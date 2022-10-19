Commentary Team (Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt) First Match: Bully Ray & Tommy Dreamer vs. Chris Bey & Juice Robinson. Tommy Dreamer and Chris Bey will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Dreamer whips Bey across the ring. Bey with a shoulder block. Bey slips over Dreamer’s back. Bey dropkicks the left knee of Dreamer. Bey with a Double Foot Stomp. Bey goes for a Standing MoonSault, but Dreamer ducks out of the way. Dreamer with a Pumphandle Suplex. Bully and Robinson are tagged in. Quick shoving contest. Robinson kicks Bully in the gut. Robinson with clubbing blows to Bully’s back. Robinson HeadButts Bully. Robinson repeatedly stomps on Bully’s chest. Robinson drives his knee into the midsection of Bully. Robinson applies a wrist lock. Bully reverses out of the irish whip from Robinson. Bully scores the elbow knockdown. Bully talks smack to Robinson. Bully unloads a flurry of chops. Bully is mauling Robinson in the corner.

ALBANY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO