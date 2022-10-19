ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Calipari says Indiana and Kentucky have “agreed in principle” to series beginning in 2025-26 season

By Alex Bozich, Schedule
insidethehall.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
insidethehall.com

2022-23 Indiana basketball player profile: Anthony Leal

With the start of college basketball season on the horizon, we’ve transitioned from our look at other Big Ten programs to our player-by-player previews of the 2022-23 Indiana roster. Today, our player profiles continue with a look at junior Anthony Leal. Previously: Malik Reneau, CJ Gunn, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Kaleb...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
insidethehall.com

2022-23 Indiana basketball player profile: Logan Duncomb

With the start of college basketball season on the horizon, we’ve transitioned from our look at other Big Ten programs to our player-by-player previews of the 2022-23 Indiana roster. Today, our player profiles continue with a look at sophomore Logan Duncomb. Previously: Malik Reneau, CJ Gunn, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Kaleb...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy