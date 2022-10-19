Trevor Murdoch Reveals Wild Story About Fighting A Fan In Ireland, How Vince McMahon Told Him Sometimes Fans Need Their Asses Kicked

Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan Pulled Bill Gunn From DX Reunion On Raw Because WWE Refused To Mention AEW On TV
Last week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw saw the reunion of Degeneration-X, which featured Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, and Road Dogg. One name who was noticeably missing was Billy Gunn, who is currently contracted to AEW. Road Dogg revealed during a recent edition...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Roman Reigns Reacts to Photos of Logan Paul Training with Shawn Michaels
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns says Logan Paul is going to need all the help he can get when they do battle at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday, November 5 in Saudi Arabia. We noted earlier how WWE published new photos of Paul working out in the ring this...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Results 10/21/2022
– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. We go right to the ring and out first are The Brawling Brutes – Sheamus with Ridge Holland and Butch. They hit the ring and pose as the fans cheer them on. We get a quick message from Bray Wyatt, saying he’s here before the announcers hype a face-off between Omos and Braun Strowman. Out next comes The Bloodline – Solo Sikoa with Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bret Hart Thinks His Match With British Bulldog Was Probably The Only WWE SummerSlam 1992 Bout Worth Watching
While doing a virtual signing with Highspots Wrestling Network, Bret Hart looked back at his WWE SummerSlam ’92 bout where he headlined the show with British Bulldog for the Intercontinental Championship. Hart put over the Bulldog in the match. Hart stated that he and Bulldog’s match is probably the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy Set for WWE SmackDown, Updated Card
Bray Wyatt is expected back on WWE SmackDown this Friday night. The WWE On BT Sport Twitter account announced that Wyatt will be back on SmackDown this week in Toledo, OH. It was previously reported that Wyatt will be a blue brand Superstar moving forward as the hope is that he will help boost the SmackDown on FOX ratings.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Chris Jericho Likes Tweet About CM Punk’s Backstage Heat In AEW
Chris Jericho liked a tweet that was quite critical of him, which seems to have given away how he thinks about the CM Punk incident at AEW All Out. A user named @ibladedaily wrote: “Imagine that you’re CM Punk. You’ve had one of the most triumphant comebacks ever in the history of wrestling. You’ve been promoted as the star you never got to be in WWE. And within a year, you completely ostracize yourself, becoming so toxic that you’re not worth having around.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
Road Dogg Questions Whether AEW Star Is Worthy Of Having An Expense Theme Song
On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about AEW’s Jungle Boy getting a mainstream song from the 80s. AEW boss Tony Khan hasn’t been afraid to spend some money on mainstream songs for his performers. Jungle Boy is now using “Tarzan Boy” by Baltimora.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Booker T Enjoys The Recent Evolution Of Bray Wyatt’s Character
Booker T discussed how much he has enjoyed watching Bray Wyatt’s character develop, especially the more recent version that was more true to life, on the most recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc). Here is what the WWE Hall Of Famer had to say:
wrestlingheadlines.com
New WWE NXT Show Coming Soon?
It looks like a new WWE NXT series may be in the works. WWE filed to trademark the “NXT Deadline” name on October 15, according to USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records. The official use description included with the filing indicates that the “NXT Deadline” name...
wrestlingheadlines.com
DDP Compares Roman Reigns To WWE Hall Of Famer
Roman Reigns is set to be back in action at WWE Crown Jewel as he will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul. DDP recently talked about a wide range of topics on his DDP Snake Pit podcast, During it, the former WCW World Champion noted that Reigns’ style reminds him of Jake “The Snake” Roberts.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Updated WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Betting Odds Released
The WWE Halloween Havoc show goes down tonight in Orlando, Florida, at the Capitol Wrestling Center and will air on Peacock. The odds are out for the show but do not currently list NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre. Here are the latest betting odds for the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Scott Steiner Thinks It Is Great That People Still Adore His Math Promo
WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner recently joined The Bullet Cast program to discuss his famous Math Promo, which still resonates with fans to this day. Highlights are below. “Oh, it’s great because my nephew introduced us. So it was good. For the fans too because for years they had been asking [for us to be inducted].”
wrestlingheadlines.com
Chris Jericho on Feeling Like AEW Is His Company, Working with Tony Khan, Creative Freedom, Why He Re-Signed
It was recently announced that ROH World Champion Chris Jericho has signed a multi-year contract with AEW, putting him signed to the company through December 2025. The new contract also comes with increased responsibilities with Jericho serving as a Producer and Creative Advisor, in addition to continuing his role as a mentor to younger wrestlers. You can click here for AEW’s original announcement, with comments from Jericho and AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bobby Lashley Explains Why He Loves Current WWE Raw Talent Roster
Bobby Lashley discussed why he loves the current Raw roster and more while doing an interview on Busted Open Radio. Lashley will wrestle Brock Lesnar next month in Saudi Arabia at WWE Crown Jewel. You can read his comments below. “There are a lot of people in that position. I...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Cornette Makes Comparisons Between Bray Wyatt and CM Punk
Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics on his Jim Cornette Experience. During it, Cornette spoke about how each Bray Wyatt, CM Punk, MJF, and Mick Foley have the same kind of promos with how they deliver them. “He was talking to them like Punk does, or like Mick...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former Tag Team Joining WWE as Bray Wyatt’s Stablemates?
WWE is reportedly considering new hires for members of Bray Wyatt’s crew. A new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that WWE is looking at possibly signing The Righteous to work as members of Wyatt’s crew. We noted before how Vincent and Dutch of The Righteous were backstage...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Darby Allin Discusses His Friendship With Sting, How His Parents Feel About His Stunt Work
AEW superstar and former TNT champion Darby Allin recently joined Renee Paquette on her Sessions podcast to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling topics, including how his friendship with Sting developed, and how his parents feel about his dangerous stunt work. Highlights from the interview are below. How he feels...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown to Air on FS1 Next Week, Mystery Partner Match and More Announced
Next Friday’s WWE SmackDown will air live on FS1 due to the MLB Playoffs airing on FOX. WWE has announced the following line-up for next Friday’s SmackDown from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO:. * Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa vs. Ridge Holland and Butch. * Hit...
wrestlingheadlines.com
GCW Owner Brett Lauderdale Discusses Potential WWE-GCW Relationship
In August, Lauderdale stated that a GCW yearly pass for events would be “coming soon.” However, nothing has happened about that since then. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer that there is “something going on” with a GCW and WWE relationship. While speaking to Wrestling...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Update on Triple H’s WWE Status Following Recent COVID-19 Diagnosis
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will not be at tonight’s SmackDown taping from Toledo due to his recent COVID-19 diagnosis. A new report from PWInsider notes that Triple H remains in WWE’s COVID-19 protocol, and because of that he will miss another show tonight. He also missed Monday’s RAW.
