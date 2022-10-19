ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YouTube prankster Daniel 'Jarvo' Jarvis who barged into England cricket star Johnny Bairstow when he ran onto pitch during Test match is banned from all sporting events for two years

A YouTube prankster who barged into England cricketer Jonny Bairstow after running onto the pitch during a Test match has been banned from all sporting events in England and Wales for two years.

Daniel 'Jarvo' Jarvis, 34, crashed into the unsuspecting batsman during a stunt for an 'amusing' video on day two of the fourth Test between England and India at The Oval on September 3 last year.

He had earlier hidden in a bathroom while wearing India's cricket whites with the number 69 and 'Jarvo' written on his back.

Upon receiving a call from an associate, he then sprinted onto the pitch to throw a cricket ball and crashed into Bairstow before being hauled off the playing field by security.

The match had to be paused for five minutes while he was removed, with Jarvis waving to the crowd as he was taken away.

Jarvis, who has a YouTube account with more than 170,000 subscribers, was arrested over the stunt later the same day and subsequently charged with aggravated trespass.

He denied intending to disrupt the game, but was convicted of aggravated trespass at a trial last month.

Jarvis appeared at Croydon Magistrates’ Court today to be sentenced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nfdxt_0if2iTHw00
YouTuber Daniel Jarvis, known as 'Jarvo 69' collided with England's Jonny Bairstow during the match in September 2021
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HIzEf_0if2iTHw00
The match had to be paused for five minutes while he was removed, with Jarvis waving to the crowd as he was taken away
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dbVXw_0if2iTHw00
Jarvis pictured arriving at Croydon Magistrates' Court last month, where he was convicted of aggravated trespass

Altaf Mohammed, representing the prankster, said in mitigation that Jarvis was encouraged by viewers of his previous videos who had found them to be funny.

He told the court: 'He believed at the time that he was not causing anyone harm, it was all for fun and amusing people.

'Now he finds himself in the dock and facing a sentence, he fully realises how serious this is and does not want to do it again.'

Mr Mohammed added that Jarvis lost his grandmother during the pandemic and his mother this summer and, as a result, is currently being treated by a doctor.

He continued: 'The YouTube videos were his only income at the time. One of the videos he made profits from he donated entirely to the Ukrainian cause.

'In the past, some of the money he made he donated to charity, it is something that he takes interest in.'

The court heard Jarvis has 15 convictions for 21 offences, including for being drunk in an aircraft and invading the pitch at White Hart Lane - the former home of Tottenham Hotspur Football Club.

He was today sentenced to eight weeks' imprisonment, suspended for two years.

Jarvis was also banned from all sports arenas in England and Wales for two years - from an hour before any event begins through to an hour after it has concluded.

He was also banned from travelling abroad for 12 months.

District Judge Daniel Benjamin told him: 'Your behaviour was just not cricket. It brought the match to a halt for approximately five minutes.

'You deliberately set out to disrupt a high-profile sporting event in order to gain publicity for yourself and footage for your own YouTube channel, from which you presumably also profited through a small share of the advertising revenue depending on the number of times the channel was viewed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ksCMU_0if2iTHw00
Jarvis was today sentenced to eight weeks' imprisonment, suspended for two years, and banned from all sports arenas in England and Wales for two years
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rlPRE_0if2iTHw00
Jarvis, who has a YouTube account with more than 170,000 subscribers, was arrested over the stunt shortly after the incident

'The harm caused by your conduct, which the pre-sentence report makes clear you fail to understand, was a disruption to the test match including, no doubt, a negative effect on the concentration of the players involved.

'And, whilst fortunately you caused no injury, you collided with one of the players.'

Jarvis, of Gravesend, Kent, was also ordered to complete 20 days of rehabilitation activity and pay a £128 surcharge.

Judge Benajmin warned him: 'If you fail to comply with any of these requirements you will be in breach of this order, which means that you will be brought back to court and you will be on a sticky wicket because you will be liable to serve the sentence of imprisonment, whether in whole or in part.

'Players and officials do not know whether a person crossing the boundary is intent on doing them physical harm or not.

'As with any other member of the public, players and officials deserve to feel safe within their workplace.

'Contrary to your attempts to do otherwise with your YouTube videos, the message needs to go out that wrongly entering the arena at a sporting fixture is not a silly matter.

'It is so wide of the mark of acceptable behaviour that it will be met with severe sanction by the courts.'

