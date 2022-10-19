Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Chelsea Green Added To Women’s Title Match At NWA Hard Times 3
The NWA announced that Chelsea Green has cashed in her NWA Women’s Title opportunity and has been added to the NWA Women’s Title bout at NWA Hard Times 3. She will now compete with Women’s Champion Kamille and KiLynn King in a triple threat match. On the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Impact World Tag Team Champions Crowned, Maria Kanellis Takes a Gore
Heath and Rhino are your new Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champions. Tonight’s Impact episode was headlined by Heath and Rhino defeating The Kingdom’s Matt Taven and Mike Bennett to capture the Impact World Tag Team Titles. The match saw Maria Kanellis accidentally powder her own husband, then take a Gore from Rhino.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Orange Cassidy Makes First Successful Defense Of The All Atlantic Championship On Rampage
Tonight’s AEW Rampage from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville was headlined by Orange Cassidy defending his All-Atlantic championship against Preston “10” Vance and RUSH in a triple-threat matchup, a match that was made last night by Tony Khan after O.C. got in between RUSH and 10 backstage.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Court Bauer Reveals Time Lucha Bros Started Shooting On The Hart Foundation In MLW Match, Lucha Bros Not Wanting To Drop The Tag Titles At The Time
MLW CEO Court Bauer recently joined The Masked Man Show for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included Bauer sharing a story about a time when Rey Fenix from the Lucha Bros, who were MLW tag team champions at the time, started shooting on Davey Boy Smith Jr. during a title match with the Hart Foundation, one that saw the Canadians dethrone the luchadores. However, Bauer reveals that the Lucha Bros were initially hesitant to drop the titles during that time. Highlights from the interview are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
IMPACT Wrestling Results 10/20/22
Commentary Team (Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt) First Match: Bully Ray & Tommy Dreamer vs. Chris Bey & Juice Robinson. Tommy Dreamer and Chris Bey will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Dreamer whips Bey across the ring. Bey with a shoulder block. Bey slips over Dreamer’s back. Bey dropkicks the left knee of Dreamer. Bey with a Double Foot Stomp. Bey goes for a Standing MoonSault, but Dreamer ducks out of the way. Dreamer with a Pumphandle Suplex. Bully and Robinson are tagged in. Quick shoving contest. Robinson kicks Bully in the gut. Robinson with clubbing blows to Bully’s back. Robinson HeadButts Bully. Robinson repeatedly stomps on Bully’s chest. Robinson drives his knee into the midsection of Bully. Robinson applies a wrist lock. Bully reverses out of the irish whip from Robinson. Bully scores the elbow knockdown. Bully talks smack to Robinson. Bully unloads a flurry of chops. Bully is mauling Robinson in the corner.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan Pulled Bill Gunn From DX Reunion On Raw Because WWE Refused To Mention AEW On TV
Last week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw saw the reunion of Degeneration-X, which featured Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, and Road Dogg. One name who was noticeably missing was Billy Gunn, who is currently contracted to AEW. Road Dogg revealed during a recent edition...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Roman Reigns Reacts to Photos of Logan Paul Training with Shawn Michaels
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns says Logan Paul is going to need all the help he can get when they do battle at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday, November 5 in Saudi Arabia. We noted earlier how WWE published new photos of Paul working out in the ring this...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Results 10/21/2022
– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. We go right to the ring and out first are The Brawling Brutes – Sheamus with Ridge Holland and Butch. They hit the ring and pose as the fans cheer them on. We get a quick message from Bray Wyatt, saying he’s here before the announcers hype a face-off between Omos and Braun Strowman. Out next comes The Bloodline – Solo Sikoa with Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Working on Plans for Upcoming Huge RAW Episode
WWE is reportedly working on plans for a major RAW episode to air in January 2023. The RAW 30th Anniversary is scheduled to take place in January, perhaps around Monday, January 9. The Wrestling Observer notes that WWE officials have started to work on plans for the special episode. WWE...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Preview For Today’s NWA USA Episode
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series. NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the synopsis for the episode:. NWA World Tag Team Champions La Rebeliòn, Mecha Wolf and Bestia 666 vs. The Dirty...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Road Dogg Questions Whether AEW Star Is Worthy Of Having An Expense Theme Song
On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about AEW’s Jungle Boy getting a mainstream song from the 80s. AEW boss Tony Khan hasn’t been afraid to spend some money on mainstream songs for his performers. Jungle Boy is now using “Tarzan Boy” by Baltimora.
wrestlingheadlines.com
GCW Owner Brett Lauderdale Discusses Potential WWE-GCW Relationship
In August, Lauderdale stated that a GCW yearly pass for events would be “coming soon.” However, nothing has happened about that since then. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer that there is “something going on” with a GCW and WWE relationship. While speaking to Wrestling...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Lineup For Tonight’s NJPW Strong
NJPW has announced the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World. The show will air tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. Here is the full lineup:. Rocky Romero vs. Shingo Takagi. Christopher Daniels vs.Yuya Uemura. West...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former WWE and ROH Star Reportedly Returning to Impact Soon
“Darewolf” PJ Black is reportedly headed back to Impact Wrestling. The former Justin Gabriel of WWE is set to return to Impact in the near future, according to a new report from PWInsider. Black is expected to work the weekend Sin City Showdown TV tapings this Friday and Saturday from Sam’s Town in Las Vegas.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former Tag Team Joining WWE as Bray Wyatt’s Stablemates?
WWE is reportedly considering new hires for members of Bray Wyatt’s crew. A new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that WWE is looking at possibly signing The Righteous to work as members of Wyatt’s crew. We noted before how Vincent and Dutch of The Righteous were backstage...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Willow Nightingale Is Now Officially All Elite, Tony Khan Comments
Tonight’s AEW Rampage featured Willow Nightingale defeating Leila Grey from The Baddies, marking yet another victory after months of solid performances from Nightingale across Dynamite, Rampage, Dark, and Dark: Elevation. Afterward, Tony Schiavone came to the ring and told Willow that she has officially been signed by AEW, and...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results 10/22/2022
– The WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Kickoff pre-show opens live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. McKenzie Mitchell welcomes us. She’s joined inside the Performance Center arena by Sam Roberts and David LaGreca. Roberts is dressed as WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, while LaGreca is wearing a t-shirt with his own face on the front. Mitchell has some at on her face and a skull jacket. Fans are finding their seats in the background while the panel goes over tonight’s card.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tasha Steelz Talks Tagging With Kiera Hogan and How That Could Potentially Lead To Her Joining The Baddies
IMPACT star and former Knockouts champion Tasha Steelz recently appeared on the Bob Culture Podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including her thoughts on her old Fire ‘N’ Flava tag team with Kiera Hogan and how that could potentially lead to an appearance in AEW. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
NJPW Strong Returning To Los Angeles Next Month
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that NJPW Strong will return to Los Angeles in November for the Detonation 2022 tapings on Sunday, November 20th, at the Vermont Hollywood. Tickets for the tapings go on sale this Friday, October 21, at 10 a.m. Pacific time, with prices ranging from $25...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Shawn Michaels Confirms WWE NXT Deadline PLE
WWE NXT Deadline is now official as the next NXT Premium Live Event following Saturday’s Halloween Havoc PLE. WWE recently filed to trademark the “NXT Deadline” name and it was reported that the next NXT PLE, likely using that name, was scheduled for Saturday, December 10. In...
