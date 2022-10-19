Read full article on original website
KU's rushing attack, defense regresses versus Baylor
Kansas football struggled to establish the run in its third straight loss on Saturday. A huge — and arguably deciding — factor in KU’s 35-23 loss to Baylor was a lopsided running game.KU rushed for a mere 56 yards in comparison to Baylor’s 273 and it allowed Baylor to control the pace of the game for the majority of the contest.
Everything Lance Leipold said after Kansas football's road loss to Baylor
KU football dropped its third straight game on Saturday, falling to Baylor on the road 35-23. For the fourth time this season, KU fell behind by two scores before it even scored a point. The Jayhawks fell behind 14-0 before it tacked on a field goal. Things got worse for KU before the half, as Baylor extended its lead to 28-3 at the break. In the second half, KU scored 20 unanswered points as the team clawed its way back to within one score. A late touchdown from Baylor put the game out of reach for the Jayhawks, though.
Three observations from Kansas' 35-23 loss to Baylor
Kansas dropped to 5-3 (2-3 Big 12) on the season on Saturday with a 35-23 loss to Baylor. KU fell behind early and trailed 28-3 at the half. The Jayhawks used a strong second-half performance to make it a one-score game with less than seven minutes left. Baylor tacked on a late score to put the game out of reach and hand KU its 13-straight loss to the Bears.
