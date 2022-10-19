Read full article on original website
ohmymag.co.uk
Here are 5 most affectionate dog breeds
A dog is a real commitment, like any animal. If you want a sociable and very affectionate animal, there are certain breeds that will give excellent character. If you're thinking of adopting a new companion but are unsure of the breed, then here are five dog breeds that you might like.
iheart.com
Vet Shares 5 Dog Breeds He Says You Should Avoid Owning
Ben the Vet shared 5 breeds he says could spell trouble because of aggression or health issues. Do you own any of these types of pups?. Ben is a veterinary surgeon in the UK and is going viral for the dog breeds he says people should avoid when looking for a new family member.
moneytalksnews.com
The Dog and Cat Breeds With the Highest Vet Bills
We probably all know somebody who would do anything for a beloved pet. Some of us are that person. And pet insurance is designed so that we don’t go bankrupt protecting them from health issues. But say you don’t have a pet right now or you’re planning to get another — would you want to know what breeds have the costliest care and possibly more health issues than others?
CNET
The Top 5 Dog Breeds a Veterinarian Would Pick for Himself
Pug and dachshund owners may still be annoyed about a recent TikTok post from Ben Simpson-Vernon, a veterinarian in England. Simpson-Vernon runs the Ben the Vet TikTok account, and on Sept. 22, he shared the five dog breeds he, as a veterinarian, would never pick -- mainly because of their many life-shortening health issues. That post went viral, with 8.8 million views. (We reveal his five choices here -- sorry, bulldog believers.)
Dog's Last Cuddle Before 'Crossing The Rainbow Bridge' Melts Hearts Online
A dog named Bowie has melted hearts on the internet after a video of his last cuddle with his owner before "crossing the rainbow bridge" went viral on social media. The video shared on TikTok on September 28 by the dog's owner, under the username iamrachelmarch, shows the 13-year-old golden cocker spaniel cuddling with his human one last time, resting his head on her shoulder seeking comfort.
pethelpful.com
Dog Mom Forgets to Leave the Light on for Her Pup and the Guilt Is Real
Many pet owners know the struggle of having to do certain things to placate your pets when you leave the house. Some people give their pups a bone to distract them, and others leave music on to give their pets some background noise. One woman forgot to do this for her dog, and the pup was not pleased.
ohmymag.co.uk
This is how often your dog really needs to pee
When your dog needs to pee, they use their body language and send signs, although these signs can mean other things too. Understanding the potty time frequency depending on your dog's individual circumstances can help you find the answers and potentially make your pet’s life more comfortable (and avoid a mess at home, of course).
pethelpful.com
Small Breed Dog Rescue in Texas Introduces Their Adoptable Pups in Adorable Video
In recent years, there has been an increased push for people to adopt rescue dogs from shelters, but unfortunately there are many sweet pups that still languish without a home or a family. To help, one rescue is trying to get their pups adopted with cute videos of them to spread awareness of their availability.
rsvplive.ie
Vet goes viral as he reveals the average life expectancy of popular dog breeds
A UK vet has gone viral online after he shared a video showing the average life expectancy of popular dog breeds. Ben the Vet is a veterinary surgeon who often posts education animal videos on TikTok. This video has amassed over 5 million views. "Average life expectancy o dog breeds...
Cat Says Goodbye to Dying Dog and 'Best Friend' in Heartbreaking Video
A heartbreaking video has captured the moment a cat enjoyed one final snuggle with her owner's dog before he sadly passed away. It's often assumed that cats are aloof and largely solitary animals. However, there is plenty of evidence to the contrary, not least when it comes to their reactions to the loss of a loved one.
