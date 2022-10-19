Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cross Country Trails - Benton Tiger Tracks 2022Under The Radar NWLABenton, LA
Mudbugs Split With Jackalopes On High Strung WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Get First Home Win Of SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
ktalnews.com
Gilliam man IDd as pedestrian crash victim, SPD investigates
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Gilliam man was fatally injured after he was hit by a truck in a north Shreveport parking lot early Friday morning. The Caddo Parish Coroner identified 67-year-old Larry Williams of Adger Road in Gilliam as the victim. According to the coroner, Williams was struck...
KTBS
2 children, 1 man dead following a murder-suicide in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man and two children are dead following a murder-suicide in Shreveport Tuesday night. According to authorities, a dispute involving a man and woman occurred around 8 p.m. at a mobile home on Klug Pines Road. The woman was injured and the man involved then took the two children from the home by force to Bill Cockrell Metro Park on Pines Road.
Coroner IDs toddler, infant and shooter from Bill Cockrell Park murder-suicide
One child was found dead and another in critical condition at Bill Cockrell Metro Park & Community Center in the Fox Crossing neighborhood late Tuesday.
Bossier Crime Stoppers Searching for Wallet Thieves
The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is asking for the publics assistance in identifying the two subjects pictured. On 9/15/2022 a wallet was stolen from a employee at Willis Knighton. The victims credit/debit cards were later used at several stores at Pierre Bossier Mall. The two suspects are described as...
Detectives looking for owner of stray cow
Bossier sheriff's detectives are looking for the owner of this bull who was found in by a farmer in south Bossier Parish.
Bossier City Police Department Searching for Tool Thief
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the Publics assistance in identifying the subject pictured here. On October 13, 2022 the Subject entered Walmart located on Airline Dr. He then proceeded to select multiple tools and went to the self check out register. After scanning all of the items and placing them in bags, he placed them in a shopping cart and exited the store without paying for them.
Police in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Domestic Violence Suspects During Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Police in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Domestic Violence Suspects During Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Shreveport, Louisiana – On October 18, 2022, the Shreveport Police Department reported that in acknowledging Domestic Violence Awareness Month and domestic violence survivors they are asking for the assistance of the public in apprehending the following suspects wanted for Domestic Violence offenses.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport police search for shooting suspect in white Charger
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday night. According to police, they responded to a call at Ochsner LSU reporting a gunshot victim arriving at the hospital by private vehicle. The victims, an unidentified adult male and female couple, were...
Marshall woman arrested in stabbing, officials say
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall woman was arrested on Wednesday after a reported stabbing, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said deputies are “currently working on a stabbing” on Foster Drive and the victim was transported to a Longview hospital. The suspect, who officials identified as Emily Roberts, 31, was arrested for […]
ktoy1047.com
Second child dies after murder-suicide in Shreveport
Two children were kidnapped from an address on Klug Pines Road after a domestic dispute. 25-year-old Anthony Smith then drove the two children to a nearby park before shooting two-year-old Ronnie Marter, 10-month-old Lillian Rose, and then turning the gun on himself. Marter survived the initial gunshot but died Wednesday morning at Ochsner LSU Health Center.
KTBS
Caddo child abuser to serve decade in prison
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man who pleaded guilty this summer to abusing his 5-month-old daughter was sentenced this week in Caddo District Court to serve a decade in prison. Tyshun Washington, 34, was sentenced by Caddo District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr. Wednesday. On Aug. 18, just four days before his trial was to begin, Washington pleaded guilty to second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.
Walmart Thieves Wanted by Bossier City Police
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the publics assistance in identifying the two subjects pictured. On October 15,2022 the two females entered Walmart and stole several items from the store. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is...
KSLA
2 shootings happen within 5 minutes in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On another violent night in Shreveport, a man and his girlfriend were sitting in their parked vehicle eating when someone drove up and shot him and five minutes later a woman is shot in the face on North Market. Snow Street shooting:. On Oct. 18 at...
Shreveport Police Searching for Identity Thief
On July 19th, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were contacted in reference to a report of an unknown black male who came to a business belonging to the victim and taken two checks without his consent. This same suspect then entered a local area financial institution and negotiated checks from the victim’s account.
Emergency Evacuations Ordered In Caddo Parish Due To Chemical Leak
A fire west of Shreveport has forced emergency evacuations in Caddo Parish. Authorities say a fire at a water treatment plant in Greenwood has caused the release of a chlorine gas cloud. With the toxic gas in the air, officials with the Caddo Parish Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness office have issue emergency evacuations.
KSLA
Caddo Parish Courthouse evacuated after mechanical issue triggers fire alarm
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Caddo Parish Courthouse has been evacuated. Officials say a fire alarm went off in the building and it is not a drill. Upon investigation by the Caddo Commission, they say the alarm was triggered due to a...
ktalnews.com
I-20E shut down in Bossier City due to tractor-trailer fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Part of Interstate 20 is shut down in Bossier City due to a tractor-trailer fire late Friday afternoon in the eastbound lanes. According to Louisiana State Police, both eastbound lanes are closed at Hamilton Road (Exit 20A), while Bossier City police assist with traffic control because of the 18-wheeler.
Officials searching for suspect in San Augustine County
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect with multiple felony warrants in the area of Highway 21 and Spur 85. According to authorities, Bryan Aleck Krolczyk is white, five foot 10, 190 pounds, has shoulder length “sandy blonde” hair and was last observed wearing tan pants and a […]
ktalnews.com
Man sentenced to 10 years for abusing infant daughter
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was sentenced to ten years in prison Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to abusing his infant daughter. Caddo District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr sentenced 34-year-old Tyshun Washington to a decade in prison for second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. Washington pleaded guilty to the charges on August 18, 2022, just four days before his trial was scheduled to start.
KLTV
Nacogdoches police release name of victim killed in 3-vehicle crash
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police have released the name of a man killed in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning. Kenneth Walker, 61, of Timpson was pronounced dead at the scene following an incident involving a two commercial trucks and a passenger vehicle. According to a preliminary report by the...
Comments / 0