Company gave to campaigns while facing Medicaid overbilling questions

Gov. Brian Kemp Jill Nolin/Georgia Recorder (file photo)

ATLANTA — A health insurance giant that has paid out more than $485 million in legal settlements with states over pharmacy billing allegations also has been a major donor to Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr, according to campaign finance records.

St. Louis-based Centene Corp. said in a statement that it is working to settle Medicaid billing issues with Georgia and eight other states, beyond the 13 states it has already agreed to pay. In the public agreements so far, state attorney general offices have been involved in setting the agreements’ terms and have announced the settlement amounts.