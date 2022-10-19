This Is The Best Deli In Michigan

Photo: Getty Images

Deli's are a grocery essential. What do you go to the deli for? Do you stop by for a sandwich and a lunch to-go, or get a few pounds of meat and cheese for the whole family? Regardless of your deli habits, there is one in each state that is better than the rest. Be it variety, friendliness of staff, or the best ingredients, this deli has a quality that keeps customers coming back for more.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That , the best deli in all of Michigan is Zingerman's Delicatessen located in Ann Arbor.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best deli in the entire state :

"Zingerman's Deli isn't just highly regarded in Michigan—it's well-known all across the midwest. Its most popular items include pastrami, brisket, and corned beef sandwiches. According to USA Today, people are so passionate about Zingerman's that the deli keeps a list of "retired" sandwiches that have been discontinued so they can be served up if someone returns looking for an old favorite."Although it's heavily visited, Zingerman's really is not overrated and is worth every bit of your time and every penny you spend," wrote a reviewer. "There's a reason it's popular amongst both locals and tourists. Be sure to try their sandwiches and their pastrami!"