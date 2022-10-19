This Is The Best Deli In Missouri

Photo: Getty Images

Deli's are a grocery essential. What do you go to the deli for? Do you stop by for a sandwich and a lunch to-go, or get a few pounds of meat and cheese for the whole family? Regardless of your deli habits, there is one in each state that is better than the rest. Be it variety, friendliness of staff, or the best ingredients, this deli has a quality that keeps customers coming back for more.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That , the best deli in all of Missouri is Gioia's Deli located in St. Louis. This deli is rated high due to the quality and variety of meats that are served.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best deli in the entire state :

"Gioia's Deli has been going strong for over 100 years, so they're definitely doing something right. The hot salami sandwich is its most famous and most popular dish, but reviewers also recommended the roast beef, meatball, and veggie sandwiches. "I have had Gioia's three times and every time it meets or exceeds my expectations. The Hot Salami is delicious and unique!" wrote a reviewer. "Gioia's Deli isn't just a delicious deli, it is St Louis history."