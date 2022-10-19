CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Cade Sexauer threw for one score and ran for another in a 22-point third quarter as St. Thomas pulled away from Presbyterian for a 46-17 win that ran the Tommies’ winning streak to six. In between Sexauer’s scoring plays, Ryan Sever blocked a punt, chased the ball down and took it 6 yards for a score. The freshman has blocked three punts this season and all three resulted in touchdowns, although this was his first. Tyler Wesley threw for a touchdown and Delvecchio Powell II ran for one as the Blue Hose dropped their sixth straight, led 17-14 at the half.

CLINTON, SC ・ 7 HOURS AGO