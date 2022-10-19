Trevor Murdoch Reveals Wild Story About Fighting A Fan In Ireland, How Vince McMahon Told Him Sometimes Fans Need Their Asses Kicked

Chris Jericho liked a tweet that was quite critical of him, which seems to have given away how he thinks about the CM Punk incident at AEW All Out. A user named @ibladedaily wrote: “Imagine that you’re CM Punk. You’ve had one of the most triumphant comebacks ever in the history of wrestling. You’ve been promoted as the star you never got to be in WWE. And within a year, you completely ostracize yourself, becoming so toxic that you’re not worth having around.”

3 HOURS AGO