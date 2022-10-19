ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Comments / 6

Rick Martin
1d ago

the guy was prohibited from being where he was and he never should have run up on Adam's the way he did when Adam's was looking down and didn't expect it

Reply(1)
3
Related
The Spun

Packers Get Encouraging Aaron Rodgers News On Thursday

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been dealing with a thumb injury that he suffered against the New York Giants two weeks ago and it seemed to affect him against the New York Jets this past week. But the Packers had some encouraging news on their star quarterback ahead...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Christian McCaffrey Has Message For Panthers After Blockbuster Trade

Late Thursday night as the football world was locked into a matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints, a different NFC team made headlines. The San Francisco 49ers acquired All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade. San Francisco traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and fifth-rounder in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for CMC.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jonathan Taylor Decision News

The Indianapolis Colts have been without All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor for the past two weeks. Although he could've returned for Week 6, he chose to sit one more game. Taylor explained his decision earlier this week, telling reporters, "You just know your body." Despite not having Taylor at their...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Nick Saban Decision News

Nick Saban announced on Wednesday night that Alabama will handle its field rush situation internally. Earlier this week, a video emerged, appearing to show a Crimson Tide player hitting a Tennessee fan as she rushed the field after the upset win on Saturday. Saban announced on Wednesday that Alabama has...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Andy Dalton's Performance Tonight

Over the past few weeks, Thursday Night Football games have left plenty to be desired among NFL fans. Tonight's contest between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals promised to bring something different and it has delivered - in a very interesting way. Saints quarterback Andy Dalton started the night...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Athlon Sports

Ryan Fitzpatrick On Tom Brady: 'He Just Pisses Me Off'

Longtime former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is no fan of Tom Brady.  Earlier this year, Fitzpatrick went on the "Pardon My Take" podcast. A clip of that episode in which Fitzpatrick talks about Brady is going viral on social media this week.  In the clip, Fitzpatrick explains that he ...
The Spun

Tom Brady Is Blaming The Buccaneers Problems On 1 Thing

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady suffered a stunning loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6 that dropped them to .500 on the year. The Bucs have now lost three of their last four games. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Brady wouldn't go into too many specifics as...
TAMPA, FL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: FOX Made Embarrassing Ohio State Error Today

The Saturday noon contest is FOX's marquee game during college football season, but that doesn't mean the network can't make mistakes during the broadcast. At halftime of today's game between Ohio State and Iowa, the FOX halftime show graphic accidentally said the No. 2 Buckeyes were 6-9 on the season instead of 6-0.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

CeeDee Lamb Has Warning For The NFL About Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott will be back in the starting lineup for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday after missing the last five games. Prescott's injured thumb has healed up enough for him to get his job back, and now it's time for him to hit the ground running. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is confident he'll do that.
The Spun

Bubba Wallace Receives More Punishment: Fans React

Just recently, NASCAR suspended popular driver Bubba Wallace for one race after he purposefully crashed another car. On Saturday, 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin revealed NASCAR's punishment wasn't the only one Wallace received. He told the Associated Press that the team has disciplined Wallace "above and beyond" the one-race suspension NASCAR handed down.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Good Morning Football's Heartbreaking News

During this Thursday's edition of "Good Morning Football," Kyle Brandt shared a heartbreaking update on Danylo Boguslawski, a player from the Ukrainian League of American Football. Boguslawski and several others in the league took off their shoulder pads and went to the front lines once the Russian invasion happened in...
The Spun

Former NFL Player Rips Ben Roethlisberger For What He Said

Former longtime NFL wide receiver James Jones was taken aback by Ben Roethlisberger's recent comments about Tom Brady. On a recent episode of "Footbahlin" podcast, Roethlisberger said Brady "didn't look like he wanted to be out there" during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. This...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
635K+
Followers
80K+
Post
361M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy