ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Liz Truss - live: Calls grow for PM to resign after Braverman exit and chaotic debate

By Stuti Mishra and Lamiat Sabin
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTDrc_0if2y8eW00

More MPs are calling for Liz Truss to step down after another chaotic day in Westminster which saw the acrimonious resignation of her home secretary , mayhem in the Commons over a fracking vote and confusion over whether the chief and deputy chief whip had quit.

Former Brexit minister Lord David Frost is the latest Tory to join calls for Ms Truss to step down.

“As Suella Braverman made so clear this afternoon, the government is implementing neither the programme Liz Truss originally advocated nor the 2019 manifesto. It is going in a completely different direction,” the Conservative peer, who backed Ms Truss to be prime minister, wrote in The Telegraph .

Grant Shapps has replaced Ms Braverman after she quit as home secretary and criticised the government as “not serious”.

Ms Braverman made the comment in a scathing resignation letter to Ms Truss, in which she also claims she was quitting over a “mistake” she made in sending an official document from her personal email account.

There were reports that chief whip Wendy Morton and her deputy Craig Whittaker have also quit. However, Downing Street said late on Wednesday that Ms Morton and Mr Whittaker “remain in post”.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

King Charles’ Cold Greeting to Brit Prime Minister Caught on Hot Mic

After being roundly criticized for her disastrous first weeks in office, British Prime Minister Liz Truss was forced to confront another critic on Wednesday night: King Charles III. The new sovereign was recorded welcoming Truss to Buckingham Palace for their first weekly meeting. “Your majesty,” Truss could be heard saying as she curtseyed. “So you’ve come back again?” Charles answered. “It’s a great pleasure,” Truss said, as Charles could be heard muttering under his breath: “Dear, oh dear. Anyway…” The 15-second clip of their awkward encounter went viral Wednesday night, with some likening the “unintentional comedy” of the scene to something from The Office, while one lawmaker quipped: “King Charles speaks for us all.” The candid comment is just the latest caught-on-camera gaffe of Charles’ fledgling reign, having being caught getting oddly upset at a pen last month. NEW VIDEO: King Charles holds the first of his weekly audiences with Prime Minister Liz Truss. It happened today at Buckingham Palace pic.twitter.com/VibppWrT8C— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) October 12, 2022 Read it at The Guardian
The Independent

Liz Truss is ‘charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless’, former Tory minister says

Liz Truss is "charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless", a former Conservative minister has said.Speaking on Tuesday Edwina Currie, an ex-health minister, said there was absolutely no way the prime minister would survive in office.Her comments comes after a poll showed majority of Tory members now want the prime minister to resign.55 per cent of card-carrying Conservatives want Ms Truss to step down – with just 38 per cent wanting her to stay in office, according to the survey by YouGov. Asked during an interview with the GB News channel whether Ms Truss could survive, Ms Currie said: “Oh, no,...
People

Who Will Be the Next U.K. Prime Minister? Here's What's Happening Following Liz Truss' Resignation

Several names are already being floated as potential successors to 45-day British Prime Minister Liz Truss The downfall of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier this year sent United Kingdom politics into chaos, worsened when his successor, Prime Minister Liz Truss, announced her resignation Thursday — only 45 days into her tenure. Despite acting as premier during the historic transition between Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III, Truss' bigger legacy will be tarnishing her reputation as quickly as she built it, tanking the value of the British...
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: US Embassy in Moscow tells any Americans left to leave to avoid being CONSCRIPTED into Putin's army as Russians desperately try to flee

The United States Embassy in Moscow has told all Americans left to leave immediately to avoid being conscripted into Vladimir Putin's mobilized army. 'Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals' U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service,' the embassy warned in a statement.
TheDailyBeast

Putin Crony’s Teen Sons Turn Up Armed in Ukraine—for Photo-Ops Far From Frontline

Two weeks after Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov vowed to send his three underage sons to fight on the “most difficult” parts of the frontline in Ukraine, the three teens have turned up armed—for photo-ops far from the battlefield. The Putin crony, apparently hoping to show he’d kept good on his word to prove his devotion by sending his own kids as cannon fodder, shared thoroughly staged footage on his Telegram channel of his mini-mes wielding rifles in Mariupol on Monday. The footage was broadcast on Chechnya’s state-run TV channel, where Kadyrov’s daughter, Chechen Culture Minister Aishat Kadyrova, was shown meeting with local Russian puppet leaders. Though Kadyrov boasted on Telegram that his sons—16-year-old Akhmat, 15-year-old Eli, and 14-year-old Adam—had finally arrived to “breathe in gunpowder,” the footage showed them surrounded by heavily armed security in a city that is under Russian control far from actual fighting. After posing for photos for the so-called “Donetsk People’s Republic” press service, the teens awkwardly stood around as if they had no idea what they were meant to be doing.
The Guardian

