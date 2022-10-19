Read full article on original website
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
Rate the Trade: Draymond Green to the Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons and Golden State Warriors both likely have no interest in this hypothetical Draymond Green trade
Steph Curry scores game-high 34 points but ‘off the charts’ Nikola Jokic leads Denver Nuggets to victory
Despite Steph Curry scoring a game-high 34 points, the Golden State Warriors suffered their first loss of the season, to the Denver Nuggets on Friday, going down 125-123 to the team they eliminated from the first round of the Western Conference playoffs in April. Curry added five rebounds and four...
Brittney Griner reportedly turned down the opportunity to play basketball in prison because it's 'too painful' to practice
The WNBA star, who has been wrongfully detained in Russia since February, reportedly refused lawyers' offer to bring her a basketball to play prison.
Tatum and Brown combine for 57, Celtics top Heat 111-104
MIAMI (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 29 points, Jaylen Brown added 28 and the Boston Celtics topped the Miami Heat 111-104 on Friday night in a rematch of last season’s Eastern Conference finals. The Celtics — whose most recent trip to Miami was a Game 7 win in that playoff series — outscored Miami 42-24 from 3-point range, and improved to 2-0 under interim coach Joe Mazzulla. Tyler Herro scored 25 for Miami, which got 19 from Bam Adebayo, 18 from Jimmy Butler and 17 from Kyle Lowry.
Spurs hold off final-minute flurry to beat Pacers 137-134
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Josh Richardson scored 27 points and Devin Vassell and Josh Richardson each had 23 as the San Antonio Spurs survived a frantic final minute flurry and beat the Indiana Pacers 137-134. The Spurs never trailed. Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers with 27 points and started a late flurry with three free throws and a layup to make it 137-134 with 3.8 seconds left. Pacers rookie Benedict Mathurin could have forced overtime with a 3-pointer, but put up an airball. Indiana has not led in either game this season. It has not won since March 20, a 12-game stretch.
Knicks rout Pistons 130-106 in Brunson’s home debut at MSG
NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 17 points in his first home game at Madison Square Garden, Immanuel Quickley bounced back from a rough opener with 20 points and the New York Knicks beat the Detroit Pistons 130-106 for their first victory of the season. RJ Barrett, who also struggled with his shot in an overtime loss in Memphis in the season opener, rebounded with 18 points. Obi Toppin scored 16, Julius Randle had 15 and the Knicks seized control late in the first quarter. Barrett was 3 for 18 on Wednesday, missing all six 3-point attempts. Quickley came off the bench and was scoreless, missing all six of his shots.
Valanciunas has big night, helps Pelicans beat Hornets
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas had 30 points and 17 rebounds and the New Orleans Pelicans spoiled the Charlotte Hornets’ home opener with a wire-to-wire 124-112 victory Friday night. Brandon Ingram added 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Pelicans and C.J. McCollum had 21 points. Zion Williamson had a quiet night in his first game at the Spectrum Center since leading Duke to the 2019 ACC Championship, finishing with 16 points on 7-of-19 shooting. The Pelicans opened Wednesday night with a 130-108 victory at Brooklyn. Terry Rozier flirted with a triple-double for the Hornets with 23 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds. Gordon Hayward had 26 points on 12-of-19 shooting and added seven assists.
49ers hope trade for McCaffrey boosts talented roster
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — General manager John Lynch still views his San Francisco 49ers as a Super Bowl contender despite a string of injuries, lackluster performances and a 3-3 start to the season. That belief gave Lynch the confidence to take a gamble. He traded four draft picks to Carolina for star running back Christian McCaffrey in hopes of providing a similar spark to the last time he made a big in-season trade in 2019, when he added receiver Emmanuel Sanders.
Former Raiders weigh in on grit, toughness with today’s game
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Coach Josh McDaniels and his staff are still looking for a full game of consistency from the Las Vegas Raiders. As the Raiders (1-4) head into Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans (1-3-1), one former Raider who won a Super Bowl ring believes there is a solution. Former Raiders running back Frank Hawkins is calling for old-school Raiders toughness. The difference from 30-plus years ago, regarding Hawkins’ thought process is that rules have changed to protect the players while making health a priority.
Commanders’ QB Wentz to IR; will miss at least four games
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Commanders have put quarterback Carson Wentz on injured reserve with a finger injury. Wentz will miss at least the next four games. That stretch includes games at his first two NFL teams, Philadelphia and Indianapolis. Wentz underwent surgery to repair a broken ring finger on his right, throwing hand. Taylor Heinicke is expected to start for Washington against the Green Bay Packers Sunday with rookie Sam Howell backing up.
Astros star Jose Altuve ends 0-for-25 postseason skid
NEW YORK (AP) — Jose Altuve has doubled for his first hit in 26 postseason at-bats this year, ending the longest slump of his stellar career. The star second baseman for the Houston Astros slapped an 0-1 slider from Yankees ace Gerrit Cole inside the right-field line during Game 3 of the AL Championship Series. The ball rolled toward the corner, and Altuve cruised into second base in the fifth inning for his first hit since going 3 for 3 against Philadelphia in his final game of the regular season on Oct. 4. The three-time batting champion and 2017 AL MVP began the playoffs 0 for 25 against Seattle and New York — the longest hitless streak at the start of a postseason in major league history.
Profar loses his cool, Padres lose to Phils in NLCS Game 3
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jurickson Profar lost his cool just before the San Diego Padres lost the game. With a runner on first and no outs in the ninth inning in Game 3 of the NL Championship Series, Profar thought he checked his swing on a 3-2 pitch from Phillies reliever Seranthony Domínguez. But Profar was ruled to have swung by third-base umpire Todd Tichenor. Profar slammed his helmet, yelled an expletive at Tichenor and then kicked his helmet before being ejected by plate umpire Ted Barrett. Instead of a walk that would have put runners on first and second with no outs, it was an important first out for Domínguez, who retired the next two batters to complete a 4-2 win and give Philadelphia a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven matchup.
Capitals erase another third-period deficit, beat Kings 4-3
WASHINGTON (AP) — Marcus Johansson scored on a wraparound late in regulation to help the Washington Capitals beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 on Saturday night, their second victory in three games when trailing going into the third period. Nic Dowd and John Carlson scored to erase a two-goal deficit before Lars Eller gave Washington the lead. Viktor Arvidsson, who assisted on the first two Kings goals, scored to tie it again before Johansson put the Capitals ahead for good with 5:25 left. Dmitry Orlov tied a career high with three assists, and Darcy Kuemper made 21 saves, including a couple important stops in the final minute. Washington has won three of four games after dropping its first two. Despite two-time Stanley Cup-winning goalie Jonathan Quick stopping 28 of the 32 shots he faced, Los Angeles has lost two in a row to wrap up a five-game trip after getting blown out in Pittsburgh on Thursday night. The Kings won the first three on the trip and now return home on a sour note after blowing a multigoal lead.
Carolina Panthers trade Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers, pending physical exam
The Carolina Panthers have confirmed running-back Christian McCaffrey will be traded to the San Francisco 49ers, pending a physical exam, in exchange for a host of draft picks. According to NFL.com, the deal will see the Panthers receive a second, third and fourth-round pick in the 2023 draft, as well...
Justin Verlander breaks records to hand Houston Astros series lead over New York Yankees
Astros ace Justin Verlander struck out 11 in six impressive innings to inspire Houston to a 4-2 victory over the New York Yankees in its AL Championship Series opener on Wednesday. The 39-year-old pitcher set a major league record in the process, with his eighth postseason double-digit strikeout game of...
