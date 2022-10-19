Read full article on original website
cilfm.com
ISP investigates fatal traffic crash in Randolph County
Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal traffic crash in Randolph County. ISP say a car and truck were traveling eastbound on Illinois Route 150 Thursday afternoon, when the truck slowed down for a truck ahead waiting to make a left turn. The car failed to reduce speed and hit the truck, pushing it into the westbound lane and colliding head on with a third car.
KFVS12
Vehicular accident in Cape Girardeau leads to two hospitalized
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people have been taken to the hospital after a truck and motorcycle collided in Cape Girardeau, Mo. The crash occurred in the afternoon on October 22, according to a Cape Girardeau officer on scene. Cape Girardeau Police are investigating the incident. The collision occurred...
KFVS12
2 seriously hurt in 3-vehicle crash near Morehouse, Mo.
A Perryville man killed in crash.
KFVS12
Old Mayfield Rd. reopened at Elmdale Rd. after crash
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Old Mayfield Road is open at the intersection of Elmdale Road after a crash on Friday morning, October 21. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, a semi truck was stuck in the ditch at the intersection. By noon, deputies say the road was...
Kait 8
Three injured in 3-vehicle pileup
MOREHOUSE, Mo. (KAIT) - Three people suffered injuries Wednesday in a three-vehicle collision. The crash happened at 4:35 p.m. Oct. 19 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Highway E south of Morehouse, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. A southbound 2012 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by...
KFVS12
2 seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Sikeston driver and his passenger were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in New Madrid County on Wednesday afternoon, October 19. The crashes happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Route E, just south of Morehouse. According to the Missouri State...
kbsi23.com
1 dead, 2 injured in Randolph County crash
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Mascoutah woman died in a crash in Randolph County Thursday afternoon. Robert C. Appel, 33, of Sparta was driving a white 2011 Kia Sorento eastbound on Illinois Route 150 near Briarhill Road. around 3:26 p.m. on Oct. 20. Jared D. Bargman, 33, of...
cilfm.com
One person has died following a fire in Marion
One person has died following a fire in Marion. On October 18th a little after 5pm, Marion firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Meadowland Parkway. Crews learned there was someone inside when they arrived, and entered the building for an immediate search. Due to the heavy fire and smoke they were unable to get to the victim.
KFVS12
Deadly fire in Marion, Ill. under investigation
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A deadly fire is under investigation by the state fire marshal. According to the Marion Fire Department, they were dispatched to the 4400 block of Meadowland for a structure fire with possible entrapment on Tuesday, October 18 at 5:14 p.m. When fire crews arrived, they say...
KFVS12
Riverboat docks in downtown Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Despite low water levels on the Mississippi River, the American Countess Riverboat is docked in Cape Girardeau on Friday, October 21. The boat will be downtown until 5 p.m. You can check out future riverboat dockings here. The American Countess can carry up to 245...
KFVS12
Riverfront Fall Festival to take over Downtown Cape Girardeau on Sat.
A look at the low river level and Tower Rock in Perry County, Mo. on Friday, Oct. 21.
mymoinfo.com
Perryville Man Killed In Traffic Accident
(Perryville) A Perryville man was killed last night in a traffic accident on Route N in Ste. Genevieve County. The highway patrol says 39 year old Christopher Boland was driving north when his truck ran off the road on a curve and overturned. The patrol says he wasn’t wearing a...
KFVS12
Jackson R-2 School Dist. to host 2nd annual ‘Bus Driver University’ amid school bus shortage
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Finding bus drivers is a challenge many schools face each year; and Jackson R-2 School District changed routes this fall due to the driver shortage. “We’ve got a lot of kids that are counting on bus drivers,” said Keenan Kinder, assistant superintendent of safety....
KFVS12
Wayne County issuing citations to those who violate burn bans
An organization looking for a solution towards the homeless situation in Cape takes their concerns to city council yet again, asking for an area in Cape for homeless people to live in tents.
northcountynews.org
Man died from ingesting substance during traffic stop
Randolph County Coroner Carlos Barbour reported that on Oct. 12, at approximately 10 p.m. the Sparta Police Department initiated a traffic stop in the 1100 block of East Broadway in Sparta. During the traffic stop, Scott Schifferdecker, 46, of Steeleville, ingested an unknown substance. As soon as the officers were...
westkentuckystar.com
One dead, one injured in falls from cliffs in Shawnee Forest
One person died and another was injured in separate falls from cliffs in southern Illinois' Shawnee National Forest over the weekend. A female fell Saturday in rural Union County from the Inspiration Point Observation Area, near Grand Tower. That person later died, according to reports. No further information has been released, as the investigation is still in its early stages.
KFVS12
Mo. Dept. of Conservation reminds visitors to explore Tower Rock safely
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is urging people to be safe and courteous when visiting Tower Rock. Low water on the Mississippi River has people flocking to the 400-million-year-old Landmark in Perry County, which is usually only accessible by boat. According to the MDC, the...
wfcnnews.com
One taken by helicopter after falling at Ferne Clyffe
JOHNSON COUNTY - One person was transported by helicopter after falling this afternoon at Ferne Clyffe State Park. The accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. after a female fell off a cliff around 20 feet. The incident comes just a day after another female was fatally injured after falling off Inspiration Point, also in the Shawnee National Forest.
KFVS12
Man accused of stabbing son arrested in Franklin County, Ill.
BUCKNER, Ill. (KFVS) - A Buckner man, accused of stabbing his adult son at their home, was arrested Thursday night, October 20. Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies were called around at 7:30 p.m. to the house in Buckner in reference to a report of domestic violence. Deputies said when they...
kbsi23.com
4 face charges in Graves Co. after call of suspicious person
MCCRACKEN/GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Four people face charges after McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Hwy 994 near the McCracken/Graves County line for a suspicious male in the area. When deputies arrived, the man in question took off running into a creek into Graves County and...
