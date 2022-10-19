Jana Kramer felt ‘resentment’ paying Mike Caussin child support after he cheated

Jana Kramer was initially angry when she was ordered to pay her cheating ex-husband, Mike Caussin, child support – but has since come to terms with the legal arrangement.

“Even though I have the kids 70 percent of the time, I still pay him child support,” the country singer, 38, said via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, in response to a fan who asked, “You are paying HIM child support?”

Kramer admitted that she had a hard time wrapping her head around paying Caussin in the beginning, despite agreeing to have custody of their kids — daughter Jolie, 6, and son Jace, 3 — the majority of the time.

“I’m like, I have the kids 70 percent of the time, I didn’t want the divorce and I didn’t cause the divorce,” she explained. “And so it was hard for me to wrap my mind around that, having to pay him.”

However, the “Beautiful Lies” singer has come to understand that the arrangement is what’s best for their kids.

Kramer says she’s “grateful” she can provide for their kids. kramergirl/Instagram

“I have to look at it from the other angle, going, ‘OK, like, I’m grateful that I can provide for my kids, and this is for the kids,’” she said, adding, “So I have to look at that side of it and not the anger and resentment if that makes sense. I get it.”

Kramer dished on her custody troubles after a teaser of her “Red Table Talk” interview revealed that Caussin, 35, cheated on her with at least 13 women.

“I know we’re both in better situations, but I think about this year, my kids won’t wake up at my house [on] Christmas Day. That one’s gonna hurt,” she said with tears in her eyes.

“That’s when I get like — ‘That’s not fair.’ He took away my dream of what I wanted for my family. That’s not fair.”

They finalized their divorce in July 2021. NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

She previously opened up about spending her first Thanksgiving without her kids last November, sharing that her “heart hurts.”

“Thinking of all the others that are having a ‘first holiday of loss or missing’ or just a difficult time,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Let it out and then let’s eat and drink our feelings 😂😂.”

Caussin admitted to having an addiction to sex. Getty Images

Kramer married the football player in 2015 but they separated a year later after she discovered he had cheated on her. They rekindled their relationship and renewed their vows in December 2017.

The athlete later admitted that he suffered from an addiction to sex and in April 2021, the “I Got the Boy” singer filed for divorce , accusing Caussin of adultery.

They finalized their divorce in July 2021.

Kramer was previously married to Michael Gambino for less than a year in 2004 and to Johnathon Schaech from 2010 to 2011.