CNET
Veterinarian Reveals the Five Dog Breeds He'd Choose
msn.com
The friendliest dog breeds that make great pets
Slide 1 of 19: The friendliest dog breeds are easy-going, adore people, are mild-mannered, and most likely get along with everyone. That means other dogs, other people, and even other animals. The friendliest dogs often transition easily into new homes, which means they're a great option for first-time dog owners looking to grow their families. Remember, though, that every dog has its own personality, and you'll need to put in work to ensure they live a great, happy life. Many of the dogs on this list are also some of the best dogs for kids, and as mentioned earlier, can be a great way to figure out which dog is best for first-time owners. You always want to be as informed as possible before adding a dog to your family, so this list and the ones mentioned are great jumping-off points. Several of the most popular small dog breeds are also on this list, which makes a lot of sense as those dogs are often bred to be friendly and cuddly. But there are also quite a few of the most obedient large dog breeds here, too, as big dogs can be big ol' sweeties as well. If you're ready to meet the dog that could be your newest family member, you'll want to read on for 18 of the friendliest dog breeds. Warning: lots of love ahead.
Ranking the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds
Dog owners passionately defend their dog breed of choice, but is your precious poodle really smarter than a Labrador retriever?. It's time to put those weekly dog park arguments to rest. If you're looking for a definitive answer to the question of whether or not your pup is smarter than the average dog, then author and professor of canine psychology Stanley Coren's 2006 book, "The Intelligence of Dogs," is an excellent reference point. It's widely accepted among the community of canine devotees as an accurate representation of the trainability and overall intelligence of breeds recognized by the American and Canadian Kennel Clubs.
Most Dangerous Dog Breeds
No one wants to be attacked by a dog, but some breeds are more aggressive and dangerous than others. In this article, based on our research, we'll look at the most dangerous dog breeds and provide some tips on how to avoid them.
Golden Retriever Puppy Refusing to Wake Up in Bed Delights Internet
A video on TikTok has people cooing over a golden retriever puppy in a clip with over 4.7 million views. In the video, which has over 630,000 likes, Bradley, a golden retriever, can be seen tucked up in bed with a teddy bear, while his owner walks toward him saying, "Wakey, wakey it's time for school. Come on wake up" as he shakes him gently, even lifting his paws up as Bradley plays dead and refuses to open his eyes.
Golden Retriever Waking Up Owner in Morning Melts Hearts: 'Personal Alarm'
A golden retriever has left the internet in stitches after a video of him trying to wake up his owner in the morning went viral on social media. The video, shared on TikTok on Sunday by the dog's owner, under the username Happythedappy, shows the dog walking over to his owner's bed, chewing a toy, and making a moaning noise intended at waking up his human.
Dog Owner at Vets Heartbroken After Spotting Sign on Desk: 'Not Prepared'
A veterinarian has left the internet in tears with their kind gesture, after a video of a candle that lights up only when animals are being euthanized went viral on social media. The clip, shared on TikTok last Saturday, by Oscarthepugglelondon, shows the dog owner waiting at the clinic to...
iheart.com
Vet Goes Viral Sharing 5 Dog Breeds He Would Never Own
UK veterinarian and TikToker Ben The Vet normally shares tips on pet health. In his most recent video, he got in on the "As a ____, here are 5 ____ I would never ____" trend, listing the five breeds of dog he would/could never own as a veterinary surgeon. He does make it clear that these are just his opinions and goes on to explain his reasoning for each of the five that make his list.
studyfinds.org
Dachshunds, Cavalier King Charles Spaniels among unhealthiest (thus most expensive) dog breeds, vet warns
CHIGWELL, England — Owning a dog often winds up being far more expensive than one might expect. To that point, a British vet is sharing the dog breeds he wouldn’t have as a pet — because they have a history of health problems and land owners with massive bills.
topdogtips.com
Hybrid Dog Breeds: Adorable Crossbred Canines
Don't know the difference between a purebred and a mixed breed?. And what about those hybrid dogs everyone keeps talking about?. Making a decision can be overwhelming. That's why I'm here to help you guys out. There is no need to fret, as this is your ultimate guide to everything...
