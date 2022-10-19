Read full article on original website
carvdnstone.com
Milwaukee Neighborhood "Piggsville" Host Halloween Bash To Reclaim Neighborhood From Past Violence Acts
Every year the “Piggsville” community, a small neighborhood in Milwaukee located near the Miller Brewery, hosts a small Halloween event for the local kids to have fun in their costumes. The event is typically headed by residents and spouses Tim and Tom, but this year the entire neighborhood decided the kids deserved more.
CBS 58
'It's a cat on the toilet:' Milwaukee woman named one of Pabst Blue Ribbon's 2022 Art Can contest winners
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Alyssa Borkowski didn't even have her own computer when she submitted her digital artwork to one of the world's most popular beer companies. The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee grad had entered Pabst Blue Ribbon's 10th Edition of their international Art Can contest, thanks to encouragement from her mother.
Milwaukee's downtown to dazzle during Holiday Lights Festival
Milwaukee's downtown will dazzle during this year's Holiday Lights Festival beginning Nov. 17 through Jan. 1.
CBS 58
Meet our Pet of the Week: Ali the puppy!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's Pet of the Week on Thursday, Oct. 21 is two-month-old Ali. Angela Speed from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined us to introduce this two-year-old boy, currently being housed at the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee campus. Not only did Ali make his television debut, but...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Culver's CurderBurger sold out at some locations
MILWAUKEE - Culver's fans are lining up nationwide to try the Culver's CurderBurger – so much so that some locations are sold out, the company said Friday, Oct. 21. A year ago, Culver's came out with the CurderBurger for a single day – National Cheese Curd Day, Oct. 15.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Missing 11-year-old Milwaukee boy safe
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department said an 11-year-old, critical missing boy has returned home safely. Officials said McKinley Gore had been last seen near 24th and Capitol around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. Gore is described as a male, Black, about 5'3" tall, weighing 110 pounds, with a...
CBS 58
Tips to make this Halloween safe in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Safety is always top of mind when the Halloween season comes around. Ann McKillip of Ebenezer Child Care Centers joined us on Friday, Oct. 21 to discuss some tips to make this Halloween a safe one. More information can be found by visiting Ebenezer Child Care...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
32nd and Center shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a man was shot and wounded near 32nd and Center on Saturday, Oct. 22. The shooting took place at 1 a.m., police said. The 39-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Milwaukee police continue to look for the shooter. Anyone...
CBS 58
Helping Milwaukee-area cats stay safe goes beyond merely adopting them
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As the temperatures have begun to drop in the Milwaukee area, there has been an increasing need to look out for homeless animals. There is a new way some local women are making sure stray cats stay safe this winter. While adopting a new pet into...
CBS 58
Woman fatally struck by car while walking dog near Appleton and Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police confirm with CBS 58 that a 40-year-old woman was hit and killed by a car while she was walking her dog on Thursday night. MPD believes the accident happened around 11:05 p.m. on Oct. 20 near Appleton and Silver Spring. The victim died at the scene.
milwaukeemag.com
11 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Oct. 21-23
This week, Times Cinema kicked off their 7th annual “Shocktoberfest” film festival. This weekend’s installment is the horror classic, The Shining. Based on Stephen King’s best selling book of the same name, Stanley Kubrick creates a chilling demonstration of malicious manipulation and fear – a must-see for fans of the macabre.
Old Wauwatosa gas station to be transformed into a walk-up ice cream shop
According to our partners at On Milwaukee, in September, Wauwatosa's City Plan Commission approved a new business proposal. The plan was to transform an old gas station into a seasonal ice cream shop
wearegreenbay.com
Culver’s or Chick-fil-A? Study shows which fast-food chain tops Wisconsin
(WFRV) – Wondering what the top-rated fast-food chain is in the state of Wisconsin? A study from SavingSpot, a website designed to find better ways to budget and manage money, found several interesting statistics. According to the study, the top-rated fast food chain in the state of Wisconsin is...
CBS 58
Two people rescued after crashing sailboat
SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Two people were rescued today, on Oct. 22, after officials say their sailboat crashed into some rocks. That call came in around 2:30 p.m. this afternoon. North Shore Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Peter Busalacchi says the two people on board the sailboat were clinging to...
CBS 58
Fatal accident in West Milwaukee early morning Oct. 21
WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The West Milwaukee Police say on Friday, Oct. 21 around 12:10 a.m. near 50th and Greenfield, upon responding to a single car accident, they attempted CPR on a 55-year-old Milwaukee man. The man was declared dead at the scene. Police are not looking for...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
How did Milwaukee build the massive pier home to Harbor House?
Every week on Urban Spelunking, Radio Milwaukee’s Nate Imig and OnMilwaukee’s Bobby Tanzilo dig into the buildings and architectural features that help retain the city’s sense of history while it builds for the future. On this week’s episode, we visit Pier Wisconsin along Milwaukee’s Lakefront and step...
CBS 58
Sailing season comes to an end in as boats are lifted from Lake Michigan
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Community Sailing Center is marking the end of its season with Big Boat Day. Volunteers and boat owners are putting their boats away for winter. A 20-ton crane was used to lift large boats from McKinley Marina Friday, Oct. 21. More than 20 sailboats,...
wtmj.com
Six people shot overnight near Hoyt and Fond Du Lac.
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after six men were shot and injured early Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 1:22 a.m. near Hoyt and Fond Du Lac. Officials say six men were shot, with their ages ranging between 17 and 65. All of the victims were taken to the hospital where they are expected to survive.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
We Energies Cookie Book coming to Washington County Fair Park
Washington Co., WI – As We Energies prepares to raise electric and home heating rates in January 2023 it is still committed to handing out free cookie books. This year the Cookie Book will be distributed Thursday, November 10 from Washington County Fair Park, 3000 Highway PV from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
