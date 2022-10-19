Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Hearn: Wilder-Ruiz is a Brilliant Fight, I See Him Beating Deontay Wilder
Although countless names spread across the boxing world believed that Deontay Wilder would bounce back nicely, Eddie Hearn was a bit skeptical. Having suffered back-to-back stoppage defeats at the hands of Tyson Fury, Wilder attempted to return to the win column this past weekend as he took on surging contender, Robert Helenius.
BoxingNews24.com
David Benavidez: “I’m going to stop Caleb Plant”
By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez says he’s going to knockout Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant when he hopes to face him in May. It still remains to be seen whether Sweethands Plant will agree to fight Benavidez he failed to mention his name at the post-fight press conference last Saturday night after beating Anthony Dirrell.
Boxing Scene
Crawford: Spence Didn’t Want The Fight As Bad As I Did; I Agreed To All Of Their Bullsh!t
Terence Crawford wouldn’t wait any longer. The unbeaten WBO welterweight champion contended Thursday night that the announcement of his fight with David Avanesyan shouldn’t have come as all that much of a surprise to Premier Boxing Champions founder Al Haymon or the rival Haymon advises, Errol Spence Jr. Crawford told ESPN.com that he informed them repeatedly that he would box before the end of 2022, whether it was versus Spence or another opponent.
Boxing Scene
Spence Reacts To Crawford-Avanesyan: Everyone Can Now See Who Was The Holdup!
The kings of the welterweight division will have to wait some more if a fight they’ve long been wanting will finally happen. On Thursday, hours after BoxingScene.com senior writer and columnist Keith Idec reported there was growing concern on Errol Spence Jr's side that Terence Crawford's team wasn’t committed to an undisputed championship fight for all of the belts at 147 pounds, Crawford announced that he was skipping on a slugfest with Spence and instead would face Armenian welterweight contender David Avanesyan on Dec. 10 in Omaha on a pay per view that would be distributed by BLK Prime for $39.95.
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson: “135 Bout To Be Mines”
Although Shakur Stevenson is only 25 years of age, the former Olympic silver medalist has continued to leave an indelible mark in the pugilistic sport. Recently, after truncating the world title reign of Oscar Valdez earlier this year, Stevenson attempted to defend his unified throne against Robson Conceicao in front of his hometown crowd in Newark, New Jersey. Nevertheless, after embarking on a grueling weight cut to make the 130-pound limit, Stevenson was left stupefied as he was unable to shed the final few pounds from his growing frame.
BoxingNews24.com
Terence Crawford getting massively criticized for signing to fight David Avanesyan
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford is taking massive criticism from fans for pulling out of the negotiations for a match against Errol Spence Jr to sign for a fight against David Avanesyan on December 10th. Crawford’s credibility is hurt big time with this move. After this, it’s hard to imagine...
BoxingNews24.com
Tszyu vs Charlo: “This is the Super Bowl, the Grand Final…” – Tim Tszyu
The countdown to UNDISPUTED has officially begun with today marking 100-days-to-go until Australian boxing superstar Tim Tszyu fights for the undisputed super-welterweight championship of the world. Tszyu will face the undisputed champion at 154-lbs (70kg), 32-year-old American Jermell Charlo, for all the belts (WBO, WBC, IBF & WBA) on January...
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn: Canelo would fight Benavidez if he beat Charlo or Plant
By Sean Jones: David Benavidez would get a fight against Canelo Alvarez if he beats Jermall Charlo or Caleb Plant, says Eddie Hearn. He feels that Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) needs to earn a title shot against undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo by beating one of those two. It’s not...
MMAmania.com
Sugar shove! Petr Yan two-hands Sean O’Malley across the stage during UFC 280 staredowns (Video)
The UFC 280 pre-fight press conference went down earlier today from Abu Dhabi, home of this weekend’s “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” pay-per-view (PPV) card at Etihad Arena on “Fight Island.” Event headliners Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev were in attendance to talk up their five-round lightweight title fight, alongside co-headliners Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw. “Funk Master” will have 25 minutes to keep his bantamweight title away from the hands of former champion TJ Dillashaw. In addition, Petr Yan traded barbs with bantamweight opponent Sean O’Malley ahead of their high stakes affair.
