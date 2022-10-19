Read full article on original website
Wolf Tooth Morse Cage Ti Now in New Limited Edition Green!
Minnesota's Wolf Tooth Components has released a limited edition version of their versatile and madly popular titanium Morse Cage, in green. The Morse Cage gets its name from the "dot-dash-dot-dash" hole pattern on the mounting plate. This distinctive pattern allows the user the ability to align this bottle cage in four separate positions that will align with your bike's bottle bosses while giving you a full 32mm of verticle adjustment.
Commencal Light & Enduro Hipbag get ride essentials off your back, plus a Fidlock bottle
Commencal bikes have just released a couple of mountain bike hip packs – the Light Hipbag & Enduro Hipbag – to cover everything from short spins to all-day adventure rides. The Light version is especially small so it can even slip under your jersey, while the larger Enduro pack has an optional Fidlock magnetic mount that can carry an extra bottle & more…
Mega Tech Roundup! Fresh goods from the Roc d’Azur expo
From frame bags to tires to tools and bike care for road, gravel and mountain bike, there was plenty of new and interesting components and gear to be seen at the Roc d'Azur festival. Someone even had a steam cleaner for washing your bike indoors!
Midnight Blue is the new Chris King color…for a limited time only
Chris King frequently uses their Open House event to launch a new color, and this year's builder party got dark with a new deep satin-finish Midnight blue anodized option. You'll find the Chris King Midnight...
Red Bull Rampage 2022 is Today!: Riders, Lines, and Storylines to Follow
The stage is set at the year's gnarliest gravity mountain biking competition. Here's a close look at the 2022 Red Bull Rampage athletes and venue as the action draws near. This article was originally...
Eddie O’Dea Becomes First Rider to Complete the New 5,960 Mile Eastern Divide Trail!
It's been roughly 78 days since Eddie O'Dea set off on a bike ride from Newfoundland, Canada. His destination? The Southernmost point in the United States via the new Eastern Divide Trail. Having successfully made it to Key West, Florida, Eddie has become the first person to successfully complete the epic journey, raising money for the Georgia Cycling Association along the way.
