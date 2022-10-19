Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Minnesota’s Wolf Tooth Components has released a limited edition version of their versatile and madly popular titanium Morse Cage, in green. The Morse Cage gets its name from the “dot-dash-dot-dash” hole pattern on the mounting plate. This distinctive pattern allows the user the ability to align this bottle cage in four separate positions that will align with your bike’s bottle bosses while giving you a full 32mm of verticle adjustment.

