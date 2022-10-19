Read full article on original website
Texas head coach Chris Beard shares thoughts on former assistant Ulric Maligi
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang has built an impressive coaching staff surrounding him, beginning with associate head coach Ulric Maligi. Maligi comes to Manhattan from Texas, as he most recently served as an assistant under Chris Beard. GoPowercat caught up with Beard at Big 12 Media Days in Kansas...
Live Updates: Kansas State 28, TCU 17 HALFTIME
Coming off its lone bye week of the year and sitting with a perfect 3-0 record in Big 12 play, 17th-ranked K-State is prepped for a top-20 showdown at TCU tonight in Ft. Worth. The Wildcats and eighth-ranked Horned Frogs are the only two 3-0 teams in Big 12 play this season after TCU earned a hard-fought 43-40 double-overtime victory at home last week against previously unbeaten Oklahoma State. The game kicks off at 7 o'clock and airs on FS1.
Kansas State at TCU: How the Horned Frogs rated as recruits
From how TCU stacks up on the recruiting trail, to memorable battles with the Wildcats and of course how their projected starters were once rated as prospects, here's a look at K-State's upcoming opponent through a recruiting lens. TCU Class Rankings. New this year, 247Sports has unveiled the College Football...
What Collin Klein and Joe Klanderman are saying ahead of Kansas State at TCU
This is what Kansas State coordinators Collin Klein and Joe Klanderman are saying ahead of the Wildcats' game at TCU on Saturday, October 22, 2022. "Yeah, he's something else. These guys are just explosive waiting to happen. And so yeah, it's a great challenge for our guys. We're excited." On...
Kansas State at TCU: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds
Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium (46,000) Tim Brando (Play-by-Play), Spencer Tillman (Analyst) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 84, SXM App 84. Twitter Updates: @KStateFB. Live Stream: FuboTV. THE STORYLINES. 1) Coming off its lone bye week...
