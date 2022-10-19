ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moss Point, MS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Mississippi Press

Joint funeral set for Hurley teens killed in crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- A joint funeral service will be held Saturday for Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin, 16-year-old Hurley residents killed in a crash last Saturday night. The service will be held at Caswell Springs United Methodist Church on Mississippi Highway 63, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. and...
HURLEY, MS
Picayune Item

MHP works fatal collision in Harrison County

On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at approximately 11:30 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 10 West in Harrison County. A 1997 Freightliner Semi-truck driven by 58-year-old Franklin Culler of St Amant, LA, traveled west on Interstate 10 when it collided with a 2023 Peterbilt Semi-truck driven by 51-year-old Changyi Ren of Arcadia, CA, that was parked on the westbound shoulder on Interstate 10. Franklin Culler received fatal injuries from the crash.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

2 killed in George County early morning house fire

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Two people were killed during an early morning house fire in George County, Friday, Oct. 21. Dispatchers received a call about a residential fire in the 100 block of Greenwood Drive in the Barton community around 6 a.m, according to a news release. First responders from multiple districts were paged […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

2 killed in crash near Stockton

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Two people were killed in a crash on Alabama 225 in Baldwin County this evening. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the two-vehicle wreck happened around 6:48 p.m. on Alabama 225 near mile marker 21 near Stockton. The crash shut down both southbound lanes of the highway.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD issues APB for Mobile teen accused of opening fire on driver

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An all-points bulletin has been issued out for a teenager accused of opening fire on a driver. Mobile police said Trenton Todd he got mad at the driver when she dropped his girlfriend off at his house. According to police, Todd asked the driver where she...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Deputies investigating shooting in Chickasaw

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects in connection with a fatal shooting. According to Capt. Paul Burch, a 25-year-old man was shot in an apparent robbery at Paul Divine Park off Grant Street. The shooting happened near the amphitheater and pool.
CHICKASAW, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile police seek suspect in gunfire exchange at gas station

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - No injuries were reported after an exchange of gunfire at a gas station in Mobile, according to police. The incident happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday at the Chevron at 702 S. University Blvd. Police said an unknown subject showed up and started shooting at another patron....
MOBILE, AL
WAPT

MBI investigating officer involved shooting in Vancleave

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The incident Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. near Old Biloxi Road in Vancleave, Mississippi. MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents...
VANCLEAVE, MS
WKRG News 5

Water pump damaged, Pascagoula under boil water notice

UPDATE: Pascagoula City Officials say the boil water notice will likely remain in effect until Saturday morning. PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — The City of Pascagoula was put under a boil water notice Thursday morning. A news release from the city said a water pump at one of the city’s water treatment plants had been damaged. […]
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Crimes and Consequences event gets real for Bayou View Middle School students

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Crime and Consequences presentation is entertaining, interactive and serious - almost to the point of frightening. “I really just wanted to get through to these children,” said Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper. “Sometimes I feel like I’m being a little harsh, but they really need to hear reality.”
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Businesses bracing for traffic congestion once road work begins on Highway 49

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - With Highway 49 lane closures looming, there is growing frustration among business owners who will be impacted. “On a typical day, even during rush hour, Three Rivers Road is a nightmare,” said Top Shelf Liquor owner Susan Gutierrez. “With a little rain, there is usually a wreck. With a lot of rain, there are multiple wrecks.”
GULFPORT, MS

Community Policy