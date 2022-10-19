Coming off its lone bye week of the year and sitting with a perfect 3-0 record in Big 12 play, 17th-ranked K-State is prepped for a top-20 showdown at TCU tonight in Ft. Worth. The Wildcats and eighth-ranked Horned Frogs are the only two 3-0 teams in Big 12 play this season after TCU earned a hard-fought 43-40 double-overtime victory at home last week against previously unbeaten Oklahoma State. The game kicks off at 7 o'clock and airs on FS1.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO