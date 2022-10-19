ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ktalnews.com

Gilliam man IDd as pedestrian crash victim, SPD investigates

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Gilliam man was fatally injured after he was hit by a truck in a north Shreveport parking lot early Friday morning. The Caddo Parish Coroner identified 67-year-old Larry Williams of Adger Road in Gilliam as the victim. According to the coroner, Williams was struck...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

2 children, 1 man dead following a murder-suicide in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man and two children are dead following a murder-suicide in Shreveport Tuesday night. According to authorities, a dispute involving a man and woman occurred around 8 p.m. at a mobile home on Klug Pines Road. The woman was injured and the man involved then took the two children from the home by force to Bill Cockrell Metro Park on Pines Road.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Bossier Crime Stoppers Searching for Wallet Thieves

The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is asking for the publics assistance in identifying the two subjects pictured. On 9/15/2022 a wallet was stolen from a employee at Willis Knighton. The victims credit/debit cards were later used at several stores at Pierre Bossier Mall. The two suspects are described as...
KEEL Radio

Bossier City Police Department Searching for Tool Thief

The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the Publics assistance in identifying the subject pictured here. On October 13, 2022 the Subject entered Walmart located on Airline Dr. He then proceeded to select multiple tools and went to the self check out register. After scanning all of the items and placing them in bags, he placed them in a shopping cart and exited the store without paying for them.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Police in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Domestic Violence Suspects During Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Police in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Domestic Violence Suspects During Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Shreveport, Louisiana – On October 18, 2022, the Shreveport Police Department reported that in acknowledging Domestic Violence Awareness Month and domestic violence survivors they are asking for the assistance of the public in apprehending the following suspects wanted for Domestic Violence offenses.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport police search for shooting suspect in white Charger

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday night. According to police, they responded to a call at Ochsner LSU reporting a gunshot victim arriving at the hospital by private vehicle. The victims, an unidentified adult male and female couple, were...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Marshall woman arrested in stabbing, officials say

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall woman was arrested on Wednesday after a reported stabbing, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said deputies are “currently working on a stabbing” on Foster Drive and the victim was transported to a Longview hospital. The suspect, who officials identified as Emily Roberts, 31, was arrested for […]
MARSHALL, TX
ktoy1047.com

Second child dies after murder-suicide in Shreveport

Two children were kidnapped from an address on Klug Pines Road after a domestic dispute. 25-year-old Anthony Smith then drove the two children to a nearby park before shooting two-year-old Ronnie Marter, 10-month-old Lillian Rose, and then turning the gun on himself. Marter survived the initial gunshot but died Wednesday morning at Ochsner LSU Health Center.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Caddo child abuser to serve decade in prison

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man who pleaded guilty this summer to abusing his 5-month-old daughter was sentenced this week in Caddo District Court to serve a decade in prison. Tyshun Washington, 34, was sentenced by Caddo District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr. Wednesday. On Aug. 18, just four days before his trial was to begin, Washington pleaded guilty to second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.
CADDO PARISH, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Walmart Thieves Wanted by Bossier City Police

The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the publics assistance in identifying the two subjects pictured. On October 15,2022 the two females entered Walmart and stole several items from the store. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

2 shootings happen within 5 minutes in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On another violent night in Shreveport, a man and his girlfriend were sitting in their parked vehicle eating when someone drove up and shot him and five minutes later a woman is shot in the face on North Market. Snow Street shooting:. On Oct. 18 at...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Shreveport Police Searching for Identity Thief

On July 19th, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were contacted in reference to a report of an unknown black male who came to a business belonging to the victim and taken two checks without his consent. This same suspect then entered a local area financial institution and negotiated checks from the victim’s account.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

I-20E shut down in Bossier City due to tractor-trailer fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Part of Interstate 20 is shut down in Bossier City due to a tractor-trailer fire late Friday afternoon in the eastbound lanes. According to Louisiana State Police, both eastbound lanes are closed at Hamilton Road (Exit 20A), while Bossier City police assist with traffic control because of the 18-wheeler.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Man sentenced to 10 years for abusing infant daughter

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was sentenced to ten years in prison Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to abusing his infant daughter. Caddo District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr sentenced 34-year-old Tyshun Washington to a decade in prison for second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. Washington pleaded guilty to the charges on August 18, 2022, just four days before his trial was scheduled to start.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

Nacogdoches police release name of victim killed in 3-vehicle crash

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police have released the name of a man killed in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning. Kenneth Walker, 61, of Timpson was pronounced dead at the scene following an incident involving a two commercial trucks and a passenger vehicle. According to a preliminary report by the...
NACOGDOCHES, TX