Britain is slowly waking up to the truth: Brexit has left us poorer, adrift and alone

Last week, having whiled away two joyous days at the Tories’ conference in Birmingham, I spent a long afternoon an hour’s drive away, in the cathedral city of Worcester. The plan was to sample the mood of the kind of place once considered to hold the key to British elections: remember “Worcester woman”, the swing-voting stereotype talked up in the New Labour years? But I was also there to gather more evidence of how much the UK’s current woes are affecting the kind of average-to-affluent places that might once have weathered any economic storm.
The Independent

Watch moment Liz Truss resigns as prime minister after 45 days in office

Liz Truss has resigned as prime minister after just 45 days in office, making her premiership the shortest in history.Announcing her decision outside No 10 on Thursday afternoon, Ms Truss confirmed there will be another leadership election to be completed within the next week.Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, visited the prime minister at Downing Street on Thursday morning, before she went to Buckingham Palace to inform King Charles III of her decision.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

China’s Xi Jinping has former-president dragged out of meeting on live TV

China's ex-president Hu Jintao was seen being removed from a congress meeting by security as Xi Jinping continues to assert his dominance.Two security guards led the 79-year-old off stage as he looked confused as to why he was removed. The reason is still unknown, but he's rumoured to have a frosty relationship with Xi.The move is just another of Xi's power moves, after he campaigned to remove term limits back in 2017, essentially appointing himself as leader for life.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Commons erupts in laughter as Liz Truss avoids questions due to ‘urgent business’

The House of Commons erupted in laughter on Monday afternoon as Penny Mordaunt explained Liz Truss would not be answering questions as she has been “detained on urgent business”.Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer puts his urgent question to the prime minister, asking if she will make a statement on the replacement of the chancellor of the exchequer during the current economic situation.However, it was Ms Mordaunt standing opposite him at the dispatch box.“With apologies to the leader of the opposition and the house, the PM is detained on urgent business,” she explained.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Liz Truss confirms Jeremy Hunt as chancellor: ‘He shares my ambitions for our country’Liz Truss 'clinging on' after economic turmoil, Keir Starmer saysFull exchange: Starmer accuses Truss of being ‘lost in denial’ over market turmoil
The Independent

Ex-Fox reporter Lara Logan unleashes bizarre conspiracies including UN plan to flood US with immigrants and elites drinking blood

Former CBS and Fox journalist Lara Logan unleashed a number of bizarre conspiracy theories during an appearance on Newsmax, including claiming that the UN had a plan to send immigrants to the US, as well as “elites” drinking blood, and the planet being controlled by Satan. Ms Logan was forced to leave Fox after comparing Dr Anthony Fauci, the retiring chief medical adviser to the president and the director of the National Institutes for Allergies and Infectious Diseases since 1984, to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele. During an on-air discussion regarding border policy on The Balance with Eric Bolling, Ms...
The Independent

Election official’s wife told Kelly Loeffler she was ‘responsible’ for 2020 death threats, leaked texts reveal

A brutal text exchange obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution has revealed just how ugly the fight over Donald Trump’s election lies became in the Peach State.The texts in question were sent by Tricia Raffensperger, wife of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, to the state’s former senator, Kelly Loeffler.In the messages, Ms Raffensperger excoriates the Republican senator for buying in to Donald Trump’s election fraud lies as she sought (and ultimately lost) re-election in a runoff that occurred a day before the January 6 attack. She blames the senator for a wave of death threats and other hateful messages...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Give us a general election, say voters on the streets

The government is facing mounting calls to hold a general election after Liz Truss resigned following 45 days in Downing Street. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has demanded a general election "now", with Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon following suit, saying it is a "democratic imperative” after Ms Truss's dramatic resignation. The Independent is also calling for a national ballot, with our petition now racking up more than 300,000 signatures. But what do British voters think? The Independent has gone out on the streets of Cambridge, held by Labour, and Mid-Sussex, one of the UK’s most solid Conservative constituencies, to...
The Independent

Voices: Britain is in chaos. We don’t just need a new prime minister – we need a new government

Britain is in chaos. We don’t just need a new prime minister. We need a new government. That means a general election now.This is not something I say lightly. But the Conservatives have pushed this country to breaking point and deserve to be ejected from office.The Independent has launched a petition calling for a general election The Tories have no mandate to embark on another round of savage spending cuts. And they mustn’t be allowed to make working people pay the price – yet again – for their gross incompetence.We must never forgive – or forget – what they have...
The Independent

The Independent

891K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy