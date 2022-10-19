Read full article on original website
Related
Brawl, Slam back, LEWT to launch in 2023: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The cheating scandal that surfaced in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship held on Lake Erie in Cleveland on Friday, Sept. 30, was the weigh-in heard around the fishing world. Two anglers, fishing partners Jake Runyan and Chase Cominsky, allegedly got caught cheating, stuffing lead weights into the bellies of their walleye.
3 Northeast Ohio counties take a step back in CDC’s Oct. 20 COVID transmission map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga and all other Greater Cleveland counties were designated yellow, for moderate COVID-19 transmission, on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. It was a step backwards, as last week three Greater Cleveland counties — Medina, Portage and Summit — were designated green,...
Great Lakes Now
Weighted Walleye: The fallout of the Lake Erie fishing tournament
A fishing tournament weigh-in in Cleveland last month, an event most often attended by anglers, family, friends and passersby, sent the Lake Erie walleye scene into worldwide news after several videos went viral. They appeared to show two consistently winning tournament anglers get caught cheating red-handed after 10 lead weights,...
alleghenyfront.org
Wind energy has divided one rural Ohio county. Now, voters get to decide its fate
As the push to avoid the worst impacts of climate change heats up, some rural communities find themselves on the front lines of clean energy developments. There have been bitter fights in Ohio over industrial wind farm proposals in recent years. Just ask retired school teacher Anne Fry. She lives...
spectrumnews1.com
Journey Center for Safety and Healing is available for anyone affected by domestic violence
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In Ohio, nearly 40% of women and 30% of men experience some form of domestic violence, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence,. What You Need To Know. Journey Center for Safety and Healing is a comprehensive domestic violence agency in Cuyahoga County...
Parma Heights should not be culling deer
Parma Heights is a bedroom community 4.2 square miles wide. This tiny suburb should be the first in Northeast Ohio to control deer through immunocontraception, using the animal’s own immune system to prevent it from fertilizing offspring. But without a vote from its citizens, Parma Heights is preparing to...
cleveland19.com
Ashland County fire departments save horses stuck in mud
ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two horses were rescued from a sticky situation Thursday thanks to several fire departments in Ashland County. Polk Jackson Perry fire reported receiving a call around 2:43 p.m. to rescue the two horses that were buried in mud. Thanks to mutual aid from several other...
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Ohio, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic landscapes to an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Buckeye State? It appears that Ohio's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Chagrin Falls is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
cityofmentor.com
Mentor Names Fowler Assistant City Manager
The city of Mentor is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert M. Fowler to the position of Assistant City Manager. Fowler brings extensive experience in economic and community development, public safety, municipal operations, finance, grant writing, and project management, as well as a passion for public service, to his new role.
Missing student from Ohio found dead
A Princeton University student from Ohio who went missing near campus roughly a week ago was found dead Thursday, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said. Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was found by an employee at about 1 p.m. behind tennis courts on the campus facilities grounds, Onofri said. There were no obvious signs of injury “her […]
Photos: Crews rescue horses buried in mud
Several rescue crews in Ashland County helped pull two horses buried in the mud.
WTOL-TV
Haunting in Ohio? The story of the Ceely Rose murders at Malabar Farm
LUCAS, Ohio — I am, at times, a traveler often with no specific destination in mind. So I drove that day unaware my route would take me through a picturesque area called Pleasant Valley. A tranquil drive until …. Trouble. But maybe help is across the way. That...
spectrumnews1.com
Akron Civic Commons 2.0: Groundbreaking for Summit Lake Trail another milestone
AKRON, Ohio — A community-led plan to restore vibrancy to Akron’s Summit Lake neighborhood has reached another milestone. Area officials will break ground for the Akron Civic Commons 2.0, Ohio & Erie Canal Summit Lake Trail at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Summit Lake Park. Parking for the event, which is open to the public, will be at the Summit Lake Community Center, 380 Crosier St.
Ohio Auditor Keith Faber floats theory of election fraud, citing “special paper” in Cuyahoga County
COLUMBUS – Ohio Auditor Keith Faber last Tuesday told members of the Westerville Tea Party that it was unlikely that widespread fraud occurs in Ohio elections. But that didn’t stop him from holding out a sinister possibility: that the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections might be diverting special voting-machine paper to other states where unscrupulous elements might use them to produce unsolicited, fraudulent ballots.
Many still without power in NE Ohio
Thousands of people in Northeast Ohio are waking up in the dark.
Studio West 117 in Lakewood celebrates opening, LGBTQ+ spaces
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — From an image to reality, Studio West 117 in Lakewood is officially complete and meant to be for everyone. It has a focus on the LGBTQ + community. Michael Kittle is the general manager of the three bar and restaurant spaces. "This is the first of...
1051thebounce.com
Ohio, Michigan Favorite Cedar Point Announces Holiday Experience
Cedar Point is getting into the holiday spirit with “The Season of Joy” at Sawmill Creek by Cedar Point Resorts. Because, really, this amusement park shouldn’t go to waste during Ohio and Michigan’s lengthy winters, right? I think it’s really cool that Cedar Point is getting some the Christmas joy.
cityofmentor.com
Helicopter Spraying over Mentor Marsh to Commence
Residents are advised that the Cleveland Museum of Natural History will be aerially treating portions of the Mentor Marsh in the coming days as a part of the ongoing marsh restoration project. A helicopter will be making passes over the marsh targeting invasive phragmites. The date and time of the...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Metroparks debuts new bike pump track at Ohio and Erie Canal Reservation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A “first-of-its-kind” sports course is set to open on Thursday at a Cleveland Metroparks reservation. The Cliffs Bike Park at the Ohio & Erie Canal Reservation will open at 11 a.m., Cleveland Metroparks officials said. The outdoor area features a paved pump track for...
Oatey expansion plans lead to Parma economic development award
PARMA, Ohio -- City Council is expected to soon pass a 12-year economic development award for Oatey. Located at 12420 Plaza Drive in a more than 60,000-square-foot facility, the manufacturing company currently has nine employees, but has plans to add 61 full-time positions with an estimated annual payroll of $2.6 million.