BoxingNews24.com
Terence Crawford could get 8-figure payday against David Avanesyan
By Craig Page: Terence Crawford could get an unbelievable 8-figure payday for his December 10th fight against David Avanesyan BLK Prime pay-per-view. If the money is for real, more power to Crawford, but it sounds too unbelievable to be true. The price of the PPV is only $39.99, making it...
BoxingNews24.com
Haney reacts to Malignaggi saying he’ll duck Lomachenko
By Craig Page: Devin Haney fired back at Paulie Malignaggi tonight in response to him predicting that he’s going to duck Vasyl Lomachenko rather than fighting him next. Earlier today, Malignaggi predicted that Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) would vacate his undisputed lightweight title instead of going along with what Top Rank wants him to do in defending against Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) in his next fight.
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence tired of Terence Crawford’s “stalling, could’ve fought in November”
By Chris William: Errol Spence Jr expressed frustration today about Terence Crawford stalling their fight, keeping him out of the ring. IBF, WBA & WBC welterweight champion Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) said he could be fighting in November. Given the huge time drain waiting for this fight to happen, you...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo wants Bivol, the guy that beat him” – says Eddie Hearn
By Sean Jones: Eddie Hearn says Canelo Alvarez still wants the rematch with Dmitry Bivol after losing to him last May. Canelo still wants revenge for what Bivol did to him earlier this year, schooling the Mexican star and making him look like a one-dimensional boxer from start to finish at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Boxing Scene
Wilder's Trainer: Joe Joyce Would Be Much Tougher Than Andy Ruiz
Malik Scott, the head trainer for former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, views Olympic silver medal winner Joe Joyce as a very dangerous opponent. Wilder was in action last Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where he wiped out Robert Helenius in a single round with a big right hand.
BoxingNews24.com
Dillian Whyte still bitter about Deontay Wilder not fighting him
By Charles Brun: Dillian Whyte appears to be still resentful about not getting a title shot when Deontay Wilder held the WBC heavyweight belt from 2015 to 2020. It’s all water under the bridge now. Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) no longer holds the WBC belt, and Whyte has been knocked out in two out of his last three fights.
BoxingNews24.com
Mauricio Lara vs. Jose Sanmartin live on DAZN tonight
By Charles Brun: Featherweight contender Mauricio Lara will face Jose Sanmartin at 8 p.m. ET in a 10 round fight this Saturday night in the main event of a Matchroom Boxing card live on DAZN at the Plaza de Toros, in Mexico City. The main event ring walks are scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET.
worldboxingnews.net
Bolt out of the blue obliterates Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford
A welterweight super-fight turned its head Thursday night with the confirmation that Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford collapsed. Spence Jr and Crawford had conversations regarding a massive undisputed fight for months. That all came to a head over the past week. Will Errol Spence Jr face Terence Crawford next?
Boxing Scene
Lomachenko on Tank: He Never Fought Top Fighters; Need to See His Skills Against the Best
Vasiliy Lomachenko likes what he sees from Gervonta Davis — he just wants to see him in situations where the stakes are much, much higher. The three-division titlist from Ukraine, and current lightweight contender, recently expounded on the puncher from Baltimore, praising, on the one hand, his ability in the ring, while, on the other, decrying his relative lack of top competition, especially as it relates to the 135-pound division.
Boxing Scene
Growing Concern On Spence's Side That Crawford's Team Isn't Committed To Fight
When Errol Spence Jr.’s representative sent back another revised contract to Terence Crawford’s attorney early this month, those working on Spence’s behalf were optimistic that it would lead to the consummation of a deal for the unbeaten welterweight champions to finally fight at some point early in 2023.
BoxingNews24.com
David Benavidez angry at Canelo Alvarez
By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez is mad at Canelo Alvarez after he criticized him for only fighting one world champion in his career. Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) says it doesn’t matter if he only fought one world champion. He still feels he’s more than good enough to defeat undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo, and he wants his title shot now.
