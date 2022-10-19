ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Company gave to campaigns while facing Medicaid overbilling questions

By Maya T. Prabhu, Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Andy Miller, Khn
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y0ZUy_0if2raTo00
Gov. Brian Kemp  Jill Nolin/Georgia Recorder (file photo)

ATLANTA — A health insurance giant that has paid out more than $485 million in legal settlements with states over pharmacy billing allegations also has been a major donor to Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr, according to campaign finance records.

St. Louis-based Centene Corp. said in a statement that it is working to settle Medicaid billing issues with Georgia and eight other states, beyond the 13 states it has already agreed to pay. In the public agreements so far, state attorney general offices have been involved in setting the agreements’ terms and have announced the settlement amounts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pV24t_0if2raTo00

Comments / 3

Related
WMAZ

What are the constitutional amendments on the ballot in Georgia?

ATLANTA — Georgians have already begun to cast their votes in high numbers, weighing in on significant races such as governor and U.S. Senate. But they're being asked to vote on a lot more than just the highest-profile races - including, even, a chance to change the state constitution of Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Walker, Warnock make history in run for U.S. Senate seat

Georgia voters are being asked to choose between two nationally prominent Black men with deep ties to the state when they vote in a U.S. Senate race that could determine the balance of power in Washington.  Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker are both deeply Christian and both well known nationwide as […] The post Walker, Warnock make history in run for U.S. Senate seat appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Biden awards Georgia company $178 million to ‘supercharge’ U.S. battery manufacturing

A new battery component processing facility in Augusta will receive more than $178 million “to help Georgia expand its role as a manufacturing powerhouse,” the U.S. Department of Energy and the Biden-Harris Administration announced Thursday. The move is part of a deal to expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles and the electrical grid.
AUGUSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Georgia Early Voting continues to break records

ATLANTA – Georgia voters continue to break records with a presidential level turnout for Early Voting. Georgia voters continued to hit record breaking turnout on day three of Early Voting. As of Thursday morning, just under 400,000 Georgia voters have cast their ballot during in-person Early Voting, with 126,918 showing up on Wednesday, October 19th. Wednesday’s total marks a 63.3% increase from day three of 2018 midterm Early Voting and is only slightly under the total of day three of Early Voting in the 2020 Presidential election.
GEORGIA STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

Payments of up to $500 sent to families in Georgia

photo of man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) You might want to go check your bank statements as soon as possible. Why? Well, you should have received a nice surprise in your bank accounts over the last month or two, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which ensures that the Georgia Department of Revenue will credit residents with a one-time refund after they file their taxes.
GEORGIA STATE
AOL Corp

In Georgia Senate race, Warnock needs his 2020 coalition. But inflation, fatigue could keep them home

JONESBORO, Ga. — Carl Cox. Jr., a 31-year-old software developer from Dallas, Ga., northwest of Atlanta, voted for Democrat Raphael Warnock in the 2020 special election to fill the remaining two years of a U.S. Senate seat. But this year, he's having trouble getting exited about Georgia's U.S. Senate race, in which Warnock is running for reelection to a full six-year term.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

AJC-UGA poll gauges Latino voting outlook in Georgia elections

A new poll from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the University of Georgia shows that Georgia’s Hispanic and Latin communities are evenly split on Republican and Democratic candidates. The Georgia Association of Latino Elected Officials, GALEO, told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot they believe the communities will be vital to both...
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Lin-Manuel Miranda aims to energize Georgia’s Latino voters

The afternoon sun cast shadows on the sidewalk as students and volunteers streamed into the community center for an Oct.19 voter canvassing event in Forest Park, Ga.  Clayton County’s Old Dixie Highway and nearby Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport border this railroad town of 20,000, where steeples and power lines dot tree-lined streets and 31% of the […] The post Lin-Manuel Miranda aims to energize Georgia’s Latino voters appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
FOREST PARK, GA
The Conversation U.S.

Georgia's GOP overhauled the state's election laws in 2021 – and critics argue the target was Black voter turnout, not election fraud

In the rash of election reform laws enacted after former President Donald Trump’s false claims of fraud during the 2020 presidential election, few were tougher than SB 202 – the Election Integrity Act – passed in 2021 in Georgia, a state long known for its history of suppressing the Black vote, especially in response to growth in Black political influence. Media attention focused on SB 202’s shortened runoff periods from nine to four weeks, limits on who can turn in absentee ballots and a partial ban on offering food or water while waiting in line to vote. But other...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Georgia voters urged to review printed ballots before casting vote

ATLANTA — Many voters appear to be ignoring an election security request from election officials. They’re asking voters to actually proofread their computer-generated ballots before casting them. The unusual request comes in light of concerns raised over five years about the potential hacking of the computers that drive...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia 2022 statewide ballot questions explained

ATLANTA - There are four questions on the statewide ballot. Each impacts Georgia in different ways. Two of the questions are on constitutional amendments that were passed by the Georgia Legislature, but require passage by voters. The other two are questions about the granting of statewide property tax exemptions. Both...
GEORGIA STATE
WTVM

Stacey Abrams’ campaign stops in the Fountain City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Election Day is less than three weeks away, and early voting is already underway in Georgia. Candidates are hitting the campaign trails across the Peach State. Democrat Stacey Abrams is encouraging Georgians to vote early. She’s going up against Incumbent Brian Kemp for the second election...
COLUMBUS, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

What are the referendum questions on the ballot in Georgia?

ATLANTA — As Georgians go to the polls to cast their ballots in the November midterms, they will weigh the candidates for races such as Senate, governor and more. Tucked in toward the end of the ballot are a couple of other questions confronting voters, which with they might not have as much familiarity.
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
8K+
Followers
249
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy