ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

This Is Washington's Best Deli

By Zuri Anderson
KJR 95.7 The Jet
KJR 95.7 The Jet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pkdAi_0if2ztih00
Photo: Getty Images

Delicatessens, or delis, have been around since the 19th century. European immigrants helped popularized these markets in the United States, and now you can find a deli section at most supermarkets. Despite that, independent delis are still attracting customers with their delicious sandwiches , bread, cold cuts, cheeses, and other offerings.

Ever wondered if you're living near a top-tier deli? Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the most amazing delis across the country.

"Although the East Coast and Mid-Atlantic regions, especially cities like New York City and Philadelphia, are known for having incredible delis, don't count out the options all across the country," according to the website. "Thanks to reviews and feedback from locals and tourists alike, as well as a look at some award-winning delis, we put together a definitive list of the best deli in every state across the U.S."

Writers say Washington's best deli is George's Sausage and Delicatessen ! The Seattle Times has called this spot "the best deli you've probably never heard of." Here's why it was chosen for the list:

"George's Sausage and Delicatessen has been in Seattle for nearly four decades, but this tiny deli is considered a well-kept secret even among locals. It specializes in Polish and other eastern European deli foods. 'My goodness is this place amazing! Tons of condiments and Polish snacks to choose from, but the SANDWICHES!!! They are made with LOVE!' wrote a reviewer, adding that 'the customer service is unmatched.'"

You can find George's at 907 Madison St. in Seattle.

Check out Eat This ' full list of delightful delis .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
everout.com

The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Oct 21-23, 2022

Rain is blessedly in the forecast for this weekend, so duck inside for chill events from Northwest Record Show to DogVideoFest and from Color of Biodiversity to International Archaeology Day. For more ideas, check out our guide to the top events of the week. Although. Washington’s statewide mask mandate has...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Warning Signs: Hiring in Washington May Be at a Tipping Point

For much of the pandemic, hiring in Seattle and across Washington outpaced the rest of the nation, thanks in part to a red-hot tech sector. But there are growing signs — with lower hiring in tech, education and construction — that Washington's job market could be, as one economist puts it, "at the top of the roller coaster, about to plummet."
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Old hangar mystery reveals layers of Northwest aviation history

From San Diego to Seattle to Port Townsend, a non-descript sheet metal building might be the oldest, most historic – and most well-traveled – airplane hangar in the Evergreen State. This breaking history news – and All Over The Map exclusive – comes from Lee Corbin, military and...
SEATTLE, WA
weddingsparrow.com

5 awesome wedding venues around Washington state

Fancy tying the knot amidst stunning lakes, majestic mountains and a dramatic, rugged coastline? Well the Pacific North West has all that and more! There's no shortage of idyllic wedding venues around Washington and Oregon and you can take your pick of modern wineries, scenic woodlands and waterfront properties with stunning views.
WASHINGTON STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Washington

If you live in Washington and you love to go out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Washington that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Eater

Six Sensational Burgers Made With International Flavors in Seattle

Seattle is stacked with restaurants serving excellent American-style burgers, the best of which are tracked in Eater Seattle’s burger map. But the cosmopolitan nature of the city has also birthed noteworthy variations of burgers with international influences, containing intriguing ingredients ranging from shrimp to dried pomegranate seeds to Lao fermented pork belly.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

NW town breathing the world’s worst air

Western Washington currently has some of the world’s dirtiest air due to smoke from wildfires in the Cascade Mountains. Fires have been burning for weeks, but people living close to the fire line say these past few days have been the worst conditions so far this year. On Wednesday...
DARRINGTON, WA
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in Tacoma, Washington

Planning on visiting Washington State? Before heading straight for Seattle, consider making your way to Tacoma, a vibrant city overlooking Puget Sound. From art galleries to lovely parks, you’ll find plenty of fun things to do in Tacoma, WA. Tacoma is home to fantastic museums focusing on the Pacific...
TACOMA, WA
KING-5

A Lakewood carriage house fit for royalty - Unreal Estate

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Across the street from Lakewood's fabled Thornewood Castle, and nearly as impressive, you'll find its carriage house. "I spent a good 30 years working on this place," financial manager Jonn Mason said. In the 1970s, he bought the house in this gated community for about $200,000 when it was a duplex. He spent the better part of his life not just restoring the home, but filling it with unique treasures from all over the world.
LAKEWOOD, WA
thetacomaledger.com

The Seattle Freeze: Are Washington residents actually that mean?

Washington is known for a lot of things. From Pike Place and the Original Starbucks to the abundance of green forests and rushing rivers, there is plenty to love about this beautiful state. But there is a side to Washington that many visitors don’t know about: The Seattle Freeze.
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Spooky Washington Places You Can Easily Visit

The longer I live in Washington, the more I realize I have so much to learn, see, and do here. I, like many people, love to travel the state and take day trips and it seems I'm learning about a new and interesting place almost every day. Stonehenge in Maryhill and the dinosaur park in Granger are popular places for day trips in Washington. But what about the spooky stuff? Yes, Washington has its share of eerie attractions and places the locals insist are haunted.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Stranger

Happy SECB Day to Those Who Celebrate, Another Smoky Day, and Please Do Not Let Brad Klippert Ruin Our Elections

Guess what day it is: It’s SECB day, baby! That’s right. After months of bullying candidates, conducting wild goose chases to understand the most minute details of policy, and pulling our fucking hair out writing up the 12,000-word document, the Stranger Election Control Board has finally dropped endorsements for the November election. There’s a lot going on, so click here for the TL;DR of how to fill out your ballot.
SEATTLE, WA
KJR 95.7 The Jet

KJR 95.7 The Jet

Seattle, WA
10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle's Feel Good Variety of the 80's and More

 https://957thejet.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy