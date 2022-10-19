Read full article on original website
FOX21News.com
Bible Electric, Inc. celebrates 25 years!
(SPONSORED) — Bible Electric, Inc. is celebrating its 25th anniversary and would like to thank the city of Colorado Springs for its success. Zach Batey and Cary Bible, project managers with the company, sat with Nova to share more about their success. Why Bible Electric, Inc? Visit www.bibleelectric.com to...
FOX21News.com
Birthdays 8 a.m. October, 20 2022
KKTV
USPS to host week-long, statewide hiring fair in Colorado
Colorado (KKTV) -The United States Postal Service announced on Friday that it will be hosting a week-long hiring fair across the state of Colorado from Oct. 22-29. Postal service officials said they will be hiring to fill 1,000 positions offering starting pay from $18.92 to $21.19 an hour. The fair will be held at 14 postal facilities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on designated days (unless other times are noted). Those days are listed below:
FOX21News.com
Working Fusion at Mill Street
KRDO
31 new citizens call Colorado home
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- More than two dozen people, including several Fort Carson soldiers, became U.S. citizens today in Colorado Springs. It was a long-awaited celebration for the 31 people who received citizenship Friday at Pikes Peak Library District’s Library 21c. And after serving our country for many years,...
Sold out 'Witch Paddle' event to bring hundreds to Colorado lake this month
Everyone knows that witches fly on broom sticks, but as it turns out, some witches from Colorado use paddleboards to get around. On October 23, hundreds of "witches" will flock to Chatfield State Park in Littleton for the second annual Colorado Witch Paddle. The event, which was founded in 2021...
Colorado Halloween Drive-Thru Light Show Is Open And It Looks Awesome
A new Halloween drive-thru light show in Colorado has made its debut just in time for the spookiest season of all. Here's where to find this Halloween holiday treat. You've likely noticed your neighbors getting their spooky inflatables up in their yards put up. That means it's almost time for one of the most fun days of the year, Halloween. Not only do you get to dress up and be someone else for a day, or multiple days depending on how many different Halloween events you participate in, you can get wild and decorate your home too. While my particular neighborhood doesn't have near the Halloween decorations up as it will for Christmas, it seems like more and more people are getting into the spirit these days. Another sign that people are loving Halloween more than ever? There's now a very Christmas-like Halloween Drive-Thru light show right here in Colorado, and it looks super cool.
Evacuations lifted for wildland fire south of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A wildland fire broke out Saturday afternoon in southern El Paso County. Residents near Pikes Peak International Speedway were ordered to evacuate at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Those evacuation orders were lifted just after 5 p.m. The fire, which was named the Sweetwater Fire,...
Millions of synchronized lights featured at drive-thru Halloween display in Colorado
Halloween may only be one day, but spooky season lasts all month long. The drive-thru Halloween light display, Fright Lights, has returned to Colorado, and it might be a great addition to your October calendar. "Drive through millions of lights perfectly synchronized to popular halloween music that you’ll hear right through your radio. Drive by giant pumpkins, through a spooky graveyard, arched pathways and more. Take your time enjoying this...
Pikes Peak Little Free Pantry closes its doors
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The owner of a well-known community pantry in Colorado Springs said the pantry has shuttered its doors because the City of Colorado Springs advised it was in violation of a city ordinance. The Pikes Peak Little Free Pantry on Pikes Peak Avenue west of downtown has supplied neighbors in need with fresh […]
KKTV
WATCH: Herd of elk spotted in Divide, Colorado
According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, crews were called to the Walmart off 8th Street at about 1:40 p.m. on 10/20/22.
FOX21News.com
Create memorable moments with Confections by Charlee Matt interview
Create memorable moments with Confections by Charlee Matt interview. Salvation Army Holiday Festival. Annual holiday goods and bake sale at the Salvation Army in Colorado Springs.
KKTV
Tiny home community opens in Colorado Springs in effort to combat housing crisis
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Working Fusion at Mill Street, a tiny home village meant to provide housing for at-risk young adults, opened in downtown Colorado Springs on Thursday. The project is the first development of nonprofit WeFortify, and project leaders said it is only the first of a number of...
Tiny homes for homeless teens & young adults in Colorado Springs
A new tiny house community in Colorado Springs is helping homeless teens and young adults get a roof over their heads and find stable jobs.
prhsbeartruth.org
Have You Seen The Signs?
Has it been harder for you to get to school lately? A lot of traffic creating long lines into either the academic or athletic lots? Or, maybe it’s even hard for you to get out of your own neighborhood without getting stuck behind a construction truck or seeing a “New Houses Coming Soon” sign. If your answer was “yes” to any of these questions then you have seen the signs of vast construction and expansion developing in Monument’s community, especially near Palmer Ridge High School.
25 Things That Will Always Annoy a True Coloradan
What's something that will annoy almost every true Coloradan in the room? Probably mentioning that you just moved here from California. Yup, that would do it. The great people of the Centennial State love our home. We don't like changing it for transplants, and we don't like people moving here and trying to turn our state into something else.
Haunted houses in Southern Colorado
(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Looking for a frightfully good time this Halloween? Look no further. Here you’ll find a comprehensive list of spooky spectacles in Southern Colorado. Colorado Springs Fear Complex – 2220 E Bijou St, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 The Haunted Mines has moved into the Fear Complex, Colorado Springs’ newest and largest haunted attraction. […]
Retired Air Force veteran receives mortgage free home
(PEYTON, Colo.) — U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Israel Del Toro “DT” Jr. and his family were welcomed to their new home by the Colorado Springs community on Wednesday morning. Tunnel to Towers Foundation provides mortgage-free homes to catastrophically injured veterans and first responders, Gold Star, and fallen first responder families with young children. […]
Pregnant Horses Saved From Kill Pen Now In Colorado
A seemingly horrible story has now turned into something really positive and heart warming thanks to some pretty awesome woman in Weld County. Morgan Ryan, creator of MoJo Acres Horse Rescue saved three pregnant horses from the death penalty in Oklahoma where they are now resting comfortably out in Ault.
KKTV
Police activity at a mobile home community in southeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were investigating reports of multiple people, allegedly armed with weapons, entering a home in southeast Colorado Springs on Friday. As of 5:30 p.m., police had not confirmed if the reports were true. They received the call at about 4:30 p.m. for an area inside the Lamplighter Mobile Home Park at 3280 S. Academy Boulevard, just north of Drennan Road.
