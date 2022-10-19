ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Live Updates: Kansas State 28, TCU 17 HALFTIME

Coming off its lone bye week of the year and sitting with a perfect 3-0 record in Big 12 play, 17th-ranked K-State is prepped for a top-20 showdown at TCU tonight in Ft. Worth. The Wildcats and eighth-ranked Horned Frogs are the only two 3-0 teams in Big 12 play this season after TCU earned a hard-fought 43-40 double-overtime victory at home last week against previously unbeaten Oklahoma State. The game kicks off at 7 o'clock and airs on FS1.
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

Kansas State at TCU: How the Horned Frogs rated as recruits

From how TCU stacks up on the recruiting trail, to memorable battles with the Wildcats and of course how their projected starters were once rated as prospects, here's a look at K-State's upcoming opponent through a recruiting lens. TCU Class Rankings. New this year, 247Sports has unveiled the College Football...
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

Kansas State at TCU: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds

Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium (46,000) Tim Brando (Play-by-Play), Spencer Tillman (Analyst) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 84, SXM App 84. Twitter Updates: @KStateFB. Live Stream: FuboTV. THE STORYLINES. 1) Coming off its lone bye week...
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

247Sports

56K+
Followers
386K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy