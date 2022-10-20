Liz Truss - live: Calls grow for PM to resign after Braverman exit and chaotic debate

More MPs are calling for Liz Truss to step down after another chaotic day in Westminster which saw the acrimonious resignation of her home secretary , mayhem in the Commons over a fracking vote and confusion over whether the chief and deputy chief whip had quit.

Former Brexit minister Lord David Frost is the latest Tory to join calls for Ms Truss to step down.

“As Suella Braverman made so clear this afternoon, the government is implementing neither the programme Liz Truss originally advocated nor the 2019 manifesto. It is going in a completely different direction,” the Conservative peer, who backed Ms Truss to be prime minister, wrote in The Telegraph .

Grant Shapps has replaced Ms Braverman after she quit as home secretary and criticised the government as “not serious”.

Ms Braverman made the comment in a scathing resignation letter to Ms Truss, in which she also claims she was quitting over a “mistake” she made in sending an official document from her personal email account.

There were reports that chief whip Wendy Morton and her deputy Craig Whittaker have also quit. However, Downing Street said late on Wednesday that Ms Morton and Mr Whittaker “remain in post”.