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections might be diverting special voting-machine paper to other states where unscrupulous elements might use them to produce unsolicited, fraudulent ballots.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
1051thebounce.com

Ohio, Michigan Favorite Cedar Point Announces Holiday Experience

Cedar Point is getting into the holiday spirit with “The Season of Joy” at Sawmill Creek by Cedar Point Resorts. Because, really, this amusement park shouldn’t go to waste during Ohio and Michigan’s lengthy winters, right? I think it’s really cool that Cedar Point is getting some the Christmas joy.
SANDUSKY, OH
cityofmentor.com

Helicopter Spraying over Mentor Marsh to Commence

Residents are advised that the Cleveland Museum of Natural History will be aerially treating portions of the Mentor Marsh in the coming days as a part of the ongoing marsh restoration project. A helicopter will be making passes over the marsh targeting invasive phragmites. The date and time of the...
MENTOR, OH
Cleveland.com

Oatey expansion plans lead to Parma economic development award

PARMA, Ohio -- City Council is expected to soon pass a 12-year economic development award for Oatey. Located at 12420 Plaza Drive in a more than 60,000-square-foot facility, the manufacturing company currently has nine employees, but has plans to add 61 full-time positions with an estimated annual payroll of $2.6 million.
PARMA, OH

