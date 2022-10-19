ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Jana Kramer felt ‘resentment’ paying Mike Caussin child support after he cheated

By Leah Bitsky
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0smQ7V_0if2iLTM00

Jana Kramer was initially angry when she was ordered to pay her cheating ex-husband, Mike Caussin, child support – but has since come to terms with the legal arrangement.

“Even though I have the kids 70 percent of the time, I still pay him child support,” the country singer, 38, said via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, in response to a fan who asked, “You are paying HIM child support?”

Kramer admitted that she had a hard time wrapping her head around paying Caussin in the beginning, despite agreeing to have custody of their kids — daughter Jolie, 6, and son Jace, 3 — the majority of the time.

“I’m like, I have the kids 70 percent of the time, I didn’t want the divorce and I didn’t cause the divorce,” she explained. “And so it was hard for me to wrap my mind around that, having to pay him.”

However, the “Beautiful Lies” singer has come to understand that the arrangement is what’s best for their kids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S9yNg_0if2iLTM00
Kramer says she’s “grateful” she can provide for their kids.
kramergirl/Instagram

“I have to look at it from the other angle, going, ‘OK, like, I’m grateful that I can provide for my kids, and this is for the kids,’” she said, adding, “So I have to look at that side of it and not the anger and resentment if that makes sense. I get it.”

Kramer dished on her custody troubles after a teaser of her “Red Table Talk” interview revealed that Caussin, 35, cheated on her with at least 13 women.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eUa4v_0if2iLTM00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OAuoY_0if2iLTM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wkh9k_0if2iLTM00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a1T9J_0if2iLTM00

“I know we’re both in better situations, but I think about this year, my kids won’t wake up at my house [on] Christmas Day. That one’s gonna hurt,” she said with tears in her eyes.

“That’s when I get like — ‘That’s not fair.’ He took away my dream of what I wanted for my family. That’s not fair.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GiFAv_0if2iLTM00
They finalized their divorce in July 2021.
NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

She previously opened up about spending her first Thanksgiving without her kids last November, sharing that her “heart hurts.”

“Thinking of all the others that are having a ‘first holiday of loss or missing’ or just a difficult time,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Let it out and then let’s eat and drink our feelings 😂😂.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GdOXR_0if2iLTM00
Caussin admitted to having an addiction to sex.
Getty Images

Kramer married the football player in 2015 but they separated a year later after she discovered he had cheated on her. They rekindled their relationship and renewed their vows in December 2017.

The athlete later admitted that he suffered from an addiction to sex and in April 2021, the “I Got the Boy” singer filed for divorce , accusing Caussin of adultery.

They finalized their divorce in July 2021.

Kramer was previously married to Michael Gambino for less than a year in 2004 and to Johnathon Schaech from 2010 to 2011.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

‘Welcome to Plathville’ star Kim Plath arrested for DUI

“Welcome to Plathville” star Kim Plath was arrested for DUI this week on charges stemming from a June car accident. According to the police report, obtained by Page Six, authorities had discovered the TLC reality star’s car upside down in a ditch filled with water. The report notes that Plath, 50, was visibly intoxicated and had the smell of alcohol emanating from her mouth. She was taken to a nearby hospital to have her injuries treated. Plath was hit with careless driving on June 10, but blood test results, which took months to come back, confirmed she was under the influence at...
Page Six

Justin Timberlake praises Jessica Biel on 10-year anniversary: ‘Beautiful human’

Justin Timberlake wants to be with Jessica Biel until the end of time. The happy couple celebrated 10 years of marriage on Wednesday by posting a series of snaps from the last decade to Instagram. “10 years ain’t enough!” Timberlake 41, wrote alongside a carousel of pictures and videos. “You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!” Biel, 40, re-shared the sentimental tribute on her own Instagram Story, writing, “Ten years ❤️.” The post featured snapshots from the pair’s lavish date nights which included a romantic “Lady and the...
Page Six

Fans think Taylor Swift wrote about secret miscarriage on ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift fans think one of the more emotional songs on her latest album, “Midnights,” could reference a secret miscarriage. “Bigger Than The Whole Sky,” a bonus track on the “3am” edition of the just-released CD, describes a heartbreaking loss, although it does not go into detail about what caused the grief.
Page Six

Adrienne Bailon reveals Raven-Symoné’s special role in surrogacy journey

Adrienne Bailon’s former “Cheetah Girls” co-star Raven-Symoné has a special connection to the new mom’s surrogacy journey. The Disney Channel stars were filming “Raven’s Home” when Bailon found out that she and her husband, Israel Houghton, were expecting a baby, the former “Real” co-host told Page Six while promoting her nursery reveal on Amazon Live. “I actually found out that we were pregnant on the lot, literally in the car in the parking lot in between scenes of shooting,” the actress, 38, recalled. “The whole journey with [my son, Ever], even implanting him, finding out that we were pregnant, [it] was all while...
Page Six

Kanye West reportedly hires Johnny Depp’s defamation trial attorney

Kanye West has reportedly hired Camille Vasquez, one of the attorneys who helped Johnny Depp win his infamous defamation trial against Amber Heard. According to TMZ, the Los Angeles-based lawyer, 38, and her firm, Brown Rudnick, will oversee all of the business matters — including contracts and deals — for the Yeezy CEO, 45.
Page Six

Tori Spelling on once-rocky relationship with mom Candy: It’s ‘next level’

It’s a “Stori” book ending. During a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live,” the “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum shared that her relationship with her mom, Candy Spelling, keeps getting better and better. Tori revealed that the pair have “had a good relationship… it’s like next level right now. I’m really really happy.” The mom of five explained that their mutual friend, “Million Dollar Listing” alum Josh Flagg, helped bring about the reconciliation. “I hadn’t seen her since before COVID,” Tori, 49, said. “And then Josh was like, ‘Okay, we’re gonna do a family dinner at her place.’ So we went and had a...
Page Six

Matthew Perry reveals what helped him kick his drug addiction, more

Today in celebrity news, the “We Hear: Quick Fix” podcast covers: Matthew Perry shared how his “hellish” colostomy helped him get rid of his drug addiction. Julia Fox said her Hermès Birkin bag was “attacked by a machete.” And Joy Behar admits she’s had sex with a few ghosts. We Hear: Quick Fix is a Spotify-exclusive week-in-review five minute podcast from Page Six. Executive Editor Ian Mohr and Chief Reporter Francesca Bacardi break down the biggest stories of the week – including The Joy of Six, the most satisfying piece of gossip. 
Page Six

Melissa Gorga reveals what she called Jennifer Aydin before drink altercation

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga is telling her side of the most infamous story of BravoCon 2022. After a video surfaced showing co-star Jennifer Aydin throwing a drink and screaming at Melissa and her husband, Joe Gorga, in the lobby of the Gansevoort Meatpacking hotel in New York City, the Envy boutique owner took to her PodcastOne “On Display” podcast to explain her perspective on the altercation and reveal what allegedly preceded it. Melissa claimed that BravoCon attendees kept informing her on both Friday and Saturday that “another cast member” was “bashing” her during the convention. Then during one of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Page Six

151K+
Followers
17K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy