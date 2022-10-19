Read full article on original website
Martha's Vineyard Times
Navigator Homes continues public hearing
At their Thursday meeting, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission took up a continued public hearing for the proposed skilled nursing facility, Navigator Homes in Edgartown. The project is slated to feature 66 beds for senior residents in addition to 48 workforce housing units on its 26-acre site at 490 Edgartown Road, which will be subdivided–half will go to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital and half to Navigator Homes.
Martha's Vineyard Times
MVC denies liability in suit over workforce housing
On Tuesday, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission filed a response to a lawsuit by Lampost building owner Adam Cummings. Cummings went to court after commissioners denied his request to lift restrictions on short-term rentals at the Oak Bluffs location. The original complaint, filed in Dukes County Superior Court on Sept....
Martha's Vineyard Times
Shared-use lease considered for shellfish program
The Aquinnah select board wants more information before they support a shared-use agreement for a Menemsha dock lease. Vern Welch, a Menemsha dock leaseholder, met with the board on Thursday and informed them that he has been in discussion with the Martha’s Vineyard Shellfish Group about the possibility of raising some of their shellfish seeds until they can be “sold and distributed” at his dock.
Martha's Vineyard Times
County treasurer may become appointed role
At their Wednesday meeting, the Dukes County Commission unanimously approved changes to legislation that would allow for the county treasurer to go from being an elected position to an appointed one. Ultimately, it will be up to Dukes County voters whether this change happens. Additionally, the commission unanimously voted to...
